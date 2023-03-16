Guys, Become the Exceptional Man That Women Want by Doing These 3 Things

Introducing the exceptional man.

You thought that the exceptional man would be on top of the food chain. Right?

But surprisingly, he’s hunted every day without fail. Twenty-four hours a day; seven days a week.

Lions hunt gazelles

Cheetahs hunt warthogs

And lady lovers…

They all hunt the exceptional man.

ALL. DAY. LONG.

These powerful tips will make you exceptional and have the ladies hunting you like hungry lions.

#1 Don’t be a duplicate. Be distinctive: Discarding society’s mask

Quite frankly, you don’t need to visit your local farm to see a crowd of sheep. We see them on aisle 6, drive past them on the freeway, and sit next to them in our tiny workplace cubicles.

Society produces sheep to the likes of your local assembly line; all duplicates without any distinctive differences.

This isn’t the way of the exceptional man. The exceptional man has zero interest in duplication. He is unique, and that uniqueness makes him seductive by default.

By being himself, he automatically attracts like-minded people and repels those who don’t approve; allowing him to filter out dating prospects on autopilot.

…

Be yourself.

If you’re a nerd, be a nerd.

If your basketball junkie, be a basketball junkie.

Don’t conceal your uniqueness. Instead, fully submit to it. It will automatically make you stand out and effortlessly attract those who like who you are.

#2 Be a “you” person, not a “me” person

You’ve experienced it before. You hang out with your friends, eager to tell them about your day, but it never happens.

Your best friend, Harold, has a mouth that runs marathons around the clock. He talks about himself all day.

his baby momma’s issues

the promotion at his job

how cool he thinks he is

By the time you guys are done hanging out, Harold has delivered an entire Ted Talk and your mouth didn’t vocalize a single road.

Yes, Harold is notoriously selfish (and annoying).

Thankfully there are others out there who are equally as selfish and twice as annoying.

This is great for you. Your experience interacting with “me” people has revealed the demand for being a “you” person.

A “you” person doesn’t binge-talk about himself around the clock and actually shows interest in other people.

Being a “you” person will increase the quality of your social interaction and dramatically improve your social skills.

#3 Practice semen retention for 3 months

If you haven’t heard, semen retention will subject you to unlimited stares and give you unlimited attention.

…

What is semen retention how will it affect your dating life?

Semen retention is the practice of avoiding ejaculation. Avoiding ejaculation for extended periods of time requires one to repeatedly dismiss his sexual thoughts.

When sexual thoughts are distant, man purifies his expression. Purification of expression is an indication that lust isn’t lurking in the corners of his brain.

When lust isn’t clouding your eyes, you’ll carry yourself different and will see women through a new lens.

This means no more making 360-degree turns to check out the cheeks hot moms.

No more attempting to steer dates to a sexual outcome.

The single, retentive celibate, obtains deeper connects because he doesn’t direct his focus on the feminine body.

Instead, he focuses on the inside; making him more effective at obtaining deep, authentic connections with potential mates.

…

—

Photo credit: Dami Adebayo on Unsplash