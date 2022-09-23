He Hasn’t Asked You To Be Exclusive Yet? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

i really believe assuming exclusivity is

an ex is a very dangerous thing you just

don’t know until you know until you have

the conversations

with somebody

what is it about the early stages

that makes it

so

difficult

to have the conversation

about where it’s going

let’s talk about that for a moment

because

that is at the crux

of this right this is

a difficult conversation to have hey

where is this going and it’s difficult

for a reason

it’s difficult because we think we might

come across

too intense

that we might suddenly seem like we’re

sucking the fun out of the situation you

know we were having a romantic time it

was fun it was exciting and now all of a

sudden

it’s almost like we’re worried we’ve

become high maintenance we’re worried

that we’re giving away our power if we

suddenly start talking about commitment

or what we want because

we’re being honest we’re being honest

about the fact that we like them enough

to want it to go somewhere so it can

feel like we’re giving up our power in

that moment we may not know how to have

the conversation

and

importantly

we’re really afraid of getting an answer

we don’t want

and that is at the heart of all of this

if we knew if we were guaranteed

that when we said hey you know where do

you see this going somebody else said oh

my god i’m like having the best time

with you i want to see where this goes i

want us to actually give this a real try

that we would do it in a heartbeat

but we’re not guaranteed the answer we

want

and so i think for a lot of us what’s

what we’re really afraid of is that the

party is gonna stop

when we have this conversation

because

if we don’t get the answer we want we’re

faced with a bit of a predicament

do i leave this person or i say leave

there’s nothing to leave in that sense

but do i stop dating them

do i stop seeing them

or do i keep seeing them but now it’s

kind of like out in the open

that i’m not

actually getting my needs met in the way

that i want or that this isn’t

progressing in the way that i want so do

i now feel like i lose some self-respect

in that do i feel like i lose some

respect from the other person in that if

i just keep dating them even though i’ve

expressed i’d like it to go somewhere

and they said they don’t want it to does

my value go down in that situation is it

even wise to continue it’s always easy

to continue with something

when we can kid ourselves that it might

go somewhere but when someone has

expressly told us that they don’t want

more it’s harder to lie to ourselves

and all we’ve we’re faced with is the

truth that we’re actually breaking our

own standards by staying

all of this is to say

it’s a lot easier not to talk about it

it’s a lot easier to go week after week

month after month without really having

the conversation about what it is or

where it is or isn’t going

so

steve what are

i know that you wrote about three

specific mistakes that people make

in this area

what are the three big ones

so i think the first big mistake is

assuming and this is all assumptions

it’s all about assumptions we make by

default and so

one default assumption that people tend

to make is assuming that doing romantic

things together

equals commitment someone doing we’ve

talked about love bombers in the past

matt we’ve talked about people who

lavish you with gifts or just smother

you with attention early on

they take you on a romantic trip and you

read into that that that means this

person

is serious

okay got it so if they’re doing things

with you that feel romantic

that doesn’t that’s not a sign that it’s

actually going anywhere

it can just be a sign that they wanted

to do something romantic or they enjoy

getting swept up in the moment they

enjoy being able to impress you or make

you feel something but none of those

things are an actual

signal

for intent that they intend for it to go

somewhere yeah exactly an intent is the

key there and unfortunately there is a

personality type that

gets addicted

to those expressions of early romance

that assumes that someone tripling down

on passion early on means that this must

be more serious because look at how

passionate they are about this yeah

yeah

okay very good mistake number two

mistake number two is assuming that sex

naturally leads to commitment the key

word being there naturally

leads to commitment because sex

can

be the precursor to commitment there’s

no rule that says having sex early means

that you won’t end up in a relationship

with this person but assuming that just

because you are regularly being

physically intimate with this person you

they come over a few times a week or

whatever and you sleep together

assuming that that then means

there is a real future plan here yeah

well that extends even to

thinking that

even before commitment thinking that

having sex with someone is going to

create more of a bond

is an assumption because there is no

guarantee that it will create a bond for

the other person

there’s no guarantee that sex means the

same thing to them as it does to you

absolutely and that’s why you have to be

you know

it’s fine if if you have a standard that

you’ll find being physically intimate

with someone because you like them and

you don’t necessarily

expect that to go somewhere that’s fine

but if for your own protection you know

i will get emotionally attached i will

feel like i want this to be something

more because i’m sleeping with some

regularly if you know that it does

behoove you to

be careful in

you know just falling into that trap of

like we’re sleeping together and i’m

just gonna assume and get closer and

closer to this person and assume that

it’s going to lead somewhere serious

what’s mistake number three

mistake number three is assuming that

sharing emotional intimacy

means he has long-term intentions and

this can you know this can apply to men

and women so it’s not it’s not gender

specific but just because you have

phone calls long talks into the night or

you’re sharing loads of deep stuff over

texting or whatever

again

that

people can enjoy the fact that they have

someone they can actually just come home

at the end of the day and talk about how

work was why they’re stressed with their

boss why they’re pissed what you know

what’s not going their way what they

want people can enjoy that feeling and

that comfort the comfort traps our

relationship

without necessarily

meaning that

like they exclusively have eyes for that

person or just that they may still feel

like yeah but i don’t want to like go

the full way but i really enjoy

this you know this like special

friendship we have

to me

there’s something that’s jumping out

which is the elephant in the room right

you know

it’s all well and good to say to people

watch out for these things and you know

these mistakes and

that you make and assuming all these

different things

in early dating but

there’s a lot of people out there who a

lot of men out there who kind of just

want the girlfriend experience

and they’re quite happy to use people

they’re happy to use you physically

emotionally

they’re happy to

love bomb you in a way of you know just

messaging you all day long and inviting

you out to things and

creating this

false sense of security and intimacy

meanwhile because they’ve never actually

articulated the words that they are

committed to you they’re always in the

clear

as you have said multiple times matt you

know

we have to take responsibility to

protect ourselves because a lot of

people

if you let them will just take advantage

of those things and just because your

standard for how you treat people is a

certain way does not mean

somebody else will have the same

standard as you and you just have to be

very mindful of those things

so all of this is

speaking really to the danger of not

having

conversations

and i really believe in

assuming exclusivity is an ex is a very

dangerous thing

because you you just don’t know until

you know

until you have the conversations

with somebody

stephen and i created a brand new free guide

guide

and if you’re someone who is seeing

someone right now

but you’re not getting the commitment

you want naturally

and you want to have the conversation in

a high value way that is confident

and that gives you the best chance

of getting a positive response

this guide shows you how to do it

practically it literally hands you the

conversation we’ve worked really hard on

it we’re super proud of it it’s free

and it’s something you can use today

to get that guide

go to leave

limbo.com we said leave limbo.com

because it’s that’s what you’re doing

you’re leaving the no man’s land of not

knowing where you stand and entering the

territory of a real relationship i

really like leave limbo when you guys

told me about the the name of it i i’ve

really enjoyed it strong alliteration

yeah it was really good i really liked

it and also everyone who is listening

matthew and stephen have both been

bloody excited about this guide they’ve

talked about it a hell of a lot and we

asked your opinion on it and you read it

and you went i have no notes to add i

was about to say exactly that and i i

read it and it’s really really good and

you guys are gonna absolutely love it

[Music]

you

