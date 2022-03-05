Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Gun Violence Prevention: Invest in Us [Video]

Gun Violence Prevention: Invest in Us [Video]

Gun violence is a public health crisis decades in the making.

by Leave a Comment

Gun violence is a public health crisis created by structural racism, and perpetuated by the criminalization of Black people.

Isn’t it time we divest from anti-Black policies and harm-based legislation?
The prison industrial complex is long overdue for dismantling. It’s time to #InvestInUS

To learn more visit colorofchange.org/fundpeace

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00
[Music]
00:01
gun violence is a public health crisis
00:03
decades in the making
00:06
for the last 50 years the epidemic has
00:08
been compounded by structural racism
00:11
policies rooted in anti-blackness
00:14
criminalization and the prison
00:16
industrial complex
00:18
it’s now widely recognized that the war
00:21
on crime and war on drugs were wildly
00:24
unsuccessful and tremendously harmful to
00:27
black people
00:29
the only way to interrupt this cycle is
00:31
to divest from policing and invest in us
00:35
lawmakers must prioritize the demands of
00:38
communities closest to this crisis
00:40
and stop supporting failed police
00:42
strategies and racist reforms
00:45
this moment requires a systemic shift
00:49
from harm-based legislation to public
00:51
health strategies that prioritize harm
00:54
reduction and racial equity
00:57
together
00:58
we can end this cycle of violence
01:02
a better world is possible
01:05
but only
01:06
if we fight
01:08
to learn more about what you can do
01:10
visit colorofchange.org
01:12
fund peace

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Color of Change

Color Of Change designs campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and champion solutions that move us all forward. Until justice is real.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x