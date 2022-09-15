Hard (But Beautiful) Truths About Motherhood

Iread a quote once that said “a baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty,” and there’s so much truth in that. A baby fills that gaping hole in your heart and then unceremoniously and repeatedly breaks it into tiny, bloody pieces.

I think that sums up motherhood perfectly.

There are some hard truths about being a mother that no one really filled me in on before I became one. Sure, they told me that I would need a crazy number of burp cloths and that my dream of homemade baby food was probably a pipe dream — but no one told me how heart-wrenchingly hard motherhood could be.

Yes, it’s amazing and beautiful and wonderful and all good things — but it’s hard AF.

As a writer who covers all things parenting, I would be remiss if I didn’t include a few of the harder truths about motherhood in my work — so here you go.

Welcome to the darker side of motherhood. It’s a blast, I promise.

You WILL be sleep deprived — but it won’t last forever.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it forever — babies suck at sleeping. And because they suck at sleeping, you won’t be sleeping, either. Accept it, have a good cry (or 6,892 cries) and push on.

Don’t worry — they will learn! But for a while, they will suck spectacularly at sleeping, and that “while” feels like decades. I functioned (sort of) on just two to three hours of sleep a night for a little over six months. That sucked the most. But you know what?

It got better. We all survived.

We survived without sleep training as well, which felt like a small miracle, and here’s another truth for you — you don’t have to sleep train if you hate the idea of it.

Sleep training (“teaching” your baby to fall asleep on their own, usually involving some crying) is something that I can no longer get behind, as a mother. You do you, but from what I’ve witnessed firsthand, it doesn’t really work, so what’s the point?

It’s also heartbreaking. I speak from experience.

I adopted it dutifully with my first and regretted every single minute of it. With my son, I chose not to; the first time was just so miserable I couldn’t bear it.

Of the two kids, my son is the better sleeper now, and he’s not even two — I, therefore, think sleep training is bogus.

It’s bogus because, despite what so-called “experts” like to proclaim, your baby will eventually learn to fall asleep on their own, even if you hold them every night.

Read that again.

No one soothes your child like you do. No one deciphers the hidden meanings behind those early baby cries like you do. As a mother, you literally grew every single, beautiful cell of that baby, and you feel the weight of that connection every time they melt into your body when they need comfort.

You know on a very intimate level what they need, and what they need is you.

The truth is, babies just need to be held for those first several months, especially when it comes to sleep, and that means you won’t sleep very much. They’ll sleep without being held, sure — usually by crying themselves to exhaustion. A much gentler (and natural) way to help your baby sleep is to just hold them.

Don’t forget — they spent nine months snuggled up inside of you, being held and rocked by you all day and night. That’s not an easy addiction to kick.

I fought this for a while with my son. I threw around a lot of “shoulds” — he “should” have been sleeping longer and he “should” be learning to sleep on his own.

Once I let go of all those “shoulds” and just held him, everything came together. He started to point to his crib to let me know he was tired and done with cuddles around 8 months, and now, he says “night” when he’s ready to sleep. It takes like, 5 minutes. Bedtime in our house is a breeze now.

And now, I sleep just fine. You will too.

Sometimes no matter what you do, breastfeeding is a bust.

Breastfeeding is incredible. It’s perfect nutrition for your baby, it costs nothing but time, and it is a great way to bond.

It also doesn’t always work out.

I tried all the things. I pumped and ate perfectly, I drank the teas and ate the gross cookies, and still, my body failed me.

It failed my babies.

Don’t be ashamed if you can’t make this miracle work — Science is wonderful, too. Formula is fine! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!

Did you know that 20% of newborns are given supplemental formula in the first few days of life? Or that by 6 months of age, only 56% of babies are still breastfed (if they even were to begin with?)

These numbers tell me one hard and fast truth: breastfeeding is mega hard. Don’t beat yourself up if you can’t nail this one down. You can cry — I know I did; a lot — but don’t let it break you.

Fed is best. Tell the naysayers to take a long walk.

Your back is going to ache for the next hundred years.

You will break your back for your baby.

This is hardly surprising, since the moment you look at that squashy, purplish face in the delivery room, you’re aware that you’re going to be a slave to that baby forever.

You will do anything for them, but specifically, you will break your back. Why? Because babies love to be held, and babies become toddlers who love to be held, and toddlers are heavy mo-fos.

Pulling from my above rant on sleep training, I will simply say this: hold your baby.

Hold. Your. Baby.

I can’t remember when exactly this need to be held and snuggled ended, but I can tell you that my daughter is seven, and it is impossible to carry her comfortably anymore. She’s all limbs and over 50 lbs — our carrying days are long over.

And she doesn’t want it anyway. She’s an independent little lady now.

