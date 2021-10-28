Have I Been Dishonest About What I Want in Love?

I’m tired of losing people I love.

Losing a romantic love has been the hardest thing to face as an adult. And at this point, I’ve done it enough times.

I felt an uncomfortable shame telling family about this latest ending. All I could hear in my head were my worst fears:

“Another breakup for Julia?

“We really thought this one would last.”

In between the grief I’ve been doing my damnedest to hold myself accountable for how I contributed to the ending.

A relationship takes two people. I’m not a victim. My behaviours and words contributed to this outcome in some way. With as much grace as I can manage, I’m trying to own this.

I entered this last relationship with a narrative of the partnership I wanted to create.

“For a relationship to be a free flowing, expansive place where both partners can express themselves fully. Even if that full expression of them means the relationship needs to end.”

Now that my relationship has ended I realize that’s a nice sounding sentence with some bullshit in it.

Because this “free flowing, flexible” narrative I designed was fundamentally terrifying to my partner. And the “bullshit” is that I didn’t want it to end.

The framing I set up speaks about the relationship “ending” as it is beginning. What a shitty precedent to set.

I think I scared my partner with my whatever happens, happens attitude towards relationships. And what’s ironic is this isn’t how I feel about endings.

Not one bit.

“Free flowing, flexible” and “let’s see where life takes us” is a nice thing to say that part of me believes.

But there’s a bigger part of me raising its voice in the fallout of the relationship.

That part’s saying:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“You said that and wanted the opposite. You wanted a relationship where leaving is not an option.”

I want a relationship where leaving is not an option.

That is hard for me to say. I’m afraid that this isn’t possible or realistic.

This would be “full commitment”. Now, let me be clear: leaving is always an option; no one is held hostage, everyone has free will, and my partner is not mine to own.

Something my former partner said to me a lot in the early days is “people have to be free to leave to choose to stay.” I agree.

What I’m looking for though, now a 32-year old woman who wants to create a shared life and a shared meaning with someone wonderful, is to have a deeper level of commitment with someone.

This commitment might look like:

Early on, having an as honest-as-possible conversation about what each of us want, our approaches to relationships at this stage in our life, and whether we are compatible as life moves us forward

Regularly checking in on this^, say every few months to revisit what we are wanting and needing in life and if anything has shifted

Having a plan for how we will manage conflict and disagreements and making that plan when things are *going well* and putting that written agreement somewhere visible

Understanding what would make each of us walk away — i.e. knowing the deal breakers vs. what is workable so we know what kind of conversation we are having when something comes up

Agreeing that if we have something difficult to share, we let our partner have at least a week to digest it before we move into any conclusions

Related to the above, perhaps an agreement to slowly “drip” feedback that is hard to hear or that may scare our partner instead of saying it all at once

Agreeing the relationship is important enough to us both that we will slow down when conflict arises

Taking care of ourselves individually either in therapy or with friends and family so there’s a place for our doubts, worry, concern, before we jump to conclusions

In this list, there’s an unfulfilled wish. I wish these things could have happened to prevent the severing of the relationship I just lost. I know that’s a form of denial.

This ending has already taught me a lot. About the words that came out of my mouth and the distance between them and what I desire.

I’m both. I’m the person who wants freedom, flexibility, and the one who wants fierce commitment.

What I want more than anything is to be in a relationship that looks at conflict and says “let’s walk through this.”

“Let’s explore every version of this before we consider the ending.”

Maybe I didn’t hold up my end of the bargain on this. I took a step back from the commitment. I got scared too. I was worried that things would go wrong in the future and I’d be trapped in something I’d committed to. After observing my parents’ marriage, this has always been my worst nightmare.

How can I fear the very thing I want? That sucks. I hate it.

But I want(ed) to talk and work through it. Because underneath it all my desire was to keep the relationship intact.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t my choice alone to make. I have to let my person go as is their right to request.

In my pain I choose to honour their choice to be apart.

In my pain I choose to respect their wish not to be together.

We were wonderful together. This is by far the most profound love in my life.

While I don’t agree with the decision or the actions that led to it, I have to work towards accepting that this is my reality.

I have to work towards being half of the equation in a relationship with lifelong commitment.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash