Having To Start Over in Love? Watch This [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube:

[Music]

foreign

again actually look like it’s a scary

time

it’s a time when

you the game may have changed

you may find yourself in a dating

Paradigm that you just don’t relate to

maybe the last time you dated it was a

very different landscape

maybe it just seems like the wild west

to you now you don’t even know how to

get started

maybe your life has become so routine

and so you you’ve had a certain kind of

life for such a long time

that you’re now faced with a completely

new way of living a new lifestyle maybe

0:47

your entire social life left with the

old relationship

maybe you moved in the process

maybe you’re living in a different place

now

that you find yourself starting from the

ground up

what does it actually look like what

advice would we give

to someone in this position

so

I think it’s worth quoting here John K

in his book oblique

where he talks about the idea that the

1:26

best route to any goal is indirect

that he talks you know if you want to

make money you don’t Focus directly on

1:38

making money you focus on creating

something of immense value to people

1:43

making an amazing product making an

amazing service providing value

providing entertainment doing something

1:51

that will attract money to you

um

and we could talk about our love life as

1:59

being a good case example of that

concept that there are things if you

2:06

drew a line down the middle of a page

you could say that on the left there are

2:11

things that are directly related to

2:16

building a love life

those might include

2:21

joining an app

approaching people that you find

2:26

attractive going on dates

and then there would be things on the

2:35

right hand side

that indirectly contribute to having a

2:40

great love life

because starting again

2:44

doesn’t just have to mean the things

that directly and literally relate to

2:50

dating

it can also involve a lot of things that

2:54

as a byproduct of doing them

will bring you either more opportunity

3:01

in your love life either because you

meet more people

3:05

um

or it will make you more confident by

3:08

doing that thing and that will have an

impact on your love life

3:13

because you’ll be a different person in

conversation because you’ll have more to

3:17

talk about because you’ll be able to

maintain certain standards because you

3:21

have this Baseline of confidence that

comes from other things that you’re

3:25

doing in your life

so there are direct ways

3:31

to attract love again and there are

indirect or as John K puts it oblique

3:36

ways

to

3:39

start again

and improve our love life the thing that

3:43

Springs to mind for me

is the idea that you talk about on your

3:47

retreat map of turning your plan B into

your plan A

3:52

I think if you’re starting over it’s

probably not you’re probably not in the

3:56

position that you wish you were you’re

3:57

probably not

the like the course that you’re you’re

4:02

sort of going through right now isn’t

the one you anticipated and it might not

4:06

be the one that you

you know wish was happening

4:09

so I think it’s about almost reframing

the reality of your situation now so as

4:15

a starting point before anything else

so that you can actually go into it

4:20

without an energy of sort of regret and

Melancholy towards how you wish things

4:25

were or

should have been but rather just

4:30

excitement for what the future has to

hold with this new plan B which is now

4:34

plan a I always look

at any stage of my life

4:40

for

a role model or inspiration or emotional

4:48

reference point

that kind of aligns with the stage of

4:55

life I’m in

I remember when I first watched

4:58

Guardians of the Galaxy the first one

this is gonna sound so silly before I go

5:04

to the video when I first watched

5:49

Guardians of the Galaxy I was single

and I had a kind of melancholy at times

5:55

that I wanted to meet someone but I

hadn’t met someone that I wanted to

6:00

really truly be with

and

6:04

I remember watching Guardians of the

Galaxy and Star-Lord

6:09

Chris Pratt’s character

was this sort of

6:15

single having fun person who was

gallivanting around the Galaxy just

6:21

making the best of it

and for whatever it just stuck with me

6:27

as like an emotional reference for like

I’m all right

6:31

like life’s life’s exciting and it’s fun

and

6:36

you know there’s Star-Lord and he’s just

got his ship and he’s going around and

6:41

having fun and making the best of it and

you know it it like became this weird

6:46

silly reference point for me for like it

became what I would call on the retreat

6:50

an emotional button

for the stage of life that I was in

6:56

now that’s no longer like that’s for me

a reference point that’s no longer the

7:02

same so my reference point may change or

I might have a new emotional button but

7:09

I would I remember watching The Best

Exotic Marigold Hotel and thinking if I

7:14

was like

in my 50s or 60s right now coming out of

7:21

a long relationship and I was finding

myself starting again

7:26

this movie would be like a fun reference

point it would it would fill me with a

7:31

sense of adventure for this phase of my

