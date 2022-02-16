Growing Through Obstacles: Do You See the Light in the Dark Moments?

Remember times you felt like the Universe has got everything (all sucking problems) only for you. Or the moments when you couldn’t see any hope as life felt so miserable. You felt like to shout to the Sky and ask — WHY ME.

Sounds familiar, right?

Well, don’t be surprised. Coz we all find ourselves in such situations where life seems tough. We don’t find a way out, and even if we have one, most of us stop moving ahead.

However, once the dark clouds clear up, we start seeing the sunshine. We start thinking about the good things that happened. We start searching for “Whatever happens, happens for good”, reasons.

And, the best thing is, most of the time, we end up finding the GOOD in the worst phases of life[after the worst gets over].

…

But, how about finding the reason, the light in the dark moments itself.

Seek for the light in places where there’s no hope of a single ray, and you’ll learn to get over every single obstacle that life serves you. As they say, see the glass half full, remember there’s always a day after night!

…

Rough times foster progress. Why so? Well, not because they put you in a stressful situation, but they push you to find your way out. It’s always easy to solve easy problems in a friendly environment. But that’s not how you become a problem solver. Hard times, tough tasks, roadblocks, setbacks are the real boosters that stimulate your innate ability to fight back and come out conquered!

When you have a good reason to quit because something is strenuous, tell yourself — it’s my bundle of growth, and I’ll grow through it.

Embrace obstacles, for they lead to growth!

Keep Smiling : )

—