I still have another year or so with my son; another year of snuggles and kisses and hugs and the weight of my baby on my chest. I’m willing to forgo my back for those snuggly moments because it will probably be over before I’m ready for it to end.

Hold your baby while they want to be held. You’ll miss the hell out of it when it’s gone, and you’ll long for the days that your back ached perpetually.

Your body (probably) won’t bounce back.

The lie that your body will bounce back after babies is so annoying. People need to stop insinuating that it’s true.

I have unfollowed a few social media influencers lately because, frankly, their perfect, self-proclaimed “postpartum-mom-bods” made me feel bad about my own post-baby body — it sure as shit didn’t look like their bodies.

(It’s okay to do this, by the way. Don’t continue to do things that make you feel bad about yourself for no reason at all.)

I think the worst part of these influencers is that they post “raw” pictures of their postpartum bodies in some bizarre show of solidarity (I guess?) with us “common folk,” emphasizing that they, too, suffer bodily changes after having babies.

Three months later, they’re shimmying around in crop tops again like they didn’t have a baby two and a half minutes ago. Their bellybuttons are even in the right place for goodness sake.

Look. Some people have stellar genes. Others have small babies. Others have secret surgeries. Others may have access to some kind of strange, beautiful magic — I honestly don’t know.

I just know that I don’t have any of that. Two years later and my bounce has yet to come back.

I was a healthy weight through both of my pregnancies, but despite being 5’7″ I have a relatively short torso, so my babies were all out front:

My poor belly took the brunt of the damage and after carrying two babies over 9 lbs, my stomach will never look the same. In fact, I doubt that it will ever even resemble a human stomach again.

I genuinely don’t care anymore. What I have to show for it beats any crop top I could wear.

You may never bounce back. Your midsection might resemble a crime scene. Accepting this is the first step to loving it and you know what? I actually do love it.

My stomach is a disaster (compared to the tummies on show, anyway) but it amazes me. I grew two entire humans in there, and that squashy mess is my daily reminder of how badass I actually am.

It’s kinda beautiful.

Embrace your bizarre new body — you are a wonder. Allow yourself to be amazed by your own brilliance.

You will lose yourself (a lot.)

I can’t count how many times I have looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize the face staring back at me.

Children change you in a very real, raw, often agonizing way, and I’m not talking about just your body. I love my kids so much that sometimes, it physically hurts. The mere idea of them coming to any harm, or, as my brain sadistically likes to envision against my will, all the horrid ways in which I could lose them, is almost too much to bear.

Being a mother is more than a job; more than a lifestyle.

It’s a calling.

Children change everything.

It’s no wonder that we feel like we’ve been sucked through a vortex and deposited directly into a giant black hole sometimes. We have no control anymore, over any of it. We can’t even control the intensity of the love we have for our babies, and our ferocious mother bear side is proof of that.

I mean, mothers have been found to possess the physical strength it requires to lift a car off of their babies; to beat up cougars who try to attack their young.

These are actual tales of mothers who protected their babies at any cost. Moms are scary, sometimes.

When we have babies, we change from women (who were already powerful enough) into ferocious, vicious mama-bears. We are warriors who will rip the throats out of any predator who is idiotic enough to threaten our little ones.

“Motherhood” isn’t just a term for one half of a parenting team. It makes you a warrior.

Of course you don’t recognize yourself.

When you are a mother, you will lose yourself, repeatedly. But that’s only because you’re becoming the mother your kids need you to be.

And that will be everything to you. Being their mother will become the identity you will forever align with, and it is incredible.

Be proud of that.

You are everything.

You are so much more than a mother.

It might be weird to read that after I just babbled on about how vital your role as a mother is. But I’m serious — you are so much more than just a mother.

To your baby, you are everything.

What a tremendous honour we have, to be our kids’ mothers. Nature makes us exactly what they need, right down to our soft, squashy bellies (my son smooshes himself right in there as though he’s trying to climb back inside — if I had rock hard abs, these sweet moments wouldn’t happen. And that would be a damn shame.)

You won’t always be everything. You will eventually become a nuisance; perhaps even an embarrassment. You may end up being the reason for your future grown-up baby’s weekly therapy sessions — I don’t know. But I do know that right now, you are their everything, and now is the time to embrace that beautiful truth.

Motherhood may be soul-crushing, but the rewards are so worth it. When your mini-you grins up at you for no reason at all, or when you are the lucky recipient of the world-famous run-and-hug, or when you get an unrequested, genuine, sloppy kiss from your toddler, all the crushing of your soul will seem like a walk in the park. With rainbows. Maybe some unicorns. And Ryan Reynolds look-a-likes everywhere.

Enjoy it while it lasts, Momma, and know that you’re not alone. Motherhood may be harder than anyone ever warned, but it’s so very worth it.

—

