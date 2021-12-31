Happy Anniversary to the Anonymous Man I’ll Never Marry

I wanted to believe you were the one. You showed me things I could only imagine.

You gave me butterflies and tickles when you whispered my name.

Like a glorious light of the new day, so was your presence in my life.

I knew exactly where I was heading being around you. You challenged me to the best of my ability, and you didn’t hold back on calling me out when I screwed up.

Your love bounded me with all austerity. Together we could rule the world. We are a force to be reckoned with.

My heart skipped at the mention of your name. I long for the iced fire of your kiss. With our lips locked, my giggles between a moan, and my clits wild with passion, I was driven to ecstasy.

That Capricorn man made me weak, horny and left me craving his soft, luxurious skin on mine. We saw our hearts fall into pieces time and again.

When I was with you, it felt like everything obeyed our command. The world didn’t suck, time went by super fast, and we had the best time together.

We were a primal magnetic force, yet we couldn’t be together. We tried all we could, but the universe kept showing up in our love.

We bickered. We reserved. We strived, and then we burned.

I know we were in the pursuit of achieving something amazing and big in life professionally, something that’ll leave a mark even after we die.

But in the process, we have lost each other, not loving and sidelining each other.

We should have known better than to begin an endless love. Even though we feared something like this would happen, we were willing to call the universe a liar. But who were we kidding?

Your success will take you places, and you will become a star in what you do, but in the meantime, do not sideline me like I’m nobody.

I know that everything is messed up. Love is not everything, and love does not pay the bills, but love can do a lot. It brought us together, and it tore us apart.

We are friends and will always be there for each other, but love isn’t for us.

I’m sorry I couldn’t be the one for you. None of us had the courage to fight our fears, to keep our heads high and say the universe be damned.

I tried to keep you going when you were down and confused in life, and I’m sorry I couldn’t do it anymore.

But I promise to always be there when you need me. You will always be unforgettable.

I know we will always be loyal to our friendship, which sucks for us, but we’ll take it anyway.

Whenever you miss me, think about our fun memories. And I hope you find love in a new place, as will I.

Dedicated to all Capricorn men!

Inmy 36 years on earth, I have been with some people with whom we felt that we could not be together. I was once in love with a man 20 years older than me.

Then there was a younger man with an atheist who didn’t believe in supernatural forces. At some point, I went crazy over a guy who had completely different goals. The last one turned out to be abusive.

But the love that made the most difference was my love affair with a Capricorn. Same sign as me, and he was five years older.

Today marks the 4th year I said goodbye to my love for Capricorns.

Do you believe in astrological readings?

Well, I wasn’t a believer until I started paying attention to some of my relationship flaws.

It appears that as a Capricorn woman, I’m easily attracted to men of the same personality traits, but I get bored shortly after.

It’s exhausting dating another me. We argue over every little thing. We don’t express our emotions or say how we truly feel about love and marriage.

We are afraid to let our guards down. Once we do, we find another million reasons why it won’t work.

We are insecure and overly possessive towards each other. We find it difficult to trust that we can be committed to a relationship without freaking out and bolting.

In our world, love is so damn complicated! If you care, then you must want something. And if you don’t, then you are stone cold.

So I gave up. I’ve chosen a different path. We move!

