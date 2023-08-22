Get Daily Email
Having Sex With My Best Friend Was The Worst Decision

Having Sex With My Best Friend Was The Worst Decision

Sleeping with my best friend, who was also my roommate, was great — that is until he wasn’t.

So, here’s the story of why hooking up with my best friend turned out to be a decision I deeply regretted.

Growing up, I was influenced by TV shows like “Companions” and “New Meat,” where groups of friends dated or had casual encounters with each other. I thought that maybe, just maybe, I’d end up in a romantic entanglement with a close friend someday.

When I eventually slept with my best friend, it happened after we had been friends for about three years, mostly during my high school years. He was dating one of my girlfriends back then, but they eventually broke up.

Our first time together happened after a night out. Both of us had a bit too much to drink, and he crashed at my place since he lived far away. It just kind of happened.

We had joked about getting together before, but someone would always pull back. This time, we didn’t stop ourselves. Initially, we both thought it was fine – just a bit of fun we both enjoyed.

Looking back now, I realize it was the dumbest choice I could have made. After we started having sex, we both moved out for college and, believe it or not, decided to become roommates.

It completely wrecked our friendship. We hardly talk anymore. But you know, when you’re 19, living with your best friend who you’re also sleeping with seems like a genius idea. Let me tell you, I wouldn’t recommend that to anyone.

So, if you’re ever considering getting intimate with a close friend, make sure you avoid living together.

We both agreed that if either of us fell in love, we’d stop the physical aspect. As things got more complicated for me emotionally, I never really discussed it with him.

He met someone else, and our friendship went downhill from there. But because we had signed a year-long lease, we were stuck.

Maybe if we were older, things could have been different, but let’s face it, no 19-year-old is a master at handling emotions maturely.

It got worse. Throughout that year, I was depressed, and we stopped talking altogether before I eventually moved out.

Despite the pain, I learned a lot from that experience.

Afterward, I made a promise to myself: no more sleeping with friends.

If others were determined to make it work, I’d say, “That was my experience. If you think you can handle it better, go for it.” Just avoid falling in love accidentally while living together. Trust me, that’s a recipe for disaster.

The next time I slept with a friend, it was during a music festival with another old buddy. Before the event, I had a hunch that something might happen, but I was convinced he wasn’t interested.

We ended up sharing a tent, and there was a moment when we kissed. I thought, “Wow, this is real. Not a dream.”

I hesitated to proceed, considering our long-lasting friendship. I didn’t want to lose him. We even had a conversation about what it’d be like if we became a couple.

I explained how it could change everything and made it clear we had to be all in or not at all.

At that point, we were emotionally connected and attracted to each other, so ending the friendship seemed nearly impossible. He seemed like the kind of person I could be with, and that comforted me. So, we decided to give it a shot, and the rest is history – we’re still together.

So, if you ever think about getting intimate with a close friend, remember: avoid living together, keep communication open, and don’t engage in a physical relationship with someone you can’t have honest conversations with. Otherwise, the intimate connection could linger and complicate things for a long time.

