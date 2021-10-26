Having a Secret Can Impact Your Mental Health

Many of us have secrets. It’s natural to want to keep part of your life private from others. There are matters that you’d rather keep to yourself for a variety of reasons. Perhaps you’re processing the grief of a loved one, and you don’t want to talk about your feelings. Maybe you’ve been cheated on, and the thought of your partner’s infidelity makes you feel embarrassed, so you hide it from others. Whatever your secrets are, sometimes it hurts to hold them inside. There’s a safe place you can share your innermost secrets, and that’s with a therapist. Before getting into the benefits of therapy, here’s how hiding a secret can hurt your mental health and why you need to let it out.

Why are you hiding your secret?

There are many reasons why people hide secrets. It could be that you’re ashamed of what you’re hiding. Shameful feelings can cause us emotional pain. You might think there’s something “wrong “with you because of your secret. It’s crucial to remember that human beings have a wealth of life experiences. The chances are your problem is not unique. People have been through all sorts of traumatic experiences, and your secret it’s probably similar to someone else’s. If you feel ashamed, remember that you are not alone. It could be that you don’t feel like others will understand what you’re going through, but you don’t know that to be true until you talk to them. Sometimes people hide things about themselves or what’s happened to them because of a lack of confidence. If you have low self-esteem, you may not necessarily think that people will care about what’s happened to you. In reality, there are people who care. You don’t have to feel embarrassed or ashamed of what you’ve gone through in your life. It’s time to figure out why you feel how you feel. Perhaps you don’t know why you feel ashamed. That’s understandable, but you will not start feeling better until you explore your feelings. You might not be ready to talk to somebody, but you can always rely on yourself. You can express your secret. One way to do that is by writing it down along with the feelings that go with it.

Writing is a form of catharsis

If you’re harboring a secret, chances are you’re not feeling emotionally well. That’s why it’s critical for your health to let out your feelings. You can do that by writing them down. Whether you write on pen and paper, your phone, a tablet, or a computer, you can express the secret you have and how it makes you feel. Make sure that you do this in a place that makes you feel safe. It’s okay to keep your thoughts hidden from others when you’re trying to work through them. Writing is a way to process your feelings. If you don’t feel ready to talk about what you’re hiding, you can express why that might be. It will make you feel better to get out your feelings so that you don’t feel so alone. You always have yourself to rely on, which is why writing can remind you of that.

Better out than in

When you’re holding a secret in, it hurts. Worrying is not only bad for the mind; it also can injure the body. If you’re anxious, you might suffer from headaches or stomach problems. Some people who have anxiety have chronic acid reflux problems. The mind and body are interconnected. That’s why it’s healthier to let your feelings out, and that includes what you’re hiding inside. You don’t want to compromise your physical and mental health. If you are harboring a secret, it’s important to tell someone. You can talk to a friend or loved one and confide in your problems to this person. Unfortunately, sometimes it’s not possible to discuss your feelings with someone in your social network because they are biased. That’s when it’s critical to speak to a mental health professional. There are some places that provide free therapy if cost is an issue.

Talking about secrets in therapy

Therapy is an excellent place to talk about emotional challenges. If you have a secret you’re hiding, and a therapist is a safe and secure person to share it with. You can talk about why you’re keeping this issue hidden and explore what you can do about it. A therapist is there to unconditionally support you during challenging emotional times. You don’t have to harbor a secret alone. A therapist wants to be there for you and help you feel free enough to express what you’re hiding to your social support system. You can work through feelings of guilt and shame and start to feel better. You can work with a therapist in your local area or online. Regardless of where you see a mental health professional, the most important thing is that you prioritize your well-being. You don’t have to suffer alone. Therapy can be a great place to process why you were hiding your feelings and what has happened to you and learn to move forward.

