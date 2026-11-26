The explanation that finally made sense of it arrived, as most useful things do, at the wrong moment.

I was standing in a checkout queue — third in line, basket over one arm, phone in the other — when I read something that stopped me walking to the till for approximately four minutes. The woman behind me said something I didn’t hear. I stepped aside and let her through without looking up.

The article was not about relationships. It was about the psychology of slot machines. Something about how variable reward schedules produce the most persistent lever-pressing behaviour — more persistent than consistent reward, more persistent than consistent punishment. The machine that sometimes gives and sometimes doesn’t produces something closer to compulsion than the machine that gives every time. Not because of what the machine offers. Because of what the unpredictability does to the brain that wants to understand it.

I read the paragraph three times. Then I put my phone away and went home without the things I had come to buy.

Marcus was not a slot machine. I want to be clear about that. He was a person who made specific choices with specific intent. But standing in that queue with a basket I eventually left on a shelf near the exit, I understood for the first time why I had been pressing the lever for so long. And why the pressing had felt, from inside it, like devotion.

That understanding helped. For a while it was the framework I used to explain what had happened — why I had stayed past the point any outside observer could understand, why leaving had required the kind of effort that should have been unnecessary, why my mind kept returning to him in the months after I had gone.

Then I encountered something else. A framework that said: you stayed because you didn’t love yourself enough to recognise what should never have been tolerated.

I want to address this directly. Because I think it is the most well-intentioned version of the wrong explanation I have encountered. And I think it is doing harm in the specific way that plausible wrong explanations do — by being close enough to the truth to feel like insight, while pointing in the opposite direction from what actually needs to be understood.

What He Was Actually Looking For

The “love yourself more” framework is not without truth. There are relationships where low self-worth is genuinely the operating mechanism — where someone has been conditioned to believe they deserve so little that they accept whatever arrives. That experience is real, and the framework that names it is useful to the people it accurately describes.

But here is what I want to say, carefully:

Marcus did not find a woman who didn’t love herself.

He found a woman who loved other people with full commitment. Who believed that grace was something you extended to people you cared about even when it cost you. Who thought that leaving during difficulty was what you did when the relationship didn’t matter to you — not when it did. Who understood loyalty as something you maintained when it was tested, not when it was convenient.

Not a deficit.

A surplus.

The narcissist’s toolkit is not designed to operate on the void. It is designed to operate on exactly this — the unwillingness to disappoint someone who claims to need you, the commitment to grace even when grace is expensive, the belief that a person who is struggling deserves more care, not less.

These are not weaknesses.

They were the most functional parts of me. They were the parts I had built deliberately, across years, because they were the qualities I most wanted to carry.

And they were the parts he found. And located precisely. And used.