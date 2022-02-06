Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Guys, Her Complaints Are Your Opportunities

Guys, Her Complaints Are Your Opportunities

Learn how to use her complaints as an opportunity to have love, trust, connection, and even have some fun.

I hear a lot from guys I work with, about how their partner complains to him, saying things like..

“You don’t consider me.”

“You never remember to ________.” (fill it in)

“You’re always on your phone.”

Has that ever happened to you?

How do you respond? Or do you react?

Do you want to learn a samurai trick to bring her closer to you?

Learn how to use her complaints as an opportunity to have love, trust, connection, and even have some fun.

What other opportunities are you missing with your partner?

************

–Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

 

Shutterstock image

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola is a men's relationship coach who offers guys concrete strategies for how to get unstuck in relationship. With over 15 years working with thousands of men on their relationships and personal growth, Stuart utilizes a unique system that breaks the patterns that keep men tied up in frustrating relationships. Unlike many therapists and couples counselors, who can frustrate guys with excessive talking, Stuart focuses on explicit action. His unique process offers each man a clear and direct roadmap of progress to create lasting positive results.

