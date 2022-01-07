Handling Bullies When You’re LGBTQ [Video]

.

Did you know that young people who identify as LGBTQ are at an increased risk for bullying? Young people who do not adhere to gender norms or “typical” heteronormative behavior are much more likely to be targeted for being different, even if they aren’t “out.” This program takes an in-depth look at the consequences of bullying in the LGBTQ community, including depression, truancy, substance abuse and even suicide. In fact, LGBTQ youth contemplate suicide at 3x the rate of heterosexual peers. Viewers hear from LGBT young people who have experienced bullying first hand. Psychologist Robert Eckstein, discusses the emotional and physical effects of bullying on LGBTQ youth, and what they can do to combat bullying and feeling safe.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 [Music]

00:07 bullying is when one person or a group

00:10 of people mistreats somebody else in a

00:13 way that is harmful or abusive bullying

00:16 can start as early as early elementary

00:17 school and then in middle school is when

00:19 it tends to peak unfortunately for a lot

00:22 of kids it does continue through high

00:23 school as well often in bullying there

00:25 definitely is an imbalance of power

00:28 there is somebody that holds more of the

00:30 power in the situation and that person

00:32 can often make somebody feel weak or

00:35 like they don’t have control of the

00:36 situation

00:37 bullying tends to be ongoing and it

00:40 tends to escalate where things gradually

00:42 get worse and worse and worse for the

00:43 person that it’s happening to I think

00:46 for a long time as a society we

00:50 minimized how impactful bullying can be

00:52 it is truly one of the worst things that

00:55 people can go through especially if it’s

00:57 persistent and especially if it’s really

00:59 aggressive there’s no denying that LGBT

01:06 youth are physically abused at

01:09 disproportionate rates especially trans

01:11 kids if you look at the statistics of

01:13 abuse towards young people you’ll see

01:17 that the rates are disproportionately

01:18 high among kids that are trans bullying

01:21 is really born of hate it’s born of

01:24 people like just hating and being taught

01:27 that like difference is bad and you have

01:29 to tear down difference one of the

01:32 reasons that bullying really starts to

01:34 escalate starting towards the end of

01:36 elementary school and into middle school

01:38 is that’s a time in our lives when we

01:41 feel the most insecure if we feel

01:43 uncertain about ourselves we sometimes

01:45 will look for somebody who’s even more

01:47 vulnerable in us so if you’re doing

01:49 things that go against a gender norm for

01:52 bullies who they themselves feel

01:53 insecure they’re going to see that as

01:56 something that is different and they

01:57 they might target it

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock