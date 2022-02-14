“He Lives With a Man. He’s Gay. You Get It?” Gay Man Describes Mother’s Journey to Acceptance [Video]

.
.
Jack Drescher came out at the age of 21 but his parents, Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors, would have a hard time accepting it when they found out years later. In their culture, there was a traditional responsibility of parents marrying off all their children – and marriage was not an option for Jack at the time. But as attitudes and social change progressed, Jack was able to finally get married and give his mother an important gift before she died in 2016 – the knowledge that she had finally fulfilled her parental responsibility.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock