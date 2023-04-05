I was in Colorado on business travel for a week. When I arrived at Denver International Airport (DIA) that Monday night, it was 10 degrees. I was not exactly happy while waiting for the Rental Car Shuttle to arrive in the gusting wind and falling snow. Fortunately, I had on my warm leather jacket.

On Friday, I had an 11:30 am flight back home to LAX. I left at 8:30 am from Boulder, Colorado for DIA. The airport security line was totally jacked. The line spiraled around numerous stanchions extending beyond baggage claim. I was not happy while standing in line waiting to get through security and make my flight.

Walking around the stanchioned line, I saw a little girl lying in her baby stroller pushed by her mom wearing her COVID-19 mask. Although I couldn’t see the Mom’s face, I got that she wasn’t very happy, like me. Still, the little girl in the stroller smiled as she just chilled. I smiled and waved. She smiled back.

Amidst the maddeningly long airport security line, that cute little girl was happy. She was happy amidst the surrounding unhappiness. If she could be happy, then it’s possible that I could be happy, too. Just saying.

In Aikido, when the bigger stronger man attacks, I wait it out. I enter the attack the die with honor. I take a glancing blow if I have to. It’s one time. I get under the attack, in the center of the danger. Ishibashi Sensei said, “The safest place to be is under the attack.”

I choose to let the attack pass or end the attack. I apply the Aikido technique to myself whether that’s yoko-iriminage (strike to the side of the head) or nikkyo (wristlock). The attacker and the attack don’t matter. O-Sensei Morihei Ueshiba said, “True victor is victory over oneself.” It’s me against me. I’m my GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) opponent. I overcome myself, not the attacker. I work on myself, not on others.

In Aikido training, Hanshi said, “When you defend, you can be defeated.” I don’t defend against the attack. I don’t aggress against aggression. I match the attack in my attack. I use Aikido on myself to make my mind and spirit strong. I don’t use Aikido on the attacker. The attacker chooses to stand down from his attack or take the fall. We both choose.

I invite the attack. I bring the attacker to my center. In the center of the attack, in what I fear, I let go of my fear inside that I’m not good enough. Everything quiet. Although that fear inside me may never completely disappear, every time I get under the attack, get under what I fear, I let go of more of my fear inside me. I free me. I’m free to be me. Just train.

After Hanishi’s intensive Aikido Seminar class, Ishibashi Sensei said that Hanshi and Paviot Sensei are way better than him. Sensei said, “If they can do it, it’s possible I can do it.” Ishibashi Sensei inspired me. I can always be greater than who I am now. I work on myself. Just train.

I create the quiet inside me under the attack, in the unhappiness. In the quiet, I can be happy in what I fear, like that little girl smiling in her stroller. Although I have 60 more years of fear inside than that little girl, I let go of my fear that I’m not good enough over, and over, and over, and over again. If that little girl can be happy in the unhappiness, then it’s possible that I can, too.

There will always be someone who’s way better than I am. That’s just life. If they can do it, then it’s possible that I can, too. I work on myself, not on others. Just train. I don’t have to get somewhere or be someone else. I put my head down. Put in the work. Keep moving forward. I’m happy, regardless. I’m happy being me. Just saying.

***

***

