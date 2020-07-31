Halloween Tropes Explained: Final Girl & Death by Sex

We look at how the Final Girl & Death by Sex became staples of the horror genre.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:01

name the killer Halloween no come on

00:05

it’s your favorite scary movie remember

00:07

some cliches in horror feel so

00:10

unavoidable that it seems like they must

00:12

have begun with the genre itself but we

00:15

have to thank John Carpenter’s seminal

00:17

1978 classic Halloween for popularizing

00:20

today’s most foundational themes even if

00:23

Carpenter didn’t necessarily intend to

00:25

most notably the final girl trope or the

00:28

idea that only one of the movies females

00:30

can live to the end and death by sex

00:33

related to the final girl which shows

00:35

sexual activity being punished by death

00:38

there are certain rules that one must

00:41

abide by in order to successfully

00:42

survive a horror movie for instance

00:44

number one you can never have sex

00:47

Carroll clover coined the term final

00:49

girl in her book men women and chainsaws

00:52

to describe the female survivor who out

00:54

fights and outlasts the killer for

00:56

clover while slashers like Halloween do

00:59

sexualized violence and present male

01:01

anxieties or desires they also cross

01:03

over the traditional gender binary via

01:06

the final girl who is an intriguing

01:08

union of the masculine and feminine the

01:11

final girl tends to become more

01:12

masculine looking by the end of the film

01:14

she uses a knife or some other

01:16

phallic-shaped tool to stay alive and

01:18

most importantly she’s the only girl in

01:21

the story not obsessed with sex let’s

01:24

look at Jamie Lee Curtis is final girl

01:26

Laurie she’s physically the biggest of

01:28

her friend she’s the only girl who spent

01:30

the night babysitting kids instead of

01:32

getting laid and she eventually fends

01:34

off Michael Myers with a sewing needle

01:36

and a kitchen knife

01:37

she lives while the others die Laurie is

01:39

mocked for her lack of sexual experience

01:41

scared another one

01:44

I always said to make a fabulous Girl

01:46

Scout but in the end virginity is what

01:48

saves her life

01:49

if mainly because she has time to notice

01:51

anything other than sex right so I want

01:53

to see Jamie Lee’s breasts when do we

01:55

see Jamie Brad

01:56

Jamie Lee was always a virgin in horror

01:58

movies she never showed her tits does

02:00

she want legit that’s why she always ups

02:02

wanted to kill in a big chasing with him

02:04

only virgins can do that

02:06

clover argues that by forcing male

02:09

viewers to identify with a typically

02:10

young female the final girl turns the

02:13

voyeuristic male oriented horror genre

02:16

into a feminine experience the sadism of

02:19

identifying with the killer blends with

02:21

the masochism of identifying with the

02:23

victim we first see the final girl

02:25

through the killer’s gaze in cinemas

02:27

usual tradition the female is the

02:29

spectacle while the male is the

02:31

spectator but the final girl reverses

02:33

this clover rights when she assumes the

02:35

active investigating gaze making a

02:38

spectacle of the killer and a spectator

02:40

of herself the gaze becomes at least for

02:42

a while female not all agree that the

02:45

final girl trope is fully progressive

02:47

given that she often has to be saved or

02:49

helped by a man and it’s been often

02:51

imitated in flat cardboard iterations

02:54

that fail to match the complexity of

02:55

clovers analysis Halloween was in the

02:58

first film with a final girl trope the

03:00

Texas Chainsaw Massacre and black

03:02

Christmas both released in 1974 predate

03:05

Halloween but carpenters film made it a

03:07

widespread staple in horror driving it

03:10

home by coupling it with death by sex

03:11

most of Halloween’s murders are

03:13

juxtaposed with sexual acts Bob gets

03:16

killed just after sex

03:17

Linda soon follows and Ann is killed on

03:19

her way to go have sex the film opens

03:22

with young Michael Myers killing his

03:23

sister immediately after she has sex

03:25

Halloween established the suburban

03:28

landscape is a prominent setting for

03:29

slashers mocking the assumed security of

03:32

its smugly uneventful environment and it

03:35

set up a theme of psycho sexual

03:37

obsession which would carry into other

03:38

slasher franchises the slasher genre as

03:41

a whole

03:42

is fueled by the sexual fury but these

03:44

days

03:45

death by sex isn’t localized to horror

03:47

even the James Bond films use it with

03:49

regularity so why punish sex horror

03:53

presents and confronts our deepest fears

03:55

it’s not necessarily saying these people

03:58

deserve to be punished for sex but

04:00

Halloween dramatizes the backlash the

04:02

kids and we fear for what we do John

04:05

Carpenter says he didn’t write Halloween

04:07

with an intentional Christian message

04:08

but horror has deeply embedded Christian

04:11

roots scares are often based on the dark

04:13

fantastic from ghosts to demonic

04:15

possessions the Christian associations

04:18

carry over into subgenres like the

04:20

slasher where an overly durable

04:21

larger-than-life killer punishes teens

04:23

for behavior socially regarded as taboo

04:26

premarital teen sex there’s something

04:29

supernatural about Meyers he survives

04:31

multiple gunshots he’s described as not

04:33

a man and he kills one of the kids

04:35

dressed in a ghost costume carpenter

04:37

also argues that the story is an

04:39

explicitly punishing sexual activity

04:41

saying the other teens are killed

04:43

because they aren’t paying attention for

04:45

carpenter it’s about the revenge of the

04:47

repressed because Myers can’t be sexual

04:50

he kills those who can so you could say

04:52

the film is about the fatal dangers of

04:54

repressing our sexual urges the revenge

04:57

isn’t just against teens being sexual

04:59

it’s also the revenge of the weird kids

05:01

against the normal kids

05:03

Laurie lives on both because she’s as

05:05

repressed as Meyers and because she’s

05:07

also not a normal teen they’re both

05:09

outsiders just on different ends of the

05:11

sanity spectrum whether intentionally or

05:14

not Halloween assured the final girl and

05:16

death by sex into the mainstream despite

05:19

criticisms controversy and conversation

05:21

about the messages they send death by

05:23

sex lives on in an outside horror while

05:25

final girls continue to win and outlast

05:29

[Music]

05:44

you

