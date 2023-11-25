He Shot Four Teenagers on the Subway in ‘Self-Defense’— Was Bernie Goetz a Vigilante or a Racist?

It goes without saying that New York is currently obsessed with crime. Fear of crime in the city and across the state is going up, and these fears are often dismissed with sentiments like “it’s not as bad as it was in the’80s and ‘90s” and “there’s more coverage of crime than there actually is crime.”

Both of these statements are true, yet the dismissal of New Yorkers’ fears in this particular moment rings out of touch, and I say this as a pretty liberal and progressive person who agrees with most criminal justice reform measures. But I did also grow up in New York and live through the city and state’s obsession with public safety.

I live in Baltimore now, and I don’t like saying this much, but you usually have to watch your back and have a fair share of street smarts to avoid being a victim of crime. It’s simple self-preservation. I think there’s a sense in liberal and progressive spaces I occupy that any talking about crime or concern about it is racist, so a lot of progressives really walk on eggshells around the topic. It’s a valid critique — concerns about crime usually result in calls for more policing, which is seen as a very negative thing in social justice circles.

One time, at the second school I worked at in a high crime part of the city, I walked to Wendy’s a half mile away to get lunch. I mentioned this to two co-workers, and they both warned me to never, ever walk by myself in the area. One of them grew up in the area and advised me that this isn’t an area where you absolutely should be walking 15 minutes to Wendy’s.

The simple fact is people who are victims of crime, relatives of victims of crime, and simply fear something happening to them on the subway are not feeling like their concerns are being heard. And if you’ve been a victim of a major crime and are not a part of the college-educated elite, you do care. It can be said that the incidents of crime seemed a lot more grisly and high-profile, including a man threatening people with an axe at McDonald’s, Michelle Go being shoved in front of a subway, Christina Yuna Lee being stabbed to death by a man who followed her to her apartment. The latter two led to extremely heightened awareness of anti-Asian hate.

Yes, there has been heavy-handed right-leaning coverage and borderline fearmongering on crime. But it worked in New York in the 2022 midterms, New York swung red like no other state except Florida. New York City is a state that has prided itself on public safety. Look no further than the words of Mayor Eric Adams, who said public safety was the hallmark of New York City.

This particular scare and fear around crime hearkens back to the 1980s and early 1990s when New York suffered there was a huge culture of fear around crime, especially at the peak of the crack cocaine epidemic. Much of the fear was legitimate — New York had 2,605 murders in 1990. I didn’t live through New York in the ’80s and early ’90s, but a lot of people I know did, and maybe I’m wrong for silently dismissing people who complain about crime at the time as out of touch with 2023 standards.

And in no case was this fear, and the racial tensions that resulted from that fear, on greater display than the Bernie Goetz subway shooting in 1984.

I first learned about Bernie Goetz in my criminal law class about when self-defense is justified in certain states. New York is certainly not a more right-leaning Stand Your Ground state where you don’t have a duty to retreat when you’re attacked or threatened, like Florida.

The infamous case of George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin illustrates how, in Stand Your Ground states, it’s perfectly legal (somehow) to use deadly force if you feel threatened. New York, on the other hand, is a progressive state where you do always have a duty to retreat.

The gist of the Bernie Goetz story is that Goetz was on the subway, and was surrounded by four young Black men named Barry Allen, Darrell Cabey, Troy Canty, and James Ramsuer, who asked him for $5. Goetz felt threatened (partially due to a past experience of being mugged) and thought he was about to be mugged, so he pulled out his illegally registered handgun and shot all four of them.

Goetz then told one of the teenagers, Cabey, “you seem to be all right, here’s another.” Goetz shot Cabey again, which resulted in Cabey having a severed spinal cord and being paralyzed from the waist down for life.

By 2023 standards, Bernie Goetz seems like a racist asshole. And we can only imagine what the public outcry would have been if a Black man carrying an illegally registered handgun shot four White men and paralyzed one of them. The visceral reaction of many New Yorkers, including Donald Trump, calling for the death penalty in the Central Park Five case where four Black teenagers and one Hispanic teenager were accused of raping a White woman illustrates this double standard.

