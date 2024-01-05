Hake’s Toy Auctions Start at $9.99 in 2024!

Hake’s Auctions has a history of offering great graded and ungraded action figures, many of which go for record amounts in the final minutes. Well, this year they’re kicking things off by trying something different – all of the items in their first auction of 2024 have starting bids of $9.99! So if you want to get into the auction game, you only need $10 to get started!

Mego World’s Greatest Super-Heroes Human Torch

The only WGSH figure in the auction, this boxed, ungraded figure has a few flaws, but you can’t beat that starting bid, for an iconic character in an iconic toy line. Flaming footie pajamas FTW.

Hake’s – MEGO WGSH THE HUMAN TORCH IN BOX. (hakes.com)

Star Wars Empire Strikes Back Snowtrooper

If there’s a Star Wars trooper that looks cooler looking than a Stormtrooper, it’s arguably the Snowtrooper. With their expressionless white masks and heavy armor, they look like they could take on a squad of Rebels and stay cozy warm doing it. Start your bidding on this carded 41-Back snowtrooper (or about 400 other loose and carded vintage Star Wars figures) today!

Hake’s – STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) – HOTH SNOWTROOPER 41 BACK-A CARDED ACTION FIGURE. (hakes.com)

G.I. Joe Scarlett Japanese Action Figure



WE all know G.I. Joe as America’s special missions force, but did you know they also sold GI Joe in Japan? This vintage 1986 Scarlett figure sports an amazing Japanese-language cardback, as well as a perfectly nostalgic Toys ”R” Us price tag front-and-center. Much more interesting than the American version, which Hake’s also has.

Hake’s – TAKARA G.I. JOE (1986) – SCARLETT JAPANESE RELEASE CARDED ACTION FIGURE. (hakes.com)

Rocket-Firing Boba Fett (2010)



We couldn’t get a rocket-firing Boba Fett in the 1980s, but in 2010 it was A-OK! This mail-away retro-style Boba Fett figure does indeed feature rocket-firing action, and has a great grade, to boot. Put it on your shelf and imagine what might have been.

Hake’s – STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (2010) – ROCKET-FIRING BOBA FETT AFA UNCIRCULATED U85 NM+ (MAIL-ORDER EXCLUSIVE). (hakes.com)

Over The Top Action Figures



While this action figure of Lincoln Hawks does have real arm-wrestling action, the one thing he does NOT have is his damn baseball cap, which he turns backwards whenever he’s about to arm-wrestle. We blame toy company Lewco Corp, which seems to no longer be in business. Three other Over the Top characters available!

Hake’s – OVER THE TOP (1986) – LINCOLN HAWKS CARDED ACTION FIGURE. (hakes.com)

WWF Hasbro Jake the Snake Roberts Action Figure

WIth all the wrestlers who are no longer with us, who knew that Jake the Snake Roberts would go the distance? Still behind-the-scenes at AEW, the one-time snake-wrangling superstar is still around to sign this carded figure if you win.

Hake’s – HASBRO WWF (1990) – JAKE “THE SNAKE” ROBERTS SERIES 1 CARDED ACTION FIGURE. (hakes.com)

A-Team Templeton Peck Action Figure



The weird thing about the card for this A-Team action figure is that it calls the character Templeton Peck on the front, but you have to flip it over to see his nickname, “Face”! Or “Faceman”, since he was the looker of the team. Maybe the least exciting of the four characters you could collect, but the AK and Uzi that he comes with certainly make up for it.

Hake’s – THE A-TEAM (1983) – TEMPLETON PECK 6-INCH SERIES 4-BACK AFA 80 Y-NM. (hakes.com)

All art – hakes.com