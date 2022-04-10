Happiness Isn’t as Scarce as You Think, You’re Just Looking In the Wrong Place

Social media is fantastic at amplifying anxiety, fear, anger, and outrage.

But it’s pathetic at magnifying joy.

Sure, it can be incredibly amusing, frequently entertaining, occasionally even validating. Social media gathers stories from across the world — many of which are important — but what gets shared and reshared are often the most horrific or outrageous. In this global echo chamber, we get used to the sound of crying, shouting, and drum banging.

Genuine happiness feels small and frail in comparison. Laughter is hardly ever as loud as a scream.

Joy begins to feel rare — something to be treasured and hoarded. If you’re so happy, I may wonder, does that mean there is less for me?

We’re conditioned to believe that if you win, it must mean that I lose.

Compersion is our way out of the trap of emotional poverty.

Compersion knows there’s enough to go around. In fact, it is the way to boost happiness for everyone, everywhere. Because with compersion, the happier you are, the happier I feel, too.

It’s like the perpetual motion machine of delight.

. . .

I can imagine your laundry list of doubts.

But listen: you’ve already felt compersion. You just didn’t call it that. You feel it when the character you’re rooting for in a book or a film finally accomplishes their goals. You cheer with glee when your team wins the big championship.

If you’re a parent, you experience compersion for your children all the time. Something good happens to them — a new skill, a promising relationship, an award at school, a promotion at work — any one of a million minor or major successes, and you’re elated.

Their smile of excitement lights up your heart more surely than a day at the beach. It may feel as though the birds sing jubilantly in the trees and the world is filled with new and shiny possibilities.

Dr. Marie Thouin explains, “Compersion is our wholehearted participation in the happiness of others. It is the sympathetic joy we feel for somebody else, even when their positive experience does not involve or benefit us directly. Thus, compersion can be thought of as the opposite of jealousy and possessiveness.” Source

Compersion is the bright half of empathy.

You’ve certainly felt it for family members and close friends. It’s a natural element of our emotional makeup.

But because we live in a scarcity culture that constantly pits us against each other, many of us have forgotten. We’ve unlearned it. We’re conditioned to believe that if you win, it must mean that I lose.

Dr. Brené Brown clarifies: “Scarcity thrives in a culture where everyone is hyperaware of lack. Everything from safety and love to money and resources feels restricted or lacking.” — Source

This robs us of our ability to take pleasure in the happiness of others. In place of compersion, we envy their successes. We fear losing what we have. And we’re terrified of being vulnerable because people may judge us as weak and unworthy.

Ironically, happiness becomes scarce because we believe we need to hang onto it so tightly. Because we think we need to own it to enjoy it.

But imagine if instead of fear or envy, you habitually experienced joy when witnessing another’s happiness.

There is no limit to how much happiness you can have. It doesn’t have to run out. We just need to rethink where we get it from because accumulating endless wealth, prestige, power, and followers isn’t doing it for most of us.

. . .

The term ‘compersion’ was originally defined by a consensually non-monogamous group in the 1990s, but the idea of ‘sympathetic joy’ goes way back to Buddhism. In Sanskrit, it’s called mudita and is considered one of the four qualities of an enlightened person.

You don’t have to be enlightened to experience or cultivate it further.

Although it can be especially radical and life-changing for a romantic attachment, you don’t have to be non-monogamous to enjoy the benefits.

Compersion expert Dr. Marie Thouin identifies several key questions to use the feeling as a “flashlight” to search out areas in our lives open to improvement:

“When is it easier or harder for me to feel compersion?”

“What factors are at play in these different scenarios?”

“What is the presence or lack of compersion showing me about myself and my relationship(s)?”

From the context of our intimate relationships, we can begin to circle outwards. Notice the joy of children playing at the park. Witness the pleasure lovers take from gazing into each other’s eyes. See the delight on your guests’ faces when they take that first bite of the meal you’ve lovingly prepared for them.

Our brains are capable of enjoying this. Our mirror neurons often respond the same whether we’re performing or perceiving an action, which is why art and entertainment are so engrossing.

You can have joy in abundance.

No, it isn’t always easy because of our conditioning towards a scarcity mindset. It takes practice.

But it is easier that clutching at 10,000 new cheap objects on Amazon or fighting tooth and claw to climb to the top of the hierarchy. And it doesn’t hurt anyone. It doesn’t cost you anything but your fear, envy, and maybe even your jealousy.

Joy is already all around us — you don’t have to make more. And no one can stop you from sharing in it if you decide to.

I can’t help but wonder, What would that much vicarious pleasure and satisfaction free us from?

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

