Handling Bullies When You’re LGBTQ [Video]

Did you know that young people who identify as LGBTQ are at an increased risk for bullying? Young people who do not adhere to gender norms or “typical” heteronormative behavior are much more likely to be targeted for being different, even if they aren’t “out.” This program takes an in-depth look at the consequences of bullying in the LGBTQ community, including depression, truancy, substance abuse and even suicide. In fact, LGBTQ youth contemplate suicide at 3x the rate of heterosexual peers. Viewers hear from LGBT young people who have experienced bullying first hand. Psychologist Robert Eckstein, discusses the emotional and physical effects of bullying on LGBTQ youth, and what they can do to combat bullying and feeling safe.
