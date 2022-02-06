Guys, Her Complaints Are Your Opportunities

I hear a lot from guys I work with, about how their partner complains to him, saying things like..

“You don’t consider me.”

“You never remember to ________.” (fill it in)

“You’re always on your phone.”

Has that ever happened to you?

How do you respond? Or do you react?

Do you want to learn a samurai trick to bring her closer to you?

Learn how to use her complaints as an opportunity to have love, trust, connection, and even have some fun.

What other opportunities are you missing with your partner?

Shutterstock image