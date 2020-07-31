Halloween Tropes Explained: Final Girl & Death by Sex

We look at how the Final Girl & Death by Sex became staples of the horror genre.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
name the killer Halloween no come on
it’s your favorite scary movie remember
some cliches in horror feel so
unavoidable that it seems like they must
have begun with the genre itself but we
have to thank John Carpenter’s seminal
1978 classic Halloween for popularizing
today’s most foundational themes even if
Carpenter didn’t necessarily intend to
most notably the final girl trope or the
idea that only one of the movies females
can live to the end and death by sex
related to the final girl which shows
sexual activity being punished by death
there are certain rules that one must
abide by in order to successfully
survive a horror movie for instance
number one you can never have sex
Carroll clover coined the term final
girl in her book men women and chainsaws
to describe the female survivor who out
fights and outlasts the killer for
clover while slashers like Halloween do
sexualized violence and present male
anxieties or desires they also cross
over the traditional gender binary via
the final girl who is an intriguing
union of the masculine and feminine the
final girl tends to become more
masculine looking by the end of the film
she uses a knife or some other
phallic-shaped tool to stay alive and
most importantly she’s the only girl in
the story not obsessed with sex let’s
look at Jamie Lee Curtis is final girl
Laurie she’s physically the biggest of
her friend she’s the only girl who spent
the night babysitting kids instead of
getting laid and she eventually fends
off Michael Myers with a sewing needle
and a kitchen knife
she lives while the others die Laurie is
mocked for her lack of sexual experience
scared another one
I always said to make a fabulous Girl
Scout but in the end virginity is what
saves her life
if mainly because she has time to notice
anything other than sex right so I want
to see Jamie Lee’s breasts when do we
see Jamie Brad
Jamie Lee was always a virgin in horror
movies she never showed her tits does
she want legit that’s why she always ups
wanted to kill in a big chasing with him
only virgins can do that
clover argues that by forcing male
viewers to identify with a typically
young female the final girl turns the
voyeuristic male oriented horror genre
into a feminine experience the sadism of
identifying with the killer blends with
the masochism of identifying with the
victim we first see the final girl
through the killer’s gaze in cinemas
usual tradition the female is the
spectacle while the male is the
spectator but the final girl reverses
this clover rights when she assumes the
active investigating gaze making a
spectacle of the killer and a spectator
of herself the gaze becomes at least for
a while female not all agree that the
final girl trope is fully progressive
given that she often has to be saved or
helped by a man and it’s been often
imitated in flat cardboard iterations
that fail to match the complexity of
clovers analysis Halloween was in the
first film with a final girl trope the
Texas Chainsaw Massacre and black
Christmas both released in 1974 predate
Halloween but carpenters film made it a
widespread staple in horror driving it
home by coupling it with death by sex
most of Halloween’s murders are
juxtaposed with sexual acts Bob gets
killed just after sex
Linda soon follows and Ann is killed on
her way to go have sex the film opens
with young Michael Myers killing his
sister immediately after she has sex
Halloween established the suburban
landscape is a prominent setting for
slashers mocking the assumed security of
its smugly uneventful environment and it
set up a theme of psycho sexual
obsession which would carry into other
slasher franchises the slasher genre as
a whole
is fueled by the sexual fury but these
days
death by sex isn’t localized to horror
even the James Bond films use it with
regularity so why punish sex horror
presents and confronts our deepest fears
it’s not necessarily saying these people
deserve to be punished for sex but
Halloween dramatizes the backlash the
kids and we fear for what we do John
Carpenter says he didn’t write Halloween
with an intentional Christian message
but horror has deeply embedded Christian
roots scares are often based on the dark
fantastic from ghosts to demonic
possessions the Christian associations
carry over into subgenres like the
slasher where an overly durable
larger-than-life killer punishes teens
for behavior socially regarded as taboo
premarital teen sex there’s something
supernatural about Meyers he survives
multiple gunshots he’s described as not
a man and he kills one of the kids
dressed in a ghost costume carpenter
also argues that the story is an
explicitly punishing sexual activity
saying the other teens are killed
because they aren’t paying attention for
carpenter it’s about the revenge of the
repressed because Myers can’t be sexual
he kills those who can so you could say
the film is about the fatal dangers of
repressing our sexual urges the revenge
isn’t just against teens being sexual
it’s also the revenge of the weird kids
against the normal kids
Laurie lives on both because she’s as
repressed as Meyers and because she’s
also not a normal teen they’re both
outsiders just on different ends of the
sanity spectrum whether intentionally or
not Halloween assured the final girl and
death by sex into the mainstream despite
criticisms controversy and conversation
about the messages they send death by
sex lives on in an outside horror while
final girls continue to win and outlast
[Music]
This post was previously published on Youtube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
