Happily Ever After: The Surprising Ways a Stable Relationship Can Benefit Your Health and Happiness

Being in a happy and stable relationship is like winning the love lottery. It’s a feeling of security, trust, and emotional connection that brings joy and contentment to your daily life. Here are some of the ways that it feels like to be in a happy, stable relationship.

You feel seen and heard:

Your partner actually listens to what you have to say and takes your feelings and thoughts seriously. They validate your experiences and emotions and provide support and comfort when you need them. It’s like having a built-in therapist that you can cuddle with.

Your partner thinks about you as much as they think about themselves:

Your partner considers your opinions and perspective, and they make sure that their actions benefit both of you as a couple. It’s like having a partner in crime who always has your back. And nothing feels better than when your partner ask how you are doing or brings you what you need without you asking.

They consistently try to improve themselves to become better:

Your partner is always striving to become the best version of themselves, and they support you in doing the same. It’s like having a personal cheerleader that you can make out with. Additionally, nothing is sexier (I mean sexy) than when my husband comes to have lunch with me and tells me that he has recently realized that he has been verbally attacking people when he disagrees with someone. He went on to tell me that he will try not to do that anymore since he remembers what it felt like when it happened to him when he was in his 20s and doesn’t want to continue the cycle with our children.

They show in their own way that they care about you:

Your partner may not express their emotions the same way that you do, but their actions speak louder than words. They make you a priority in their life and show that they care about your happiness and well-being. You may need to figure out that your partner is “telling you that they love you” since each of us has developed different ways to show that we care. They probably learned how to show love through a caregiver, and may mimic that way, or in other ways, learned from others.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Their actions speak louder than words:

Your partner follows through on their promises and commitments, and they consistently show up for you. They are reliable and trustworthy, and make you feel secure in the relationship. Nothing to me is more valuable than this type of trait in a long-term relationship. I, myself, try my best to expect the same out of myself as I do my partner and this area of improvement is something that I have to work on the hardest. You might mean well, but doing it is where you “win” in a relationship, and your actions can go a long way to show that you care.

They know your love languages:

Your partner understands your love language and makes an effort to show love and affection in a way that is meaningful to you. It’s like having a partner that speaks your love language fluently (move over, Rosetta Stone). Similar to “showing you in their own way how they care about you,” they go out of their way to show love to you in ways that they know you will appreciate.

They consistently show up in the relationship:

In a happy, stable relationship, both partners communicate openly and honestly, work through challenges and conflicts together, and prioritize the relationship above their own individual needs. It’s like having a partner that always has your back, no matter what. They are present and there for you when you need them. You could even call this: Steadfast and Loyal.

You have similar outlooks and values:

When partners have similar outlooks and values, you are more likely to have a deeper understanding of each other and to be more compatible in their day-to-day lives. This can lead to a stronger emotional connection, greater intimacy, and more effective communication. It can also help partners to work together towards common goals and to support each other in their individual pursuits.

The data shows it

Research has found that being in a happy, stable relationship has numerous benefits for both physical and mental health, as well as for the well-being of children. Children of happy couples also tend to have better mental health outcomes, do better in school, and are less likely to engage in risky behavior. Studies have shown that people in committed relationships tend to have better mental health outcomes, longer lifespans, improved physical health, and higher happiness levels compared to those who are single or in unstable relationships.

In conclusion:

Being in a happy, stable relationship is like having a personal cheerleader, therapist, ninja, and best friend all wrapped up in one. The research suggests that investing in your relationship and prioritizing your partner’s needs can positively impact your (and your children’s) overall quality of life.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***