life it would make me feel like anything

7:36

was still possible it would excite me

and and that would be an emotional

7:41

button

for me so I I feel like whether it’s a

7:45

real person in your life that you know

or whether it’s a movie reference or a

7:50

book that you’ve read that gets you

excited about something like to me The

7:56

Old Man and the Sea just by Hemingway

just always makes me feel like I want to

8:00

just be out

on a boat doing something difficult you

8:04

know like like if it’s whatever is the

reference point for you that makes you

8:09

feel emotionally connected to the

excitement of starting again

8:16

that that’s something to draw on look

for those moments where you feel like

8:21

you’re emotionally connected to why this

actually

8:25

is a really exciting new phase because

that’s a great place to start from

8:32

out it’s all about our Focus where does

our Focus go if your focus goes to

8:38

oh this is so hard and I never thought

I’d be single again at this stage of my

8:42

life I never thought I’d have to do this

and it you’re kind of it’s this

8:46

backwards look at how your blueprint

didn’t the blueprint you had for

8:51

yourself didn’t materialize or or got

shattered

8:55

but if instead you just go okay well

that blueprint happened for a while

9:01

but now I get to have an entirely new

blueprint

9:06

and I can either sit there grieving the

old blueprint or I can say actually this

9:10

new blueprint can be really

this can be a brand new blueprint who

9:15

what references do I have

for that blueprint being really exciting

9:20

and then make those things you connect

to make that reference point that

9:25

emotional button something you connect

to every day I think we make a mistake

9:29

always looking at life linear in a way

like I was this far ahead now this has

9:34

happened and now I’m backwards and I

think that’s a very narrow view of what

9:40

life is is this idea of I was this far

up the mountain and now I’m back here I

9:46

don’t really see things like that I

don’t see my relationships like that or

9:51

you know having relationships I’ve gone

through in the past I feel like they’ve

9:55

enriched me and given me all these added

dimensions and wisdom I certainly don’t

10:01

look at it as being back at square one

every time I think wow I’ve I’m now

10:05

armed with all this different life

experience and and knowledge and and

10:11

another thing is I have a kind of weird

thing

10:14

where I sort of love

the to go to another movie

10:20

I sort of sometimes love the Shawshank

redemption-esque demand to have to like

10:27

rebuild piece by piece sometimes I love

it when I’m I’m back against the wall

10:34

shit’s falling down

and like okay I’m like I sometimes get

10:41

excited about like doing the comeback

like I’m gonna I’m getting my [ __ ] back

10:47

now I so I completely relate to

everything you just said Steve

10:53

and I it reminded me of that line we

were talking about it the other day and

10:56

the the sunscreen

that that one line sometimes you’re

11:02

ahead sometimes you’re behind

um but in the a but in the end the races

11:07

of yourself I think it’s that is that

right is that how it goes something yeah

11:12

I think it says the race is long and in

the end it’s only with yourself yeah

11:15

sometimes you’re ahead sometimes you’re

behind

11:21

it’s beautiful

um it’s it’s it’s great and I think

11:26

Steve what someone might feel listening

to you is I I can imagine there might be

11:32

some people going

yeah I used to feel like that

11:36

I used to feel like you know it was fun

to have my back against the wall and

11:40

have to fight my way out and that was

kind of a place that you know in my 30s

11:47

or my 40s I could do that but there

might be some people who find themselves

11:52

in their 50s or 60s

back out there again at the end of a

11:58

marriage that they thought would last a

lifetime

12:01

and going

and have the energy

12:05

I just

I just don’t I can’t do this again and

12:10

you know

I

12:13

I may have

you know yes there may be something to

12:18

learn from coming back from something

but I feel like I’ve already come back

12:22

from a bunch of things in my life the

reality of my life today is that I’d

12:28

prefer to have the person in my life

than the lesson

12:33

I I I’d prefer companionship over

another lesson about how tough I can be

12:40

not to mention it is harder when you’re

older to meet people it’s harder to you

12:46

don’t have as much energy to go out and

date and gallivant around the Galaxy to

12:50

try and find your person it’s you know

you might have more time it’s possible

12:54

you might have more time ironically

possible not for everyone some people

12:59

are still working hard at that time and

making ends meet but for some people you

13:03

might find you you have more time on

your hands which is absolutely an

13:07

advantage

but but yeah there is that there is that

13:11

thing that at a certain point you go I’m

no I don’t want any more challenges of

13:17

this nature I’m not I this isn’t fun for

me to have to do this all over again

13:25

and

I

13:28

I really believe

that

13:33

firstly what has happened to you if

someone left you unexpectedly

13:41

is that

