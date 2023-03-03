Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Having To Start Over in Love? Watch This [Video]

Having To Start Over in Love? Watch This [Video]

Navigating the challenges of starting a new romantic chapter.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

0:00
[Music]
0:01
foreign
0:05
again actually look like it’s a scary
0:10
time
0:11
it’s a time when
0:13
you the game may have changed
0:16
you may find yourself in a dating
0:18
Paradigm that you just don’t relate to
0:20
maybe the last time you dated it was a
0:22
very different landscape
0:25
maybe it just seems like the wild west
0:27
to you now you don’t even know how to
0:31
get started
0:32
maybe your life has become so routine
0:36
and so you you’ve had a certain kind of
0:39
life for such a long time
0:42
that you’re now faced with a completely
0:44
new way of living a new lifestyle maybe
0:47
your entire social life left with the
0:51
old relationship
0:54
maybe you moved in the process
0:57
maybe you’re living in a different place
0:59
now
1:01
that you find yourself starting from the
1:03
ground up
1:05
what does it actually look like what
1:08
advice would we give
1:10
to someone in this position
1:13
so
1:14
I think it’s worth quoting here John K
1:18
in his book oblique
1:22
where he talks about the idea that the
1:26
best route to any goal is indirect
1:33
that he talks you know if you want to
1:35
make money you don’t Focus directly on
1:38
making money you focus on creating
1:40
something of immense value to people
1:43
making an amazing product making an
1:46
amazing service providing value
1:49
providing entertainment doing something
1:51
that will attract money to you
1:55
um
1:57
and we could talk about our love life as
1:59
being a good case example of that
2:02
concept that there are things if you
2:06
drew a line down the middle of a page
2:08
you could say that on the left there are
2:11
things that are directly related to
2:16
building a love life
2:18
those might include
2:21
joining an app
2:24
approaching people that you find
2:26
attractive going on dates
2:31
and then there would be things on the
2:35
right hand side
2:36
that indirectly contribute to having a
2:40
great love life
2:42
because starting again
2:44
doesn’t just have to mean the things
2:47
that directly and literally relate to
2:50
dating
2:52
it can also involve a lot of things that
2:54
as a byproduct of doing them
2:58
will bring you either more opportunity
3:01
in your love life either because you
3:03
meet more people
3:05
um
3:06
or it will make you more confident by
3:08
doing that thing and that will have an
3:10
impact on your love life
3:13
because you’ll be a different person in
3:15
conversation because you’ll have more to
3:17
talk about because you’ll be able to
3:19
maintain certain standards because you
3:21
have this Baseline of confidence that
3:23
comes from other things that you’re
3:25
doing in your life
3:27
so there are direct ways
3:31
to attract love again and there are
3:33
indirect or as John K puts it oblique
3:36
ways
3:37
to
3:39
start again
3:40
and improve our love life the thing that
3:43
Springs to mind for me
3:45
is the idea that you talk about on your
3:47
retreat map of turning your plan B into
3:51
your plan A
3:52
I think if you’re starting over it’s
3:54
probably not you’re probably not in the
3:56
position that you wish you were you’re
3:57
probably not
4:00
the like the course that you’re you’re
4:02
sort of going through right now isn’t
4:04
the one you anticipated and it might not
4:06
be the one that you
4:07
you know wish was happening
4:09
so I think it’s about almost reframing
4:12
the reality of your situation now so as
4:15
a starting point before anything else
4:17
so that you can actually go into it
4:20
without an energy of sort of regret and
4:22
Melancholy towards how you wish things
4:25
were or
4:26
should have been but rather just
4:30
excitement for what the future has to
4:32
hold with this new plan B which is now
4:34
plan a I always look
4:37
at any stage of my life
4:40
for
4:42
a role model or inspiration or emotional
4:48
reference point
4:51
that kind of aligns with the stage of
4:55
life I’m in
4:56
I remember when I first watched
4:58
Guardians of the Galaxy the first one
5:02
this is gonna sound so silly before I go
5:04
any further in this video I want to tell
5:06
everyone I want to announce to you that
5:08
at the beginning of this new year we
5:11
have just released our early bird
5:14
tickets for the virtual retreat they are
5:17
