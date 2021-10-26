Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Having a Secret Can Impact Your Mental Health

Having a Secret Can Impact Your Mental Health

Learn how to share your problems

by Leave a Comment

 

Many of us have secrets. It’s natural to want to keep part of your life private from others. There are matters that you’d rather keep to yourself for a variety of reasons. Perhaps you’re processing the grief of a loved one, and you don’t want to talk about your feelings. Maybe you’ve been cheated on, and the thought of your partner’s infidelity makes you feel embarrassed, so you hide it from others. Whatever your secrets are, sometimes it hurts to hold them inside. There’s a safe place you can share your innermost secrets, and that’s with a therapist. Before getting into the benefits of therapy, here’s how hiding a secret can hurt your mental health and why you need to let it out.

Why are you hiding your secret?

There are many reasons why people hide secrets. It could be that you’re ashamed of what you’re hiding. Shameful feelings can cause us emotional pain. You might think there’s something “wrong “with you because of your secret. It’s crucial to remember that human beings have a wealth of life experiences. The chances are your problem is not unique. People have been through all sorts of traumatic experiences, and your secret it’s probably similar to someone else’s. If you feel ashamed, remember that you are not alone. It could be that you don’t feel like others will understand what you’re going through, but you don’t know that to be true until you talk to them. Sometimes people hide things about themselves or what’s happened to them because of a lack of confidence. If you have low self-esteem, you may not necessarily think that people will care about what’s happened to you. In reality, there are people who care. You don’t have to feel embarrassed or ashamed of what you’ve gone through in your life. It’s time to figure out why you feel how you feel. Perhaps you don’t know why you feel ashamed. That’s understandable, but you will not start feeling better until you explore your feelings. You might not be ready to talk to somebody, but you can always rely on yourself. You can express your secret. One way to do that is by writing it down along with the feelings that go with it.

Writing is a form of catharsis

If you’re harboring a secret, chances are you’re not feeling emotionally well. That’s why it’s critical for your health to let out your feelings. You can do that by writing them down. Whether you write on pen and paper, your phone, a tablet, or a computer, you can express the secret you have and how it makes you feel. Make sure that you do this in a place that makes you feel safe. It’s okay to keep your thoughts hidden from others when you’re trying to work through them. Writing is a way to process your feelings. If you don’t feel ready to talk about what you’re hiding, you can express why that might be. It will make you feel better to get out your feelings so that you don’t feel so alone. You always have yourself to rely on, which is why writing can remind you of that.

Better out than in

When you’re holding a secret in, it hurts. Worrying is not only bad for the mind; it also can injure the body. If you’re anxious, you might suffer from headaches or stomach problems. Some people who have anxiety have chronic acid reflux problems. The mind and body are interconnected. That’s why it’s healthier to let your feelings out, and that includes what you’re hiding inside. You don’t want to compromise your physical and mental health. If you are harboring a secret, it’s important to tell someone. You can talk to a friend or loved one and confide in your problems to this person. Unfortunately, sometimes it’s not possible to discuss your feelings with someone in your social network because they are biased. That’s when it’s critical to speak to a mental health professional. There are some places that provide free therapy if cost is an issue.

Talking about secrets in therapy

Therapy is an excellent place to talk about emotional challenges. If you have a secret you’re hiding, and a therapist is a safe and secure person to share it with. You can talk about why you’re keeping this issue hidden and explore what you can do about it. A therapist is there to unconditionally support you during challenging emotional times. You don’t have to harbor a secret alone. A therapist wants to be there for you and help you feel free enough to express what you’re hiding to your social support system. You can work through feelings of guilt and shame and start to feel better. You can work with a therapist in your local area or online. Regardless of where you see a mental health professional, the most important thing is that you prioritize your well-being. You don’t have to suffer alone. Therapy can be a great place to process why you were hiding your feelings and what has happened to you and learn to move forward.

Photo credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x