Hateopia: The Great Migration of Racists to the South

The first time eleven states seceded from the Union, they did so with much fanfare. They announced with articles of secession that they were leaving, attributing their actions openly to their desire to protect the institution of slavery. Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Arkansas, and North Carolina.

Not so much as to end enslavement but to protect their economy, the North engaged in a bloody war with the South, ultimately issuing the Emancipation Proclamation freeing the enslaved only in those states that seceded to disrupt the Southern economy and gain additional soldiers for the Union. Another reason was to shame Britain and France from siding with the Confederacy in the conflict.

The South eventually lost, leaving a wide path of destruction and a need for rebuilding. Lessons were learned for the next time those states left the Union. After decades of Black Codes and Jim Crow, there was a Great Migration of Black Americans away from the Southern States where equality never became a reality. I’m not saying it was much better in the North, but there was at least hope.

We are amid a second Great Migration, this time of like-minded citizens coming from the North to the South, not just for the weather. It’s another secession of sorts, the Supreme Court shifting back to the state’s rights philosophy that led to Southern secession in the first place. Some politicians are speaking openly about the secession that others argue is already occurring.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” — Marjorie Taylor Greene “We tell our volunteers that independence is not a hope, a wish, or a dream — it’s an inevitability. The only thing we’re debating is the timeline.” — Daniel Miller, Texas Nationalist Movement Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free “If Democrats in Washington pack the Supreme Court, if they make D.C. a state, if they federalize elections and massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it’s hopeless. We’re not there yet. And if there comes a point where it’s hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil.” — Ted Cruz “The federal government is out of control & doesn’t represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation.” — Kyle Biedermann, Texas legislator “Law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution.” — Allen West “Americans are getting fed up with Washington, and it’s unknown what that might lead to one day. Washington’s politics helped created the current economic situation, and Texans shouldn’t have to pay for it. The federal government has slowly, steadily, and successfully eroded the notion of states’ rights,” — Rick Perry

Most political bloviating about secession is talk, but people are seceding with their feet, moving to the states offering their version of freedom. Some Western states are growing faster by percentage, but in total numbers, Southern states are leading the way in attracting people from elsewhere in the country. Many Black families are returning to their roots, but the biggest percentage of domestic migrants are white people with a political agenda.

Using Florida as an example, the once-purple state has swiftly become deep red as MAGA followers have come to Florida and shaped it into their white supremacist mold. Not content with mere residency, the ultra-right is taking over school boards, libraries, the Florida Legislature, the State Supreme Court, Florida’s colleges and universities, and the Governor’s mansion. This trend is occurring throughout the South, the major cities still lean progressive, but state control is in the hands of the right. Legislators seek the power to override the elections in cities like Atlanta and Houston that fail to vote in a manner that pleases them.

The second Great Migration is underway, white Southerners still move North and West seeking opportunities, but the ultra-right is moving South. They haven’t given themselves a name yet; I choose Hateopia. What they have in common is who they hate, the LGBTQ, Blacks, the same immigrants they rely on to work on their farms and construction sites and staff their restaurants and hotels. Hate is the tie that binds, so why not make it part of the name?

White supremacist Paul Craig Cobb may have coined the name when planning to establish a Neo-Nazi compound in North Dakota. Cobb thought small in looking to North Dakota when the whole South was open and willing. Cobb may have been looking to hide while in Florida he could stand on bridge overpasses or congregate at malls, waving their Nazi flags without fear of retribution. The Governor may have given lip service to denouncing you, but he’s given you a wink and a nod.

It’s no coincidence that the greatest number of people arrested for participating in the January 6th insurrection were from Florida. Florida led the nation in per-capita lynchings, so this isn’t new behavior. The Klan rose from Tennessee, and of the 1,222 hate groups identified in 2022 by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the South is disproportionately represented.

This secession has not been announced with Articles of Secession like the previous one. If you live in a Southern state, attend a school board meeting, and you’ll know what I’m talking about. The South hasn’t risen again; it is sinking; the remaining question is, how low can they go?

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock.com