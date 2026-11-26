The explanation that finally made sense of it arrived, as most useful things do, at the wrong moment.
I was standing in a checkout queue — third in line, basket over one arm, phone in the other — when I read something that stopped me walking to the till for approximately four minutes. The woman behind me said something I didn’t hear. I stepped aside and let her through without looking up.
The article was not about relationships. It was about the psychology of slot machines. Something about how variable reward schedules produce the most persistent lever-pressing behaviour — more persistent than consistent reward, more persistent than consistent punishment. The machine that sometimes gives and sometimes doesn’t produces something closer to compulsion than the machine that gives every time. Not because of what the machine offers. Because of what the unpredictability does to the brain that wants to understand it.
I read the paragraph three times. Then I put my phone away and went home without the things I had come to buy.
Marcus was not a slot machine. I want to be clear about that. He was a person who made specific choices with specific intent. But standing in that queue with a basket I eventually left on a shelf near the exit, I understood for the first time why I had been pressing the lever for so long. And why the pressing had felt, from inside it, like devotion.
That understanding helped. For a while it was the framework I used to explain what had happened — why I had stayed past the point any outside observer could understand, why leaving had required the kind of effort that should have been unnecessary, why my mind kept returning to him in the months after I had gone.
Then I encountered something else. A framework that said: you stayed because you didn’t love yourself enough to recognise what should never have been tolerated.
I want to address this directly. Because I think it is the most well-intentioned version of the wrong explanation I have encountered. And I think it is doing harm in the specific way that plausible wrong explanations do — by being close enough to the truth to feel like insight, while pointing in the opposite direction from what actually needs to be understood.
What He Was Actually Looking For
The “love yourself more” framework is not without truth. There are relationships where low self-worth is genuinely the operating mechanism — where someone has been conditioned to believe they deserve so little that they accept whatever arrives. That experience is real, and the framework that names it is useful to the people it accurately describes.
But here is what I want to say, carefully:
Marcus did not find a woman who didn’t love herself.
He found a woman who loved other people with full commitment. Who believed that grace was something you extended to people you cared about even when it cost you. Who thought that leaving during difficulty was what you did when the relationship didn’t matter to you — not when it did. Who understood loyalty as something you maintained when it was tested, not when it was convenient.
Not a deficit.
A surplus.
The narcissist’s toolkit is not designed to operate on the void. It is designed to operate on exactly this — the unwillingness to disappoint someone who claims to need you, the commitment to grace even when grace is expensive, the belief that a person who is struggling deserves more care, not less.
These are not weaknesses.
They were the most functional parts of me. They were the parts I had built deliberately, across years, because they were the qualities I most wanted to carry.
And they were the parts he found. And located precisely. And used.
He wasn’t looking for a woman who didn’t love herself. He was looking for a woman who loved other people with full commitment. Those are not the same thing.
Where The Guilt Came From
The sharpest observation I have encountered on this subject is a simple one: when accountability fails, guilt becomes the currency to purchase another chance.
This is true. And I want to follow it one step further, because the observation stops at the point where it becomes most interesting.
Guilt doesn’t appear from nothing. It requires a moral self. A person who feels the weight of her choices on the people she loves. Someone for whom the idea of being the reason another person suffers is genuinely, functionally distressing. Someone with a conscience — operating correctly, at full capacity, doing exactly what a conscience is supposed to do.
Marcus did not find a guilty person. He found a person with a conscience.
And then he manufactured guilt in her.
This is what the “love yourself more” framework misses. It treats guilt as a symptom of low self-worth — as though a higher level of self-love would have inoculated me against it. But the guilt that holds a narcissistic relationship together is not the guilt of someone who thinks she deserves mistreatment. It is the guilt of a high-functioning conscience being operated on by someone who knows exactly where to apply pressure.
The specific moment it became clearest was not dramatic. I was in the kitchen — the narrow one in Marcus’s apartment where my elbows touched both walls if I stretched — and he had gone quiet in his particular way. The going-quiet that happened after I had said something he had decided, between the sentence and his response, required management rather than conversation. I knew, before he spoke, that by the time he finished I would be apologising. I could feel the shape of it approaching. I watched myself move toward it anyway. Then I spent the following hour constructing the explanation for why the apology had been appropriate.
That is not what low self-love looks like.
That is what a managed system looks like, running.
Adaeze — a close friend who had left her own difficult relationship the year before and had very little patience for my attempts to intellectualise my way out of feeling things — asked me something once, during a conversation about something else entirely.
