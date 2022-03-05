Gun Violence Prevention: Invest in Us [Video]

Gun violence is a public health crisis created by structural racism, and perpetuated by the criminalization of Black people.
Isn’t it time we divest from anti-Black policies and harm-based legislation?
The prison industrial complex is long overdue for dismantling. It’s time to #InvestInUS
To learn more visit colorofchange.org/fundpeace
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
00:00
[Music]
00:01
gun violence is a public health crisis
00:03
decades in the making
00:06
for the last 50 years the epidemic has
00:08
been compounded by structural racism
00:11
policies rooted in anti-blackness
00:14
criminalization and the prison
00:16
industrial complex
00:18
it’s now widely recognized that the war
00:21
on crime and war on drugs were wildly
00:24
unsuccessful and tremendously harmful to
00:27
black people
00:29
the only way to interrupt this cycle is
00:31
to divest from policing and invest in us
00:35
lawmakers must prioritize the demands of
00:38
communities closest to this crisis
00:40
and stop supporting failed police
00:42
strategies and racist reforms
00:45
this moment requires a systemic shift
00:49
from harm-based legislation to public
00:51
health strategies that prioritize harm
00:54
reduction and racial equity
00:57
together
00:58
we can end this cycle of violence
01:02
a better world is possible
01:05
but only
01:06
if we fight
01:08
to learn more about what you can do
01:10
visit colorofchange.org
01:12
fund peace
—
***
—
