Have We Forgotten How To Take Care of One Another?

Nearly five centuries before Jesus Christ, the Chinese philosopher Confucius taught, “Do not do unto others what you do not want done to yourself.” The three Abrahamic religions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam echo this teaching, which is known as “The Golden Rule.”

The best of these religions is about behaving better. Embracing love and compassion. Learning to dethrone yourself from the center of your world and putting others there.

However, man is also a political animal. Often people don’t want to be compassionate. They want to be right. So much ugliness is committed in the name of being right.

Karen Armstrong is a British author and commentator of Irish Catholic descent. She is known for her books on comparative religion. A former Roman Catholic religious sister, her faith evolved from a conservative to a more mystical Christian faith.

In 2009 Armstrong delivered a powerful TED talk titled, “Let’s Revive the Golden Rule.” Her talk was delivered 11 years ago, but the message seems more urgent than ever.

Watch Armstrong’s compelling TED talk below:

Love and compassion are necessities

Whatever happened to the Golden Rule? Why does it feel like society is in decline? Political ideologies on all sides are more strident and demand strict compliance.

If one veers from the approved orthodoxy, you will be shamed and excommunicated. People talk past one another and stop listening.

There’s a deficit of goodwill these days. Where once people might disagree but still listen to one another and seek common ground, now it’s all or nothing.

We no longer give the benefit of the doubt to others, we vilify them. Our partisan filters blind us to the humanity in others. We assume the worst in people instead of the best. We seem to have forgotten the virtues of compassion, humility, and understanding.

“Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive.” -Dalai Lama

Some argue that being nice to one another doesn’t change anything. The key is to embrace bold action, even if that means some people will get hurt. My sense is that this view will only divide us further.

I submit that the elimination of compassion is a dark path we don’t want to go down. History has shown what happens when compassion is replaced with dogma, absolutism, anger, and revenge.

Satisfy your soul

There’s a beautiful video featuring the late author, Dr. Maya Angelou. The video is titled, “Dr. Maya Angelou’s 3-Word Secret to Living Your Best Life.”

Dr. Angelou passed away in 2014 but her message seems especially relevant today.

Dr. Angelou’s advice is “Just do right.” It’s a simple message that transcends politics, race, socioeconomic status, gender, sexual orientation, and faith. It sounds simple, but it’s not.

Each of us is a complex tangle of history, experiences, emotions, ideas, biases, dreams, and more. Even the best of us can be egocentric, inconsiderate, vain, unforgiving, and hurtful. It takes discipline, focus, education, and time to rise above these flaws.

Dr. Angelou urges us to be the best human beings we can be. She adds:

“Right may not be expedient. It may not be profitable. But it will satisfy your soul. It brings you the kind of protection that bodyguards can’t give you.”

Every day, you have to make a choice about the kind of person you want to be. For some, embracing a faith tradition helps, because ancient wisdom teaches us the Golden Rule.

Others follow the secular morality of humanism and the continual search for truth. For example, followers of consequentialism and utilitarianism argue that the consequences of one’s conduct are the ultimate basis for any judgment about the rightness of that conduct.

Whatever moral path you follow, the goal is still the same: Be the best human being you can be. Rise above your flaws and shortcomings. Nurture a spirit of compassion. Personify the Golden Rule.

Dr. Angelou asks you to consider how people will talk about you. If they’re shaking their heads and saying, “Oh hell, oh damn…” then you’re probably on the wrong path. But, if they say, “He’s so sweet,” or “She’s so nice, God bless her,” then you’re inching toward your best self.

None of us are above the need for self-improvement. If we’re honest with ourselves, we have room to be better. We have room to be more compassionate towards our fellow man. We have room to work towards our best selves. Doing so improves not only ourselves but our institutions and society.

The consequence of humanity

I spent over 26 years in law enforcement and am proud of my former profession and the people we helped. But just as there’s room for improvement in each of us, so it is with the police profession.

As a police chief, I demanded that officers treat all people with basic human dignity, especially those on the margins of society. Beyond our department rules and regulations, I expected officers to police themselves and ensure none acted illegally or immorally. When officers fail to do this, public trust erodes.

Chief John P. Weiss, horsing around at work.

Where I worked in California, the path to becoming a police officer was long and arduous. The selection process includes oral board interviews, physical agility tests, extensive background checks, a lie-detector (polygraph) exam, psychological exams, medical exams, and a Chief’s interview.

The purpose of all this testing is to find people with emotional maturity, high personal character, and a true desire to serve their communities. New recruits attend a six month, rigorous police academy, followed by many months of field training.

In addition to laws of arrest, search and seizure, pursuit driving, firearms, evidence collection, report writing, courtroom testimony, and defensive tactics (and many other subjects), recruits also learn about mental illness, the cycle of violence in domestic abuse, and race relations.

New recruits were sent to the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, which taught them about racism and prejudice (I don’t know if California police academies still do this, but they should). Yet, despite all this effort, sometimes we fail to weed out a dark heart.

“What is tolerance? It is the consequence of humanity. We are all formed of frailty and error; let us pardon reciprocally each other’s folly — that is the first law of nature.” -Voltaire

I watched the disturbing video of George Floyd with anger and repulsion. How could these officers betray their duty and profession? Bystanders pleaded with them to check Floyd’s pulse, to no avail.

Despite the civil rights movement and great effort to end racism in the United States, it persists. African American Congressman Tim Scott reports being pulled over by police seven times this past year. Other black members of Congress have been stopped trying to enter the Capitol building.

Air Force General Charles Q. Brown was recently confirmed by the Senate as Chief of Staff for the Air Force. He is the first African American to lead a major branch of the military (Colin Powell served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, but didn’t run a military service).

In a moving five minute video for those under his command, General Brown noted the unfair treatment he sometimes received due to his skin color. He said, “I’m thinking about our two sons, and how we had to prepare them to live in two worlds.”

Watch General Brown’s moving video below:

Everyone you meet is your mirror

More work needs to be done to weed out officers who betray their duty and put a black eye on the good men and women in law enforcement who serve their communities honorably. We need to call out racism when it rears its ugly head, enact effective institutional reforms, and stare deeply into the mirror for evidence of our own bias.

Some are calling to defund the police, but social workers and counselors are not trained or equipped to deal with violent suspects, armed gangs, etc. Predators would take advantage of the absence of police, and economically depressed communities would suffer the most.

Better selection and training, greater transparency, and professional collaborations could go a long way to improving things. Consider the CAHOOTS program in Oregon.

CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) provides mobile crisis intervention 24/7 in the Eugene-Springfield Metro area. Such programs could support and complement law enforcement agencies.

We must also follow Dr. Martin Luther King’s advocacy for non-violence. The current riots and looting, destruction of businesses, and recent murder and injury of police officers will only repel the hearts and minds of people otherwise supportive of positive change.

“A loving person lives in a loving world. A hostile person lives in a hostile world. Everyone you meet is your mirror”- Ken Keyes, Jr.

A deep distrust still exists between communities of color and law enforcement. We have forgotten how to take care of one another. Moving forward, all of us are wise to follow Karen Armstrong’s embrace of the Golden Rule. We should work more on being compassionate than being right.

The many doctors and nurses who have been fighting the pandemic are a good role model for us. They take care of everyone, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, political party, or past history. That’s what we need to start doing. Take care of one another.

Follow Dr. Angelou’s advice to “Just do right.” It will satisfy your soul, help your fellow man, fight racism, and go a long way towards healing our fractured society.

