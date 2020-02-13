Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Guante – ‘The Art of Taking the L’

Guante – ‘The Art of Taking the L’

“Watch how I mutate. How I become something bigger than myself.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
Batman, driving the Batmobile pulls up to a four-way stop.
00:08
And he gets there first so he’s like about to go
00:10
when this other guy,
00:11
who clearly got to the stop after Batman, just goes.
00:15
So Batman just slams on the brakes, this guy’s white truck flies by.
00:19
He’s talking on his phone, looks at Batman, just keeps going.
00:23
Now…
00:25
instead of continuing on straight, does Batman turn right,
00:28
follow this guy, this criminal to wherever he’s going
00:31
and then use his billionaire, vigilante, ninja skills
00:34
and teach him an unforgettable bone-cracking lesson
00:36
on how to properly navigate a four-way stop?
00:40
No!
00:42
Batman has more important things to do.
00:44
Batman takes the L, and continues on with his day.
00:49
That may not be the most exciting Batman story,
00:51
but it contains an important message.
00:54
Just like when someone cuts in front of James Bond
00:56
who is waiting to get a fried apple pie at the State Fair,
00:59
or when Achilles has to squeeze through a crowd of people at the airport
01:02
who have lined up,
01:03
even though their boarding group hasn’t been called yet.
01:05
Or when Wolverine discovers that his beefy 5-layer burrito has sour cream on it
01:09
when he ordered it without sour cream,
01:11
but he went to the drive-thru, he’s already back at the X Mansion.
01:14
Sometimes, you just have to take the L.
01:17
Sometimes, getting your way no matter the cost, costs too much.
01:23
Of course, some people learn that very early,
01:27
depending on, you know, your race, your religion, where you grew up.
01:29
It may not be a revelation to hear that your heroes aren’t bulletproof.
01:34
Others, however, don’t hear those stories growing up.
01:38
We only hear the other ones, all those heroes, all those powerful men,
01:44
always in control, always dominant, always winning.
01:49
My earliest memory of masculinity is…
01:53
and I’m supposed to say something dramatic here, right?
01:55
Like, the smoking rifle and the dead rabbit,
01:58
or the stepfather’s fists,
02:01
but it doesn’t take a bolt of lightning to keep the television on.
02:05
Just the steady background hum of electricity,
02:08
the invisible power coursing through the walls.
02:10
My earliest memory of masculinity is not a particle, it’s a wave.
02:14
My earliest memory of masculinity is not a man, it’s a mask,
02:19
and the look reflected in that TV screen…
02:22
me, an acorn kid, the son of a single mother’s son,
02:27
who gave me all the light I ever need.
02:28
I was [nam] soft, an indoor boy.
02:34
It’s not a bad thing or a good thing. It’s just a way to be.
02:39
Tell that to the TV though,
02:42
of the infinite number of ways to be.
02:44
Look at our heroes. Look at what stories we choose to tell.
02:48
A million different jobs
02:49
and half the shows on TV are about cops.
02:52
A million different ways to be in relationship with other humans,
02:55
and at the movies have the same “boy-meets-girl”
02:57
’cause it’s got be a girl subplot.
02:59
A million different looks and half of the video games
03:02
star the same strapping 6-foot tall white guy with short brown hair,
03:05
a 5 o’clock shadow and a bad attitude.
03:07
A million little examples that mean nothing on their own
03:11
but they add up to a story.
03:16
The story we tell about manhood is an old one,
03:19
and an obvious one, a real man is what?
03:24
Strong… brave… stoic…
03:28
sexually experienced,
03:30
has a firm handshake, orders his steak rare,
03:32
drives a big truck, plays sports, wins.
03:35
And look, none of these things are bad or good either.
03:39
They’re just ways to be.
03:41
But what happens when that’s the only story we tell?
03:45
From the TV screen to the locker room, to the dinner table,
03:48
to the headphones, to the comments section,
03:49
what happens when that’s the only story we hear?
03:52
The real man: all fist and no hand,
03:56
all swirling cape and six-chambered steel heart,
03:59
that man who wins at any cost,
04:01
that hero, always in control, never sad or confused, or frustrated.
04:05
So when we feel sad or confused, or frustrated
04:08
because every human being does
04:10
watch insecurity bloom like a virus.
04:14
Watch how our bodies fight back by seeking security and power,
04:19
and conformity in that story.
04:23
Watch how easily being the stereotypical guy’s guy
04:27
goes from one way to be a man to the way to be a man,
04:32
and then watch how that gets enforced
04:36
because masculinity has always been a team sport.
04:39
Man up. Stop crying. Be a man.
04:43
If I could fit in this box, then you have to fit it in too.
04:46
And watch how easily all the positive qualities
04:50
we assign to men, reveal their secret identities.
04:56
Courage becomes carelessness.
04:59
Strength becomes violence.
05:02
Leadership becomes entitlement. Cool becomes cold.
05:06
Watch how easily the “desire to win” becomes the need to dominate.
05:11
Watch how easily the desire to win becomes the inability to cope with loss,
05:17
with frustration, with rejection.
05:20
And watch me, a young man, soak it all in
05:25
like cosmic rays, like radiation.
05:28
Watch how I mutate, how I become something bigger than myself.
05:33
Maybe stronger than myself,
05:36
but also other than myself.
05:42
And if you know how stories work, you might expect this
05:45
to be the point in the story where something really bad happens.
05:50
Right, maybe the young man at the center of this story hurt someone.
05:55
Maybe he finds himself in a situation where he knows
05:57
what the right thing to do is,
05:59
and he knows how the story goes and he knows they don’t line up,
06:02
but that story is so powerful, so full of power.
06:09
That isn’t how my story goes,
06:12
and I’m definitely not any smarter or better than any other man.
06:17
I’ve swallowed that same big story.
06:19
It’s just that somewhere in the margins of it
06:22
I’ve been able to write this other one too.
06:24
And there’s no big phone call or splash page,
06:26
life-altering lightning strike event at the root of it.
06:29
Just a bunch of random little moments:
06:31
luck and privilege, and relationships, and loss,
06:35
especially loss.
06:38
When I felt the most defeated,
06:40
the football coach who found me crying in a hallway after a tough loss
06:43
and just gave me a hug.
06:45
When I felt the most inadequate, the friends who modeled for me a strength
06:49
that was not based on our capacity to hurt someone,
06:52
who affirmed for me that as easily as we can be warriors,
06:56
we can be healers.
06:57
When I felt like the most persecuted,
06:59
the mentors who reminded me that the L’s we take matter,
07:02
but so do the L’s we’ll never have to take.
07:04
Batman never has to worry about where his hands are when he’s pulled over.
07:07
John Wick never has to laugh off an inappropriate joke his boss made
07:11
because he really needs that job.
07:12
Wolverine never has to walk back to his car holding his keys
07:16
between his fingers like adamantium claws.
07:18
When I felt the most unforgiving,
07:21
the rapper who told the story about getting carjacked,
07:24
having a gun, but choosing to let the car go.
07:28
Because even an enemy’s life is worth more than a car.
07:33
When I felt the most alone,
07:35
the question echoing through that funeral home,
07:38
“What if we treated every loss like the way we treat the loss
07:42
of a loved one?”
07:44
Not a reason to punch through the dry wall or run an SUV off the road.
07:49
An opportunity for reflection.
07:52
An excuse to step back and breathe and put things in perspective.
07:57
When I felt the most cynical,
08:00
the activist who showed me that there are some matters worth fighting,
08:05
that winning them is work
08:07
and so is choosing the ones that matter in the first place.
08:12
The million little examples that mean nothing on their own,
08:15
but again, they add up to a story.
08:22
It’s not that loss makes us stronger.