is something that will still happen to

13:45

other people in other ways right

you could be the person whose partner

13:49

died

and it’s not that they intentionally

13:53

left you but the result is still the

same and so

13:59

I think we almost have to reframe it as

what’s happened to me

14:05

is a possibility for anyone at any point

in life

14:11

this is just a reality of living that if

I found love I can lose love either

14:19

because someone decides they want

something else or because life

14:23

happens

and they’re taken from me

14:28

and really we only ever have

you know there’s there’s we have the

14:33

choice to just decide I don’t want to be

here anymore and we have the choice to

14:36

keep living and if our choice is to keep

living then the next logical thing to do

14:42

is to say what will allow me to make the

best of it

14:47

what will allow me to make the best of

this time

14:50

that I have

and

14:54

I don’t think that it always has to

start with well let me get back out

14:57

there and date

I think sometimes we think so literally

15:00

about dating

that we we almost we end up overthinking

15:06

it there are plenty of relationships

that start because we were just in a

15:10

certain place a certain time in our

lives and we met someone we hit it off

15:15

and we decided to have coffee and it one

thing led to another and we wouldn’t

15:20

necessarily have even seen or labeled

the process as I’m dating

15:26

you just happen to be a certain place in

time and meet another amazing human

15:31

being

and so I think one of the things that

15:34

can help people start again is to not

overload

15:37

that word dating with so much meaning

stop thinking of it in terms of I’m

15:43

going to be dating again

I think that it’s better to start from a

15:49

place of saying I’m going to be open to

anything that life offers me

15:54

in the way of experiences in the way of

of new adventures

16:01

in the way of a new season

I am just going to go in as someone who

16:08

still deep down even if life is

incredibly challenging right now still

16:12

deep down

believes that that

16:16

there is something worthwhile about life

and even if I can’t find it in me to say

16:24

that there’s something magical or

exciting about life right now even if I

16:28

can’t connect to that

I’m gonna

16:32

I’m gonna be humble enough to remain in

a place of curiosity

16:38

about

what possibilities there may be in life

16:42

either to meet someone interesting

or to do something interesting or to

16:48

have an experience that turns out was

actually incredibly rewarding

16:52

I’m gonna remain open

to that possibility I you know I’ve

16:58

talked on previous episodes about

dealing with chronic pain and in the

17:04

worst times and for anyone who doesn’t

know and maybe we can I can do kind of

17:08

an episode on this at some point but

when I was in

17:12

the worst time of my chronic pain I’m

not talking about weeks or months I’m

17:17

talking about years

of being in a certain place physically

17:22

with pain that that had a dramatic

impact on my life

17:26

and my world view

um

17:30

in the thing that got me through those

times

17:33

was not thinking that life is so magical

because the truth is when I was in my

17:38

worst pain I didn’t connect to the to

the magic of life

17:42

I had to just remain open to the

possibility that it might actually get

17:47

better at some point or that that even

if my pain didn’t get better that life

17:51

might get better

than my emotions around it might get

17:55

better and I had to remain open to that

possibility

17:58

and I think that when we’re starting

again we don’t have to connect with all

18:02

of the magic of life and the excitement

and won’t it be fun to meet someone

18:05

again and you might not be there you

might not be in that place

18:09

but you have to at the very least be

humble enough view it through the lens

18:15

of humility humility is you do not know

how you’ll feel in a year you do not

18:19

know how you’ll feel in three years you

don’t know the meaning that will be in

18:23

your life in five years

so humility is accepting that you don’t

18:28

know

and therefore remaining open to what may

18:32

come and even

being more than open

18:36

being proactive

about

18:40

creating possibilities that may lead to

different feelings and new people and

18:46

maybe even new love I’m a huge believer

in

18:51

the

things that we can do

18:56

socially the things we can say yes to

that we wouldn’t normally say yes to the

19:01

activities we can experience that we

haven’t experienced before and even some

19:07

of the things we’ve convinced ourselves

we don’t like

19:09

that we that actually come more from a

place of fearing those things than

19:14

actually truly disliking those things

that if we start to say yes to some of

19:19

these things and truly build a new life

that becomes the gateway to everything

19:26

else it becomes the gateway to an uh

personality changes

19:30

becomes the gateway to growth it becomes

the gateway to meeting new people new

19:36

conversation new love

and that then becomes the Catalyst for

19:42

finding love as a byproduct if we want

it and the most powerful way I have that

19:49

20:33

foreign