available until the end of the month the
5:19
virtual Retreat is coming up this June
5:22
and this is the best time to be a part
5:24
of it because we have some special early
5:26
bird bonuses and the early bird ticket
5:29
means you get 200 off the actual price
5:33
of the event so go grab it now what
5:35
better way to kick off your year than to
5:37
guarantee your progress with the virtual
5:40
Retreat go to MH
5:42
virtualretreat.com to grab your early
5:45
bird ticket now
5:46
to the video when I first watched
5:49
Guardians of the Galaxy I was single
5:52
and I had a kind of melancholy at times
5:55
that I wanted to meet someone but I
5:58
hadn’t met someone that I wanted to
6:00
really truly be with
6:02
and
6:04
I remember watching Guardians of the
6:06
Galaxy and Star-Lord
6:09
Chris Pratt’s character
6:12
was this sort of
6:15
single having fun person who was
6:19
gallivanting around the Galaxy just
6:21
making the best of it
6:23
and for whatever it just stuck with me
6:27
as like an emotional reference for like
6:29
I’m all right
6:31
like life’s life’s exciting and it’s fun
6:35
and
6:36
you know there’s Star-Lord and he’s just
6:39
got his ship and he’s going around and
6:41
having fun and making the best of it and
6:44
you know it it like became this weird
6:46
silly reference point for me for like it
6:49
became what I would call on the retreat
6:50
an emotional button
6:53
for the stage of life that I was in
6:56
now that’s no longer like that’s for me
7:00
a reference point that’s no longer the
7:02
same so my reference point may change or
7:05
I might have a new emotional button but
7:09
I would I remember watching The Best
7:11
Exotic Marigold Hotel and thinking if I
7:14
was like
7:15
in my 50s or 60s right now coming out of
7:21
a long relationship and I was finding
7:24
myself starting again
7:26
this movie would be like a fun reference
7:28
point it would it would fill me with a
7:31
sense of adventure for this phase of my
7:34
life it would make me feel like anything
7:36
was still possible it would excite me
7:38
and and that would be an emotional
7:41
button
7:42
for me so I I feel like whether it’s a
7:45
real person in your life that you know
7:48
or whether it’s a movie reference or a
7:50
book that you’ve read that gets you
7:54
excited about something like to me The
7:56
Old Man and the Sea just by Hemingway
7:59
just always makes me feel like I want to
8:00
just be out
8:02
on a boat doing something difficult you
8:04
know like like if it’s whatever is the
8:06
reference point for you that makes you
8:09
feel emotionally connected to the
8:12
excitement of starting again
8:16
that that’s something to draw on look
8:19
for those moments where you feel like
8:21
you’re emotionally connected to why this
8:24
actually
8:25
is a really exciting new phase because
8:29
that’s a great place to start from
8:32
out it’s all about our Focus where does
8:35
our Focus go if your focus goes to
8:38
oh this is so hard and I never thought
8:40
I’d be single again at this stage of my
8:42
life I never thought I’d have to do this
8:44
and it you’re kind of it’s this
8:46
backwards look at how your blueprint
8:49
didn’t the blueprint you had for
8:51
yourself didn’t materialize or or got
8:53
shattered
8:55
but if instead you just go okay well
8:59
that blueprint happened for a while
9:01
but now I get to have an entirely new
9:05
blueprint
9:06
and I can either sit there grieving the
9:08
old blueprint or I can say actually this
9:10
new blueprint can be really
9:13
this can be a brand new blueprint who
9:15
what references do I have
9:18
for that blueprint being really exciting
9:20
and then make those things you connect
9:23
to make that reference point that
9:25
emotional button something you connect
9:26
to every day I think we make a mistake
9:29
always looking at life linear in a way
9:32
like I was this far ahead now this has
9:34
happened and now I’m backwards and I
9:37
think that’s a very narrow view of what
9:40
life is is this idea of I was this far
9:43
up the mountain and now I’m back here I
9:46
don’t really see things like that I
9:48
don’t see my relationships like that or
9:51
you know having relationships I’ve gone
9:54
through in the past I feel like they’ve
9:55
enriched me and given me all these added
9:59
dimensions and wisdom I certainly don’t
10:01
look at it as being back at square one
10:03
every time I think wow I’ve I’m now
10:05
armed with all this different life
10:08
experience and and knowledge and and
10:11
another thing is I have a kind of weird
10:13
thing
10:14
where I sort of love
10:17
the to go to another movie
10:20
I sort of sometimes love the Shawshank