But my criminal law professor and several other people I mention the name “Bernie Goetz” to, who grew up in New York in the ’80s, recall that many people remembered Goetz differently at the time. For many New Yorkers, Goetz was seen as a vigilante folk hero, a man who “fought back” against crime.

Goetz became known as the “Subway Vigilante” by the New York press. According to Alec Godfrey at The Telegraph, the Bernie Goetz story inspired a scene in Joker, a 2019 movie about the backstory of the famous Batman villain. The details are changed, but Arthur Fleck (later known as Joker), had a history of being brutally beaten on the streets. He is later beaten by drunk, Caucasian Wall Street traders, and this time, he fights back by shooting and killing all three of them. Director Todd Phillips was 13 years old when the Bernie Goetz incident happened.

There are a lot of versions of the story, but this is the story of the Bernie Goetz subway shooting.

The incident

Katie Serena at All That’s Interesting notes Goetz frequently talked about how he was the victim of a mugging three years before the subway shooting. In 1981, three teenagers allegedly robbed him on the Canal Street subway, an incident that led to permanent knee damage.

He helped the police arrest one of his attackers, but the alleged perpetrator did not spend any time in jail. In fact, the alleged attacker accused Goetz of assault, and Goetz lamented spending more time being questioned at the police station than his alleged attacker did.

This incident led Goetz to apply for a concealed carry permit. As an electrical engineer, Goetz said he frequently carried expensive equipment. Ultimately, Goetz was denied a concealed carry permit, but that didn’t stop him from illegally getting a gun anyway. In Florida, he bought a .38 caliber revolver, which he would later use in the infamous subway shooting.

On December 22, 1984, Goetz was approached by the four teenagers on the 2 train. Goetz claimed one of the men said “give me five dollars.” Goetz said the man had a “smile and look in his eye” that made him know what they were going to do. This prompted him to pull out his gun and start shooting.

In his later two-hour taped confession, Goetz said “I decided to kill them after all, murder them all, do anything.”

“I wanted to I told those guys here already. I wanted to kill those guys. I wanted to maim those guys. I wanted to make those them suffer in every way I could — and you can’t understand this because it’s a realm of reality that you’re not familiar with. If I had more bullets I would have shot them all again and again. My problem was I ran out of bullets,” Goetz said.

Goetz also said he wanted to gouge out one of the men’s eyes, but he saw the fear in the young man’s eyes, which stopped him from doing so.

Troy Canty, the young man who asked Goetz for money, said he actually just asked “can I have $5?” Canty claimed Goetz paused for ten seconds before shooting.

The New York Court of Appeals states Goetz fired five shots. Three shots were fired at Canty, Ramsuer, and Allen. The shot at Cabey missed, so Goetz fired another shot at Cabey, which entered the rear of his side and severed his spinal cord.

The conductor of the train radioed for assistance and went to the car where the shooting happened. All but two passengers left, and the conductor found Goetz, all four teenagers, and two women who had taken cover. Goetz told the conductor the teenagers tried to rob them. While the conductor attended to the four injured teenagers, Goetz fled, leading to a several-day-long manhunt from law enforcement.

Goetz would be in hiding, before giving a confession eight days later at a police station in Concord, New Hampshire.

Public opinion

Initially, public opinion surrounding the case very much sided with Goetz, according to Robert McFadden at the New York Times. He was, again, seen as a vigilante who fought back against the rising tide of crime in New York. A New York Times poll published in January of 1985 found that half of New York residents thought crime was the worst thing about living in the city, and of that half, most thought it was okay to “take matters into your own hands” since crime was so bad.

Much was made of the fact that Ramseur and Cabey allegedly had sharpened screwdrivers in their coats as well, but this fact was later proven false. The screwdrivers were not sharpened, and intended to break into video game machines in arcades.

Much was also made of the fact that all four teenagers had criminal records. It’s not like any of them were convicted of murder, but Ramseur was eventually convicted of raping, sodomizing, and robbing a pregnant woman in 1986.

