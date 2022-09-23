He Hasn’t Asked You To Be Exclusive Yet? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
i really believe assuming exclusivity is
an ex is a very dangerous thing you just
don’t know until you know until you have
the conversations
with somebody
what is it about the early stages
that makes it
so
difficult
to have the conversation
about where it’s going
let’s talk about that for a moment
because
that is at the crux
of this right this is
a difficult conversation to have hey
where is this going and it’s difficult
for a reason
it’s difficult because we think we might
come across
too intense
that we might suddenly seem like we’re
sucking the fun out of the situation you
know we were having a romantic time it
was fun it was exciting and now all of a
sudden
it’s almost like we’re worried we’ve
become high maintenance we’re worried
that we’re giving away our power if we
suddenly start talking about commitment
or what we want because
we’re being honest we’re being honest
about the fact that we like them enough
to want it to go somewhere so it can
feel like we’re giving up our power in
that moment we may not know how to have
the conversation
and
importantly
we’re really afraid of getting an answer
we don’t want
and that is at the heart of all of this
if we knew if we were guaranteed
that when we said hey you know where do
you see this going somebody else said oh
my god i’m like having the best time
with you i want to see where this goes i
want us to actually give this a real try
that we would do it in a heartbeat
but we’re not guaranteed the answer we
want
and so i think for a lot of us what’s
what we’re really afraid of is that the
party is gonna stop
when we have this conversation
because
if we don’t get the answer we want we’re
faced with a bit of a predicament
do i leave this person or i say leave
there’s nothing to leave in that sense
but do i stop dating them
do i stop seeing them
or do i keep seeing them but now it’s
kind of like out in the open
that i’m not
actually getting my needs met in the way
that i want or that this isn’t
progressing in the way that i want so do
i now feel like i lose some self-respect
in that do i feel like i lose some
respect from the other person in that if
i just keep dating them even though i’ve
expressed i’d like it to go somewhere
and they said they don’t want it to does
my value go down in that situation is it
even wise to continue it’s always easy
to continue with something
when we can kid ourselves that it might
go somewhere but when someone has
expressly told us that they don’t want
more it’s harder to lie to ourselves
and all we’ve we’re faced with is the
truth that we’re actually breaking our
own standards by staying
all of this is to say
it’s a lot easier not to talk about it
it’s a lot easier to go week after week
month after month without really having
the conversation about what it is or
where it is or isn’t going
so
steve what are
i know that you wrote about three
specific mistakes that people make
in this area
what are the three big ones
so i think the first big mistake is
assuming and this is all assumptions
it’s all about assumptions we make by
default and so
one default assumption that people tend
to make is assuming that doing romantic
things together
equals commitment someone doing we’ve
talked about love bombers in the past
matt we’ve talked about people who
lavish you with gifts or just smother
you with attention early on
they take you on a romantic trip and you
read into that that that means this
person
is serious
okay got it so if they’re doing things
with you that feel romantic
that doesn’t that’s not a sign that it’s
actually going anywhere
it can just be a sign that they wanted
to do something romantic or they enjoy
getting swept up in the moment they
enjoy being able to impress you or make
you feel something but none of those
things are an actual
signal
for intent that they intend for it to go
somewhere yeah exactly an intent is the
key there and unfortunately there is a
personality type that
gets addicted
to those expressions of early romance
that assumes that someone tripling down
on passion early on means that this must
be more serious because look at how
passionate they are about this yeah
yeah
okay very good mistake number two
mistake number two is assuming that sex
naturally leads to commitment the key
word being there naturally
leads to commitment because sex
can
be the precursor to commitment there’s
no rule that says having sex early means
that you won’t end up in a relationship
with this person but assuming that just
because you are regularly being
physically intimate with this person you
they come over a few times a week or
whatever and you sleep together
assuming that that then means
there is a real future plan here yeah
well that extends even to
thinking that
even before commitment thinking that
having sex with someone is going to
create more of a bond
is an assumption because there is no
guarantee that it will create a bond for
the other person
there’s no guarantee that sex means the
same thing to them as it does to you
absolutely and that’s why you have to be
you know
it’s fine if if you have a standard that
you’ll find being physically intimate
with someone because you like them and
you don’t necessarily
expect that to go somewhere that’s fine
but if for your own protection you know
i will get emotionally attached i will
feel like i want this to be something
more because i’m sleeping with some
regularly if you know that it does
behoove you to
be careful in
you know just falling into that trap of
like we’re sleeping together and i’m
just gonna assume and get closer and
closer to this person and assume that
it’s going to lead somewhere serious
what’s mistake number three
mistake number three is assuming that
sharing emotional intimacy
means he has long-term intentions and
this can you know this can apply to men
and women so it’s not it’s not gender
specific but just because you have
phone calls long talks into the night or
you’re sharing loads of deep stuff over
texting or whatever
again
that
people can enjoy the fact that they have
someone they can actually just come home
at the end of the day and talk about how
work was why they’re stressed with their
boss why they’re pissed what you know
what’s not going their way what they
want people can enjoy that feeling and
that comfort the comfort traps our
relationship
without necessarily
meaning that
like they exclusively have eyes for that
person or just that they may still feel
like yeah but i don’t want to like go
the full way but i really enjoy
this you know this like special
friendship we have
to me
there’s something that’s jumping out
which is the elephant in the room right
you know
it’s all well and good to say to people
watch out for these things and you know
these mistakes and
that you make and assuming all these
different things
in early dating but
there’s a lot of people out there who a
lot of men out there who kind of just
want the girlfriend experience
and they’re quite happy to use people
they’re happy to use you physically
emotionally
they’re happy to
love bomb you in a way of you know just
messaging you all day long and inviting
you out to things and
creating this
false sense of security and intimacy
meanwhile because they’ve never actually
articulated the words that they are
committed to you they’re always in the
clear
as you have said multiple times matt you
know
we have to take responsibility to
protect ourselves because a lot of
people
if you let them will just take advantage
of those things and just because your
standard for how you treat people is a
certain way does not mean
somebody else will have the same
standard as you and you just have to be
very mindful of those things
so all of this is
speaking really to the danger of not
having
conversations
and i really believe in
assuming exclusivity is an ex is a very
dangerous thing
because you you just don’t know until
you know
until you have the conversations
with somebody
stephen and i created a brand new free
guide
and if you’re someone who is seeing
someone right now
but you’re not getting the commitment
you want naturally
and you want to have the conversation in
a high value way that is confident
and that gives you the best chance
of getting a positive response
this guide shows you how to do it
practically it literally hands you the
conversation we’ve worked really hard on
it we’re super proud of it it’s free
and it’s something you can use today
to get that guide
go to leave
limbo.com we said leave limbo.com
because it’s that’s what you’re doing
you’re leaving the no man’s land of not
knowing where you stand and entering the
territory of a real relationship i
really like leave limbo when you guys
told me about the the name of it i i’ve
really enjoyed it strong alliteration
yeah it was really good i really liked
it and also everyone who is listening
matthew and stephen have both been
bloody excited about this guide they’ve
talked about it a hell of a lot and we
asked your opinion on it and you read it
and you went i have no notes to add i
was about to say exactly that and i i
read it and it’s really really good and
you guys are gonna absolutely love it
[Music]
you