08:25
That can be true sometimes,
08:27
but loss also kills some of us,
08:29
drives us to hurt others.
08:30
The heart of my counter story is not loss itself,
08:34
it’s the impulse to understand it,
08:36
to know how to take the L when you have to
08:39
and keep moving.
08:41
Learning how to lose.
08:43
Learning that I’m entitled to so little saved my life
08:47
more than once.
08:51
Because…
08:54
when you step outside that big story we tell about manhood,
08:58
you can start to see the poison in it.
09:00
When the hero always wins.
09:02
When the hero always “gets the girl.”
09:05
When the hero always has a trick up his sleeve to save the day
09:08
or one last burst of energy to defeat his enemy,
09:10
when you’ve been taught all your life that you are the hero,
09:14
that a real man is always in control, always dominant, always wins,
09:19
what happens when you lose?
09:23
Because you will.
09:26
And not every man can share the little heart-warming stories
09:29
about learning how to lose that I shared a minute ago.
09:31
So the small things like getting cut-off in traffic
09:35
or someone being mean to you on the internet
09:37
transform from annoyances into challenges.
09:40
And the big things like getting laid off,
09:43
going through a tough breakup, having people you love die.
09:46
They transform too.
09:47
The difficult chapter becomes a sea of red ink.
09:51
The story tells us that a real man always wins.
09:55
So when we lose,
09:57
some of us take that as evidence
09:58
that there’s something wrong with the story
10:02
and some of us take that as evidence that there’s something wrong with us
10:06
or with the world.
10:09
In the U.S. 75% of suicides are men.
10:14
85% of gun deaths are caused by men.
10:17
More than 95% of mass shooters are men.
10:20
We can talk about guns, we can talk about access to mental health,
10:23
but why aren’t we talking about men?
10:26
The vast majority of sexual violence, no matter who the victim is,
10:30
is committed by men.
10:31
And we know that rape isn’t about sex. It’s about power.
10:35
Sexual harassment isn’t about pleasure. It’s about control.
10:40
It’s about entitlements.
10:42
Our heroes never ask for help, never ask for anything.
10:47
As much we talk about how “man up” means to take responsibility,
10:51
how many of us really do that?
10:53
Admit when we’re wrong,
10:54
apologize, reflect, grow.
10:58
This is an old story, the rugged individual,
11:03
the self-made man, the Dark Knight, 007, Weapon X, all these code names,
11:08
all these masks,
11:10
all these hysterical TV pundits
11:12
and some barstool intellectuals say that men are in crisis
11:15
because we’ve forgotten how to be men.
11:18
I think we know all too well how to be men.
11:21
We’ve heard that story since birth.
11:23
What we’ve forgotten, what we’ve lost is how to be ourselves,
11:29
untethered from that stereotype,
11:32
that sense of entitlement that burden all these heroes,
11:35
all these real men we will never be as strong as
11:40
because they’re not real.
11:45
The Batmobile continues on its path.
11:48
Batman has to pickup his two daughters from volleyball practice.
11:51
There’s no Joker in this story.
11:54
It doesn’t mean that there aren’t villains in the world.
11:57
And yeah, there are some times where taking the L is unacceptable.
12:00
When you fight on, no matter the odds and never give up, and yes,
12:03
our heroes do teach us some good things, right.
12:07
“Be true to your word. Stand up to bullies.
12:09
Do the right thing even when it’s hard.”
12:12
But none of that has anything to do with being a man,
12:16
much less a hero.
12:18
It has everything to do with just being kind, with being yourself.
12:23
Whether you’re Bruce Wayne on a budget
12:25
or Wolverine with bones simply made of bone,
12:29
or a father, driving along with the family he loves,
12:33
windows down, just going home.
12:39
All we have lost, for better or worse, has brought us to this moment.
12:45
If we could lose just a little more, imagine how light we could become.
12:51
If we could lose just a little more, I bet we could fly.
12:59
(audience applauding and cheering)