52% of respondents to the New York Times poll supported Goetz, while 28% were not supportive and 13% were not sure. Among Black respondents, 45% were supportive and 33% were not supportive. Among White respondents, 56% were supportive and 26% were not. Among Hispanic respondents, 48% were supportive and 27% were not. More men were supportive of Goetz than women.

“Blacks were just as supportive of Goetz as whites…There wasn’t the kind of racial division that we saw in the O.J. case,” Columbia law professor, Goerge Fletcher said.

However, as time went on and more details were revealed to the public, the perception grew more divided and nuanced, especially in light of the “you don’t look so bad. Here’s another” comment. Another fact was that Goetz shot two of the teenagers in the back. Support for Goetz dropped in particular among Black New York residents.

Support for Goetz continued to drop after revelations of racist comments at community meetings. He admitted to using racial slurs against Black and Hispanic people in 1980 community meetings, but Goetz later denied he was a racist.

Often, popular opinion for or against Bernie Goetz depended not on race, but on whether the person or group supported vigilante action.

One group that supported Goetz was the Guardian Angels. The Guardian Angels were a volunteer group of mostly Black and Hispanic teenagers who patrolled subways and New York neighborhoods to prevent crime. Fox Butterfield at the New York Times notes they were recognized for their red berets and also known for moving around in groups to stop crime and patrol New York streets.

Unsurprisingly, a group known for vigilanteism supported the man seen as a vigilante. But it’s important to note the Guardian Angels didn’t have the best relationship with law enforcement either as a group who essentially did law enforcement’s job without being paid for it. In fact, the Guardian Angels are still around, although they are not as prominent as they used to be. During the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, the Guardian Angels often tried not to involve the police because of law enforcement’s poor reputation and presence in many communities.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) also used the Goetz case to push for looser gun laws, and later on, the NRA even raised $20,000 through a legal defense fund for Goetz’s legal fees.

But a lot of people did not support Goetz. Benjamin Hooks, the executive director of the NAACP, questioned what would happen if a Black man shot four young White men, and said there was no provocation for Goetz shooting the four teenagers. New York Mayor Ed Koch decried Goetz’s vigilanteism and Goetz taking justice into his own hands. He ordered more police officers to patrol the subway.

Rev. Al Sharpton said Goetz’s shooting was an “overreaction that is soaked with race and bigotry.” Sharpton said Goetz stereotyped all young Black men as potential muggers due to his previous traumatic experience.

Legal consequences

Initially, a grand jury refused to indict Goetz on charges of attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment, only indicting Goetz on a charge of criminal weapon possession.

After more information was revealed and more witnesses were involved, the Manhattan District Attorney re-opened the investigation after the grand jury initially declined to charge Goetz.

Goetz was ultimately indicted on March 27, 1985, for four charges of attempted murder, four charges of assault, one charge of reckless endangerment, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Goetz moved to dismiss the charges due to insufficient evidence.

In November, Jimmy Breslin, a columnist at the New York Daily News published a column interviewing Cabey, the young man who’d been paralyzed by Goetz, in the hospital bed. Breslin wrote the men said “we were going to rob [Goetz]” and that he looked like “easy bait.” However, the prosecutor argued that Cabey suffered brain damage due to the shooting.

In January of 1986, Judge Stephen Crane of the New York Supreme Court (confusing, but in New York, the Supreme Court is the lower court), dismissed the charges against Goetz because of a “procedural error.” Crane also said that James Ramseur and Troy Canty, who testified in the trial, “strongly appear[ed]” to have perjured themselves and that the integrity of the grand jury was “severely undermined.” He made this claim because of the testimony of a police officer to the prosecution.

The “procedural error” was the prosecutor instructing grand jurors to decide whether a reasonable person in Goetz’s situation would use deadly force. Instead, Judge Crane said deadly force is an entirely subjective test based on the state of mind of the defendant at the time. The grand jury, according to Crane, needed to consider the state of mind of Goetz himself, having been injured in a prior mugging.

The Appellate Division affirmed this decision, leading to an appeal to the highest state court in New York, the New York Court of Appeals.

