Guys, Here’s How to Get More Likes on Your Dating App Profile

Let’s face it, dating apps reduce our personalities to a few photos and whatever witty response we can put in a bio. But that doesn’t mean you can’t use the algorithm to your advantage.

As someone on the other side of the app, I’ve seen my fair share of the sometimes great and majority terrible profiles out there. Here’s how to stand out and get swipes.

Take better photos.

This seems incredibly obvious but judging by what’s being put out there, I feel the need to say it. Here are some good criteria for evaluating whether you have a good profile photo. Take a look at your photos and answer the following questions.

Am I in, near, or around a car in my photo?

Is there a baby or child that isn’t mine in this photo?

Am I in a bathroom?

Is my background messy?

Is my camera angle below my chin?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, it’s time to take a new photo. A great dating app photo should capture your personality and looks. A good photo is high quality, clear, and taken in good lighting. Your face and body should look proportional. Avoid any photos where your chin or other body parts appear too close to the camera. That means you took it from a downward angle or too close to the lens.

Smiling photos, a full body shot, and anything that displays your hobbies are even better. Your profile should be a sampling of your personality. If you don’t have quality photos that show your interests, default to sharing only your best photos and adding relevant info to your bio. Photos can make or break your profile, so don’t neglect them.

Other Great Rules To Remember

Find your lighting. The light should shine on your face in the photo so you are illuminated. If you have a shadow over your face, it warps your appearance. Also, lighting that is too bright can wash you out. Find a balance.

Show yourself in various styles of dress. Don’t make your one wedding guest photo the only decent pic in the bunch.

The best selfie distance is five feet away according to a study in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery, though arms-length will do in a pinch. If all your selfies look inverted, go to your camera settings and select mirror front camera.

Your first photo should only include you. Don’t confuse people with a group photo. Strangers have no idea who you are. Make it clear that you are the one to swipe on. Group pictures are great as a 3rd or 4th picture. And don’t include photos with emojis hiding anyone’s face.

If you’re a man swiping on women, don’t include cozy 1:1 pictures of yourself and another woman. Is she your ex, your cousin, your work crush, your friend, your wife? No one knows, they’ve swiped past you.

Have at least 3 recent photos of yourself. Anything less than that gives off catfish energy. [Don’t be a catfish].

Have a clean and non-distracting background in your photos. If you have an iPhone, use Portrait mode to soften the background. Have a good haircut or hairstyle in your photos. A recent study featured n Mic.com found women take 3.19 seconds to swipe on someone they find attractive. With only 3 seconds to make an impression, do you really want a bad haircut to be the reason someone swipes past?

Many men aren’t as practiced at taking great photos of themselves, but that’s okay. Find someone who is. If you have friends who are good at photography, ask them to take a nice photo of you. If you don’t know someone skilled in this area, hire help. Airbnb has an easy solution here. Go to the Airbnb experience section, and hire someone for an Airbnb Photo Walk experience in your city.

You will get several affordable high-quality photos of you at nice locations throughout your city. You can do the same by finding amateur photography groups on Facebook. Trust me, this small investment is worthwhile.

Put Effort In Your Bio

Don’t neglect your dating app bio or prompts. People say no one reads them but that’s not true, most of the time there’s nothing there worth reading. Give the person swiping something intriguing to think about or a question to respond to. What’s your favorite weekend activity? Would you rather go hiking or fine dining? For someone on the outside, your profile’s details should be a sneak peek into your real life.

It’s not easy to put yourself out there. But I’m a firm believer that everyone can represent themselves well online. It might take a little practice but if you’re giving dating apps a chance, try these tips and let me know how they work for you.

