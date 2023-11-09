Have You Considered the Quantum Question in Richard Powers’ ‘The Overstory’

Asa writer, I am in awe of truly great writers; none more so than Richard Powers, author of The Overstory. The Overstory won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in fiction and is Powers’ twelfth novel. I have yet to read any of the others, which is to say, I am neither an expert on his work nor a professional critic. Rather, I take to the pages of Medium today to celebrate this breathtaking work of fiction, and to bring you a question that has vexed me since my second journey through the novel several years ago.

This article is, first and foremost, a rave review for this exquisite work of fiction, which weaves together the stories of nine characters and their struggle to save the old-growth forests of Oregon. If you have yet to read it, stop reading here and order it now. I am generally a reader of non-fiction, but I am currently on my fifth journey through this beautiful novel

The Overstory is a book about people and trees.

Its title is a technical term in forestry, denoting the uppermost layer of foliage in a forest, that which forms the canopy. Structurally, it might be said that the book’s sections, “Roots,” “Trunk,” “Crown,” and “Seeds,” parallel a layman’s understanding of the title’s opposite, “the understory.” The book is a masterful weaving of overstory and understory, exploring questions of personal meaning and climate crisis in the guise of artfully crafted fiction.

Early in the novel, we learn that the etymology of the word “book” can be traced back to the Beech tree. As such, the work is a delightful exploration of the vast networked intelligence that extends over millennia and links all forms of consciousness. It is a masterpiece.

The Overstory addresses topics large and small. Equal, loving attention to both is part of the project of the book. In the course of its 500 pages, Powers invites his reader to lose track of time while staring at the veins of a single leaf and ponder Earth’s forests from the vantage point of space. Whereas climate calamity and purposeful living are the book’s explicit foci, in this article, I invite readers of the work to ponder one of its more subtle topics, quantum entanglement and multiple dimensions.

Key questions raised in quantum physics are certainly a topic at the end of The Overstory.

In my opinion, Neelay Meta’s story best primes the reader for their arrival, as we watch him birth a virtual world from the actual one, recreating nature digitally only to turn the power of his bots back on Earth, to help us save ourselves. Neelay’s story is expansive, approaching the limitless.

Have You Considered…?

I am certain that simultaneous multiple realities are part of the story in The Overstory. The question I want to consider with you, dear reader, today is, is it possible that Olivia Vandergriff is the daughter that Ray Brinkman and Dorothy Cazaly never had?

I find this question interesting for three reasons.

First, the careful reader of The Overstory will notice that Powers gives us a full synopsis of the plot of the book, replete with spoilers of every kind, less than a quarter of the way in. When Patricia Westerford, my own favorite of the book’s characters, first experiences her beloved ancient trees firsthand, we read:

Across the road from where she is parked, aspens tumbled down the basin towards Fish Lake, where five years earlier a Chinese refugee engineer took his three daughters camping on the way to visiting Yellowstone. The oldest girl, named for a Puccini opera heroine, will soon be wanted by the feds for fifty million dollars of arson. Two thousand miles to the east, a student sculptor born into an Iowa farming family, on a pilgrimage to the Met, walks past the single quacking aspen in all of Central Park and doesn’t notice it. He’ll live to walk past the tree again thirty years later, but only because of swearing to the Puccini heroine that no matter how bad things get, he won’t kill himself…In a St. Paul suburb not far from Lake Elmo, tow aspens grow near the south wall of an intellectual property lawyer’s house. he’s only dimly aware of them, and when his free-spirit girlfriend asks, he tells he they’re birches. In time, two great strokes will lay the lawyer low, reducing all aspens, birches, pines, oaks, and maples to a single word that will take him half a minute to pronounce…

With this quote, we meet a new character, a new perspective in the Overstory, the “tree’s eye view,” perspective cast in the light of millennia rather than days or weeks or months. It demonstrates that Powers will play with concealing and revealing in the Overstory and that careful readers are rewarded with gems missed by those less astute.

Patty’s story might also be one that unfolds in multiple dimensions. Though she dies, by most gruesome means, we continue to hear her first-person voice long thereafter. She lives on in the words of her book, when we the reader have long ago learned that neither words nor time are what they at first seemed.

Ray and Dorothy’s stories are perhaps the saddest in The Overstory. For a book about the deep wisdom of trees, we are told repeatedly that Dorothy and Ray cannot tell the difference between one tree and the next, as quoted above. Ray and Dorothy spend many of their sad years together grieving their inability to have a child, and only find love at the end of life, after Ray has suffered a debilitating stroke. The two find comfort by letting their yard grow wild, tending the trees they began planting annually, in an attempt to make peace with their barran state. It would not be inaccurate, in the world of the Overstory, to say that in the end, their children were their trees.

We never meet the parents of Olivia Vandergriff, though we are witness to several conversations she shares with them, which is to say, Olivia is a character who has parents. We hear their description in retrospect, as white lies she has told her young ex-husband early in their courtship. “She told him that her father was a human rights lawyer — not entirely false; and that her mother was a writer, which was pretty much bullshit, though based on a fact-like scenario.”

This description does not exactly match the characters of Ray and Dorothy, but it is very close. “Human Rights Lawyer” is a perfectly idealized adolescent rebranding of Ray’s true area of expertise, Intellectual Property Law, and while free-spirited Dorothy is in no way a writer, as a court reporter, she spends her days typing endless words.

Once I settled on the theory though, that Dorothy and Ray are Olivia’s parents, just not in the dimension of reality in which we the reader are hearing the story, I could not unhear it. Listen now, to this description of Olivia’s conversation with her father, whom she characterizes only as “a lawyer,” following her near-death experience.

Her father sounds lost…Now, post-mortum, she hears her father’s fear, dark undercurrents in the lawyer that she never suspected…He sounds so frail. He has always been alien to her, a man of procedures where there should be passions. Now, she wonders if he might have died once too.

What does it matter if Dorothy and Ray are actually Olivia’s parents?

From the perspective of the story of Ray Brinkman and Dorothy Cazaly which we the reader hear in The Overstory, Olivia is not their daughter. They do not have a daughter; they only have trees for children. However, if a true reading of The Overstory is that our beloved young heroine, who leaves the sterile and responsible perspective she inherited from her litigious father behind following a near-death experience, only to emerge as the spokeswoman for Earth’s old-growth forests is the tree-daughter of Dorothy and Ray, the narrative of the book is infinitely more complex.

First, if the Overstory journeys from the most micro to the most vast macro, this detail expands the rings of our tree substantially. The message of The Overstory is that the world is profoundly networked, across time, across vast stretches of space. If Olivia is Dorothy and Ray’s daughter, then the Overstory claims that time itself branches just as trees do, and that the potential of our lives is infinite.

Second, in The Overstory, Richard Powers demonstrates breathtaking mastery of botany, forestry, computer science, and human psychology, alongside his exquisite writing. With this additional plot nuance, we would need to add quantum physics to this already impressive list of complex subject matter.

Lastly, noticing this buried treasure is a prized egg for we most careful readers of The Overstory. For me, the great fun in this question is that its details are revealed to us in Part I of the book, long before we readers know to be on the lookout for the networked nature of the story. It is a detail that can only be appreciated on a second or third read (It was during my fifth time through that I was inspired to write this piece).

So, what do you think, dear reader? Is The Overstory about quantum physics, in addition to being about so much else? Did you notice that it is only in the virtual world that Doug becomes Patricia’s student? Could it be that the world’s Neelay builds match exactly the complexity of our splendid seemingly 3D world, which must in truth be 4D, 5D, or 9D?

What say you, dear reader?

If you have made it to the end of this article but have yet to read this gorgeous book, I assure you that this spoiler-ridden piece still cannot spoil this masterpiece. Go, read it today.