The New York Court of Appeals reversed Crane’s dismissal of charges in a unanimous decision. Judge Wachtler wrote an opinion that held the use of deadly force in self-defense, according to New York law, could only be used when a person reasonably believes deadly force will be used against them and when an attacker is attempting to commit a kidnapping, rape, sodomy, or robbery. Wachtler rejected the subjective interpretation of Crane and reinstated the reasonable person test.

The case was remanded to the district court, and Goetz was sentenced to one year in jail (in Rikers Island) and a $5,000 fine for a gun charge.

In 1996, a jury found Goetz responsible for Cabey’s injuries and awarded Cabey $43 million in a civil lawsuit against Goetz. During the civil trial, Goetz did himself little favors — he said he shot the four based on the facial expression of Canty, and he said Cabey would have been better off if his mother had an abortion.

Needless to say, during the civil trial, Goetz was seen as much more of a racist than an ordinary working man fighting back against a city that couldn’t control crime.

Ultimately, however, Goetz only served eight months in jail. And since he filed for bankruptcy after the civil lawsuit, Goetz struggled to pay, even eight years after the trial. But for Shirley Cabey, the mother of Darrell Cabey, it was about something more than just money:

‘’It was very important to [Shirley Cabey], all those years, that people know that her son never did anything wrong to Bernard Goetz, that Bernard Goetz was the criminal…That’s what the verdict established, and it gave her a tremendous sense of well being,” Cabey’s attorney said.

Takeaways

Ramseur died in 2011, on the 27th anniversary of the shooting, of an overdose. Cabey is still paralyzed. Canty entered a drug rehabilitation facility and subsequently planned to go to culinary school. Barry Allen was convicted in 1991 for robbing a 58-year-old diabetic man. Goetz gained quasi-celebrity status but was arrested in 2013 for attempting to sell marijuana to an undercover police officer.

There was probably a lot going on in everyone’s life outside this subway shooting, but being a part of one of the most sensationalist stories in New York history likely didn’t bode well for anyone’s employment prospects, mental health, or future.

The Bernie Goetz reminds me of today’s New York because the fear and panic around crime is rising, and reminding a lot of New Yorkers about the climate of the ’80s and early ’90s.

Goetz does not seem like a great person and said a lot of terrible things about the teenagers, even by mid-’80s standards. I also have no clue how Goetz avoided being convicted for attempted murder when he flat-out said he wanted to gouge the four teenagers’ eyes out and wanted to shoot them as many times as he could.

Ultimately, what you thought about the Bernie Goetz situation said a lot more about you than it did about the situation. Much of New York was living in fear of crime, but I can’t imagine a White man shooting four Black 18 and 19-year-old teenagers in 2023 on the subway and having the majority of the public rally around him, especially after the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. I think most of us can look in hindsight and agree that Bernie Goetz was wrong for using an illegal firearm to shoot four teenagers who may have accosted him for $5.

But maybe it’s easy to judge people who supported Goetz in hindsight, as well, and not acknowledge the reality of how fearful a lot of people were at the time. Maybe you can’t judge New Yorkers in the ‘80s and ‘90s without having lived in New York during that time period.

Bernie Goetz has not aged well in history when you look at it through a racial lens. But it also doesn’t look good because an ideal society doesn’t generally want people taking justice and the law into their own hands and playing police.

In a way, the Bernie Goetz story exists independent of our current narrative around policing because of Goetz’s vigilante image. It shows what kind of society we get (and, to a degree, have) when law enforcement is completely delegitimized and when the vast majority of people don’t trust the police to do their jobs. It shows what kind of society we may get people can’t trust the police at all to protect them, and above all, it shows that vigilanteism is just not a good thing.

For people who defend Goetz, we are going down an incredibly slippery slope validating a man shooting four teenagers, two in the back, because he feels threatened. It’s the moral equivalency to the KKK taking vigilante action in the South to enforce a twisted, racist social order.

More people on the left, now more than ever, believe more policing is not the answer to crime. But clearly, vigilantism is not the answer to crime either. More social and mental health services seem to be the direction we’re going in, but that shift will take time.

I think the only consolation is that few people would see Bernie Goetz as a folk hero or vigilante today.

