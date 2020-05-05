Guante – ’10 Excerpts From New York Times Opeds in Fictional Realities’

By Button Poetry
.
.
00:02
It’s called
00:04
“10 Excerpts From New York Times OpEds in Fictional Realities”
00:07
or “What happens when you understand conflict,
00:10
but don’t understand power?”
00:13
1. I condemned the destruction of Alderaan.
00:17
Then I saw the longer video
00:18
in which Princess Leia says some pretty mean stuff
00:20
to Grand Moff Tarkin.
00:22
In this outrage culture,
00:23
it’s just so easy to ignore the larger context, and I apologize.
00:27
2. When we focus so much on the “wolfman”
00:30
terrorizing our village and eating our children,
00:33
it implies that all men are wolves,
00:35
and we need to do a better job celebrating the men who aren’t werewolves,
00:38
not just condemning the ones who are.
00:40
3. Dolores Umbridge tortured students.
00:44
That’s no excuse for disrespect.
00:47
4. I don’t enjoy The Hunger Games.
00:50
I think they’re ugly, violent spectacles.
00:52
I just wonder, though,
00:53
in our rush to make everything more “politically-correct,”
00:56
whether banning them would amount
00:57
to throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
00:59
5. I am part of the resistance
01:02
inside The Nothing’s transdimensional cabal of existence-eaters.
01:05
6. While it’s certainly true
01:07
that the phrase “There is no war in Ba Sing Se”
01:10
is propaganda meant to brainwash the populace into submission,
01:13
one has to admit, it is peaceful here.
01:16
Residents of Ba Sing Se aren’t constantly embroiled in debates
01:19
about cultural appropriation or trigger warnings;
01:21
it’s a place where things just work.
01:24
7…
01:25
(laughter)
01:26
This complete inability to see nuance,
01:30
to put yourself in your rival’s shoes,
01:33
to compromise.
01:34
Indeed, the people fighting the Nazgul are the real Nazgul.
01:39
8…
01:40
(laughter)
01:42
I don’t agree with Thanos murdering half the universe,
01:46
but does that merit harassing him in the street,
01:49
calling him names,
01:50
having people trying to steal his glove?
01:52
Imagine this happening to someone you agree with
01:55
and see how you feel.
01:56
Sure, Thanos is evil,
01:58
but the Avengers are no angels themselves.
02:00
9. Who among us hasn’t, as an unruly youth,
02:04
wiped out a village of Tusken Raiders
02:06
or killed a few younglings while in the throes of teenage angst?
02:08
Let boys be boys.
02:10
10. Count Dracula may be a blood-drinking murderer,
02:14
but when these liberal college students pressure their universities
02:17
to not invite him to campus for paid speaking engagements,
02:19
they’re committing a different sort of murder–
02:21
the murder of our first amendment rights.
02:24
Now, I’m no expert, I don’t have any “qualifications”
02:28
that merit a regular column read by millions of people,
02:31
but I do know this:
02:32
as my body is devoured by a swarm of giant bats,
02:35
my last thought will be one word:
02:37
civility, civility, civility.
02:42
{cheers and applause)
—
***
—
.