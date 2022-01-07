Get Daily Email
Handling Bullies When You're LGBTQ [Video]

Handling Bullies When You’re LGBTQ [Video]

Did you know that young people who identify as LGBTQ are at an increased risk for bullying?

.

 

.

.

Did you know that young people who identify as LGBTQ are at an increased risk for bullying? Young people who do not adhere to gender norms or “typical” heteronormative behavior are much more likely to be targeted for being different, even if they aren’t “out.” This program takes an in-depth look at the consequences of bullying in the LGBTQ community, including depression, truancy, substance abuse and even suicide. In fact, LGBTQ youth contemplate suicide at 3x the rate of heterosexual peers. Viewers hear from LGBT young people who have experienced bullying first hand. Psychologist Robert Eckstein, discusses the emotional and physical effects of bullying on LGBTQ youth, and what they can do to combat bullying and feeling safe.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
[Music]
00:07
bullying is when one person or a group
00:10
of people mistreats somebody else in a
00:13
way that is harmful or abusive bullying
00:16
can start as early as early elementary
00:17
school and then in middle school is when
00:19
it tends to peak unfortunately for a lot
00:22
of kids it does continue through high
00:23
school as well often in bullying there
00:25
definitely is an imbalance of power
00:28
there is somebody that holds more of the
00:30
power in the situation and that person
00:32
can often make somebody feel weak or
00:35
like they don’t have control of the
00:36
situation
00:37
bullying tends to be ongoing and it
00:40
tends to escalate where things gradually
00:42
get worse and worse and worse for the
00:43
person that it’s happening to I think
00:46
for a long time as a society we
00:50
minimized how impactful bullying can be
00:52
it is truly one of the worst things that
00:55
people can go through especially if it’s
00:57
persistent and especially if it’s really
00:59
aggressive there’s no denying that LGBT
01:06
youth are physically abused at
01:09
disproportionate rates especially trans
01:11
kids if you look at the statistics of
01:13
abuse towards young people you’ll see
01:17
that the rates are disproportionately
01:18
high among kids that are trans bullying
01:21
is really born of hate it’s born of
01:24
people like just hating and being taught
01:27
that like difference is bad and you have
01:29
to tear down difference one of the
01:32
reasons that bullying really starts to
01:34
escalate starting towards the end of
01:36
elementary school and into middle school
01:38
is that’s a time in our lives when we
01:41
feel the most insecure if we feel
01:43
uncertain about ourselves we sometimes
01:45
will look for somebody who’s even more
01:47
vulnerable in us so if you’re doing
01:49
things that go against a gender norm for
01:52
bullies who they themselves feel
01:53
insecure they’re going to see that as
01:56
something that is different and they
01:57
they might target it

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

