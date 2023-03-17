He Is Married But I Still Want to Be With Him

Because the Oscars where last night I’ve taught to bring back to you some memories regarding the world-famous award show.

Remember the iconic performance that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper gave at the Oscars?

Jaw dropped.

They were so good that you everybody was thinking that they are indeed a couple.

A lot of speculation was around them back then.

You can almost feel the tension, the love between them 2, in the video.

669 milion of people were mesmerized by this performance and I totally get it.

It was either love or they are the best actors that we have seen performed live.

Now, let’s take this scenario and imagine what will happen in a love triangle.

He is married, but she still wants him no matter what.

Again stars aligned I’ve come across this question on Quora.

Yes, what she has to do in this type of situation?

I’ve already written an article about this a few days ago where I’ve talked about what happens when you become a wife and you encounter cheating and bad behavior from your now husband, ex-lover.

Let’s set the record straight.

He is married and he told you that he hates his wife and soon (pinky promise) will get a divorce.

You almost think that he wants another life because you came into the picture.

But the truth is that maybe this is a matter of time before he realizes how much he loves his wife and he doesn’t want to lose her.

Maybe you are just an idea that makes him enthusiastic.

Placing yourself in the position of the savior in this matter will not benefit you in the long-term game. You will always try to fix him or be his anchor.

The interesting thing about this situation is that is full of drama, secrets, and things that you will not experience in a normal and healthy relationship. It’s intriguing.

Let’s admit it. There is a level of excitement that makes you want more and more. This is a challenge that makes you feel alive and keeps you going.

Is like a drug.

But what will happen when things settle down and you don’t see the excitement anymore?

Maybe, suddenly the relationship is different and you will try to find another man that will fulfill your deepest desires.

What if..boom, all goes aways?

Would you still be interested?

So, as you seen already there are 2 scenarios here.

Maybe he wants to be with you and you 2 will make a great couple. Or maybe, one of you will get bored and remember that they don’t like to be involved in a serious relationship, but they only want the benefits of it.

Maybe…there are a lot of possibilities.

Also what I’ want to bring to your attention is the fact that a relationship is ruined just your relationship with him to happen. And that is no fun.

The Universe has its own rules and I’m not saying that will punish you or anything.

I believe that we receive what we give. Pay attention to what you’re doing now. Your actions will come back to you much faster than you think that will ever do. You will receive what you give.

Ask for forgiveness from all those you hurt directly and indirectly, even if you are not interested in him anymore. Keep asking for forgiveness.

When you are in this situation is good to have some time with yourself.

Take a vacation, go to another country, find a new hobby, anything, and see if the need of having him is still there. Focus on yourself and see what you are seeking from this relationship.

Write down what are the things that you love the most about him and the things that you don’t like about him.

And also make a list of all the things that you will not do in your future relationship with him.

Don’t rush into making a decision. Don’t rush into loving him.

Stop for a second!

Let time be your guide.

Trust God and Trust Love.

…