She said: “You keep describing what you did as though they were choices. But choices require alternatives. What were the alternatives in those moments?”
I changed the subject. I have been answering that question more honestly ever since.
He didn’t manufacture guilt from nothing. He found a conscience and learned exactly where to apply pressure. That is not a self-love deficit. That is a targeted system.
The Training Was Active
A mind trained to endure will eventually forget it is free to leave.
This is correct. And training is not passive.
I have a note in my phone from the period I was still inside the relationship. It is dated several months before I left — which means I was still telling everyone it was fine. The note is titled “things I want to understand about myself.” There are eight points. They are written in a careful, measured voice. The handwriting is steady. I was clearly practising that too.
Point four says: “Why do I feel like the problem even when I can see I’m not the one who started it?”
That is not the question of someone who doesn’t love herself.
That is the question of someone whose perception has been systematically interfered with — who knows something is wrong but cannot locate the source of the wrongness because the source is inside the framework she is using to look.
The interpretation was changing. The experience was staying the same. This is exactly right — and whoever said it understood something real about how this operates. But what the “love yourself more” answer doesn’t account for is who was changing the interpretation.
It wasn’t me. I was the one noticing the mismatch between what was happening and what I was being told was happening. The reframe — the explanation that made the confusion legible as love, that coded his going-quiet as my responsibility to repair, that converted the harm into something with a different name than harm — that reframe was installed. It arrived with enough repetition and precision to feel like my own conclusion.
Finding that note is always slightly strange. The handwriting so steady. The questions so reasonable. Written by someone who had not yet found the word for the architecture she was inside — and was practising calmness in the meantime, because calmness was what the system required.
The Isolation Was The Mechanism
There is one more thing the “love yourself more” framework cannot account for.
The people who could see the situation most clearly were the people Marcus worked hardest to make irrelevant.
Chiamaka — my closest friend, the person who had tried hardest to understand what was happening inside the relationship and mostly hadn’t been able to — was someone Marcus had specific, patient opinions about. Her opinions were too sharp. Her loyalty to me was unconditional in a way he described as preventing me from seeing myself clearly. He said this with the tone of someone concerned about my growth. He was very consistent about it.
The clarity of outside perspective is not incidental to a narcissistic relationship. It is the primary threat the narcissist manages against.
The people who are not trying to escape the reality you are trying to survive can see it clearly because they are not inside the framework that was built to prevent you from seeing it. The narcissist understands this. The slow management of who you trust, whose perspective gets marked as limited or biased or “not fully understanding the complexity of what we have” — this is how the internal reframe becomes the only available reframe.
When the people who would offer you a different story have been systematically categorised as unable to understand, the only story left is the one being offered from inside.
This is why the exit is not “love yourself more.”
The self-love was there. It was not the thing being targeted.
The exit begins with this: get back in contact with the people who were made irrelevant. Not for their opinions on what happened. For the restoration of perspective that was never gone — only made inaccessible, by someone who understood exactly what he was doing by making it so.
What The Exit Actually Is
I have been thinking about what I would say to the version of me who was standing in that checkout queue, reading about slot machines, four minutes away from understanding something that would take another eighteen months to land fully.
Not the version who had already left. The version who was still constructing explanations for Marcus’s behaviour before he had finished producing it. Whose internal logic for converting harm into something bearable was already faster than the harm itself.
I would not tell her to love herself more.
She loved. Fully, and without conditions, in the specific way that produces the kind of commitment a certain kind of person finds and uses precisely because it is so reliable. That was not the problem.
I would tell her: the thing being used against you is not your weakness.
It is your loyalty. Your unwillingness to disappoint someone who has told you they need you. Your belief that grace is what you extend to people even when it costs you. Your conscience, which is operating correctly — and which is being applied pressure at exactly the right point by someone who has located it precisely.
None of those things need to be fixed.
They need to be retrieved from the person who was using them as tools.
When guilt arrives as the currency to purchase another chance — and it will, it always does, with more precision as the previous attempts stop working — the question is not “do I love myself enough to refuse?”
The question is: who manufactured this guilt, and from what?
The answer to the second question is the exit.
Not self-love.
Understanding what was used.
The exit is not ‘love yourself more.’ It’s understanding what was actually operated on. And recognising that what was used against you was never a deficit. It was always your strongest self, running correctly — in the hands of someone who knew exactly what to do with it.
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This post was previously published on medium.com.
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Photo credit: Edvinas Ivanovas On Un Splash