Gun Violence Prevention: Invest in Us [Video]

Gun violence is a public health crisis created by structural racism, and perpetuated by the criminalization of Black people.

Isn’t it time we divest from anti-Black policies and harm-based legislation?

The prison industrial complex is long overdue for dismantling. It’s time to #InvestInUS

To learn more visit colorofchange.org/fundpeace

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:00

[Music]

00:01

gun violence is a public health crisis

00:03

decades in the making

00:06

for the last 50 years the epidemic has

00:08

been compounded by structural racism

00:11

policies rooted in anti-blackness

00:14

criminalization and the prison

00:16

industrial complex

00:18

it’s now widely recognized that the war

00:21

on crime and war on drugs were wildly

00:24

unsuccessful and tremendously harmful to

00:27

black people

00:29

the only way to interrupt this cycle is

00:31

to divest from policing and invest in us

00:35

lawmakers must prioritize the demands of

00:38

communities closest to this crisis

00:40

and stop supporting failed police

00:42

strategies and racist reforms

00:45

this moment requires a systemic shift

00:49

from harm-based legislation to public

00:51

health strategies that prioritize harm

00:54

reduction and racial equity

00:57

together

00:58

we can end this cycle of violence

01:02

a better world is possible

01:05

but only

01:06

if we fight

01:08

to learn more about what you can do

01:10

visit colorofchange.org

01:12

fund peace