10:23
redemption-esque demand to have to like
10:27
rebuild piece by piece sometimes I love
10:31
it when I’m I’m back against the wall
10:34
shit’s falling down
10:36
and like okay I’m like I sometimes get
10:41
excited about like doing the comeback
10:44
like I’m gonna I’m getting my [ __ ] back
10:47
now I so I completely relate to
10:51
everything you just said Steve
10:53
and I it reminded me of that line we
10:55
were talking about it the other day and
10:56
the the sunscreen
10:59
that that one line sometimes you’re
11:02
ahead sometimes you’re behind
11:04
um but in the a but in the end the races
11:07
of yourself I think it’s that is that
11:09
right is that how it goes something yeah
11:12
I think it says the race is long and in
11:13
the end it’s only with yourself yeah
11:15
sometimes you’re ahead sometimes you’re
11:17
behind
11:21
it’s beautiful
11:23
um it’s it’s it’s great and I think
11:26
Steve what someone might feel listening
11:29
to you is I I can imagine there might be
11:32
some people going
11:33
yeah I used to feel like that
11:36
I used to feel like you know it was fun
11:39
to have my back against the wall and
11:40
have to fight my way out and that was
11:43
kind of a place that you know in my 30s
11:47
or my 40s I could do that but there
11:49
might be some people who find themselves
11:52
in their 50s or 60s
11:55
back out there again at the end of a
11:58
marriage that they thought would last a
12:00
lifetime
12:01
and going
12:03
and have the energy
12:05
I just
12:07
I just don’t I can’t do this again and
12:10
you know
12:11
I
12:13
I may have
12:16
you know yes there may be something to
12:18
learn from coming back from something
12:20
but I feel like I’ve already come back
12:22
from a bunch of things in my life the
12:24
reality of my life today is that I’d
12:28
prefer to have the person in my life
12:31
than the lesson
12:33
I I I’d prefer companionship over
12:37
another lesson about how tough I can be
12:40
not to mention it is harder when you’re
12:43
older to meet people it’s harder to you
12:46
don’t have as much energy to go out and
12:47
date and gallivant around the Galaxy to
12:50
try and find your person it’s you know
12:53
you might have more time it’s possible
12:54
you might have more time ironically
12:57
possible not for everyone some people
12:59
are still working hard at that time and
13:01
making ends meet but for some people you
13:03
might find you you have more time on
13:05
your hands which is absolutely an
13:07
advantage
13:08
but but yeah there is that there is that
13:11
thing that at a certain point you go I’m
13:13
no I don’t want any more challenges of
13:17
this nature I’m not I this isn’t fun for
13:21
me to have to do this all over again
13:25
and
13:26
I
13:28
I really believe
13:30
that
13:33
firstly what has happened to you if
13:38
someone left you unexpectedly
13:41
is that
13:43
is something that will still happen to
13:45
other people in other ways right
13:48
you could be the person whose partner
13:49
died
13:51
and it’s not that they intentionally
13:53
left you but the result is still the
13:57
same and so
13:59
I think we almost have to reframe it as
14:03
what’s happened to me
14:05
is a possibility for anyone at any point
14:10
in life
14:11
this is just a reality of living that if
14:15
I found love I can lose love either
14:19
because someone decides they want
14:20
something else or because life
14:23
happens
14:24
and they’re taken from me
14:28
and really we only ever have
14:31
you know there’s there’s we have the
14:33
choice to just decide I don’t want to be
14:35
here anymore and we have the choice to
14:36
keep living and if our choice is to keep
14:39
living then the next logical thing to do
14:42
is to say what will allow me to make the
14:46
best of it
14:47
what will allow me to make the best of
14:49
this time
14:50
that I have
14:52
and
14:54
I don’t think that it always has to
14:56
start with well let me get back out
14:57
there and date
14:59
I think sometimes we think so literally
15:00
about dating
15:02
that we we almost we end up overthinking
15:06
it there are plenty of relationships
15:08
that start because we were just in a
15:10
certain place a certain time in our
15:13
lives and we met someone we hit it off
15:15
and we decided to have coffee and it one
15:18
thing led to another and we wouldn’t
15:20
necessarily have even seen or labeled
15:23
the process as I’m dating
15:26
you just happen to be a certain place in
15:29
time and meet another amazing human
15:31
being
15:32
and so I think one of the things that
15:34
can help people start again is to not
15:36
overload
