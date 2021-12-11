Happy New Year? Well, That Is up to You.

We, here at Life Explained (#lifeexplained) are working around the clock to bring you the New Year (#haveagreatnewyear), on time and under budget. It has been a very busy year, many great things, many less than great things, and a few really bad things, have happened around here. But, you deserve a Happy New Year (#haveahappynewyear), and it shouldn’t cost a cent more than the agreed upon price.
Of course, the cost of raw materials has increased dramatically. Many people feel that the increase is caused by several third world countries deciding to have a Happy New Year, so there is more competition for the resources required. And moving those raw materials from place to place is hideously expensive, too. But, we are willing to bear the increased expense to bring you the best New Year (#newyear) money can buy, don’t worry that most of it will be our money.