15:37
that word dating with so much meaning
15:41
stop thinking of it in terms of I’m
15:43
going to be dating again
15:47
I think that it’s better to start from a
15:49
place of saying I’m going to be open to
15:51
anything that life offers me
15:54
in the way of experiences in the way of
15:58
of new adventures
16:01
in the way of a new season
16:03
I am just going to go in as someone who
16:08
still deep down even if life is
16:10
incredibly challenging right now still
16:12
deep down
16:13
believes that that
16:16
there is something worthwhile about life
16:21
and even if I can’t find it in me to say
16:24
that there’s something magical or
16:26
exciting about life right now even if I
16:28
can’t connect to that
16:30
I’m gonna
16:32
I’m gonna be humble enough to remain in
16:35
a place of curiosity
16:38
about
16:39
what possibilities there may be in life
16:42
either to meet someone interesting
16:45
or to do something interesting or to
16:48
have an experience that turns out was
16:50
actually incredibly rewarding
16:52
I’m gonna remain open
16:55
to that possibility I you know I’ve
16:58
talked on previous episodes about
17:00
dealing with chronic pain and in the
17:04
worst times and for anyone who doesn’t
17:06
know and maybe we can I can do kind of
17:08
an episode on this at some point but
17:10
when I was in
17:12
the worst time of my chronic pain I’m
17:15
not talking about weeks or months I’m
17:17
talking about years
17:19
of being in a certain place physically
17:22
with pain that that had a dramatic
17:25
impact on my life
17:26
and my world view
17:29
um
17:30
in the thing that got me through those
17:32
times
17:33
was not thinking that life is so magical
17:36
because the truth is when I was in my
17:38
worst pain I didn’t connect to the to
17:40
the magic of life
17:42
I had to just remain open to the
17:45
possibility that it might actually get
17:47
better at some point or that that even
17:49
if my pain didn’t get better that life
17:51
might get better
17:53
than my emotions around it might get
17:55
better and I had to remain open to that
17:57
possibility
17:58
and I think that when we’re starting
18:00
again we don’t have to connect with all
18:02
of the magic of life and the excitement
18:03
and won’t it be fun to meet someone
18:05
again and you might not be there you
18:07
might not be in that place
18:09
but you have to at the very least be
18:13
humble enough view it through the lens
18:15
of humility humility is you do not know
18:17
how you’ll feel in a year you do not
18:19
know how you’ll feel in three years you
18:21
don’t know the meaning that will be in
18:23
your life in five years
18:26
so humility is accepting that you don’t
18:28
know
18:29
and therefore remaining open to what may
18:32
come and even
18:34
being more than open
18:36
being proactive
18:38
about
18:40
creating possibilities that may lead to
18:43
different feelings and new people and
18:46
maybe even new love I’m a huge believer
18:49
in
18:51
the
18:53
things that we can do
18:56
socially the things we can say yes to
18:59
that we wouldn’t normally say yes to the
19:01
activities we can experience that we
19:04
haven’t experienced before and even some
19:07
of the things we’ve convinced ourselves
19:08
we don’t like
19:09
that we that actually come more from a
19:12
place of fearing those things than
19:14
actually truly disliking those things
19:16
that if we start to say yes to some of
19:19
these things and truly build a new life
19:24
that becomes the gateway to everything
19:26
else it becomes the gateway to an uh
19:28
personality changes
19:30
becomes the gateway to growth it becomes
19:33
the gateway to meeting new people new
19:36
conversation new love
19:38
and that then becomes the Catalyst for
19:42
finding love as a byproduct if we want
19:46
it and the most powerful way I have that
19:49
you can do that is by joining us on the
19:52
virtual Retreat like I said to you at
19:54
the beginning of this video is coming up
19:56
in June until the end of January there
19:59
are early bird tickets available with
20:01
special bonuses 200 off the normal
20:04
ticket price and it’s an amazing way to
20:08
tell yourself that this year no matter
20:10
how busy we are or how much we have
20:12
going on or how many responsibilities
20:14
there are I am spending the time to get
20:19
where I want to be and to craft the life
20:21
I want to have so come join us by going
20:24
to
20:25
mhvirtualretreat.com and I will see you
20:28
over there thank you for watching this
20:30
video and welcome to the new year
20:33
foreign

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x