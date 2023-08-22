Healing Men’s Projection of Pain Onto Women for Collective Transformation

In the past three months, the phrase “hurt people hurt people” has been present in many conversations with my students and my female friends.

Its truth is undeniable—our internal pain often affects those around us: We can only give what we carry inside us.

Interestingly, this phrase is frequently used in discussions about how men treat women.

I’ve personally experienced men who have displayed unnecessary harshness and roughness in relationships.

As an advocate of men, these experiences and the extremely painful stories that many women have shared with me have sometimes tested my ability to defend them. And every day it gets harder.

If men could only feel this pain and the struggle of so many women trying to rebuild themselves for years they would start paying attention to their actions.

It’s unquestionable and undeniable that men have caused an immense amount of pain in our cultures. However, we must also recognize that this pain often originates from their own unresolved emotional issues.

Unfortunately, conversations often overlook an essential aspect: What is the context surrounding men and their pain? Why do they experience such intense hurt, and why does it persist and amplify?

Undoubtedly, the societal pressure for men to hide their pain is a significant factor. This silence around male pain is deeply influenced by cultural norms.

But there’s a more intricate layer—rooted in the patriarchal system—that requires acknowledgment.

Male pain remains hidden due to systemic dynamics.

In the societal construct, males often assume the role of oppressors, and this role denies them the privilege of experiencing pain.

When a man is suffering, it’s often perceived as retribution for his actions.

The oppressors deserve to feel pain, because this is the result of their actions.

This perception creates a heavy toll on the individual, as he pays the price for the pain that men might have inflicted systemically. This individual pain remains invisible, unrecognized, and untreated.

Men often find themselves struggling with pain in isolation, left alone as if they were floating on space.

Instead of reaching out to their limited support systems, they project their pain onto others. In many cases, into their partners.

It’s important to emphasize that this isn’t a conscious act of causing harm; it is a (unhealthy) defense mechanism to cope with their unresolved pain, the one that they systemically deserve and carry as a personal burden.

While understanding the context doesn’t excuse the behavior recognizing these basic circumstances can become a stepping stone for self-reflection and seeking healthier ways to manage emotions and communicate with partners.

This perspective could open the door to holistic solutions that address not only the symptoms but also the root cause.

It’s essential to acknowledge that while the masculine has historically caused harm to the feminine, it’s time to shift the focus towards healing individual pain and fostering understanding, compassion, and alternative ways of expression.

We will only be able to heal the system through the individual.

Now, let’s consider how you might inadvertently project your pain onto your partner:

1. **Frequent Blame**: Attributing your emotional distress or personal issues to your partner without taking ownership of your feelings.

2. **Emotional Withdrawal**: Becoming emotionally distant or withdrawing when your partner initiates discussions about feelings or concerns.

3. **Overreacting**: Reacting disproportionately to minor issues or triggers, amplifying emotions that appear out of proportion to the situation.

4. **Defensiveness**: Becoming defensive or dismissive when your partner addresses relationship problems or suggests that you might be projecting your pain.

5. **Lack of Empathy**: Struggling to empathize with your partner’s emotions or experiences due to being consumed by your emotional pain.

6. **Frequent Anger**: Displaying frequent bursts of anger or frustration, which could be manifestations of the pain you’re projecting.

7. **Shifting Blame**: Attempting to transfer the blame onto your partner, making them feel accountable for your emotional state.

8. **Unresolved Past Issues**: Exhibiting signs of past traumas or emotional wounds that you’ve left unaddressed, influencing your present behavior.

Projecting pain onto a partner is an evasion tactic, in which you avoid your personal challenges by shifting focus outwardly.

While it might provide temporary relief, the pain you inflict on others never reduces the pain you are trying to escape from within yourself.

Actually it can make it worse.

You might also experience a mix of emotions: guilt, isolation, frustration due to struggling with pain management, anger, sadness, anxiety, insecurity in relating, and even resentment towards your partner.

The first step toward change requires us to acknowledge that men’s pain exists and it’s valid.

We all know some universal truths about pain: a) Evading pain does not make it vanish. b) It exhausts the individual. c) It worsens over time.

The Tantric philosophy introduces a transformative approach to pain: acceptance. It teaches us that by embracing your shadow aspects and allowing them to inform you what is really happening, you will connect with the wisdom that lies within this pain for your personal growth and exploration. The transformation of the system through the individual experience can have a massive impact.

While accepting pain might seem counterintuitive, it’s an essential step. The question arises:

What is rock bottom going to look like? If you continue to project your pain into your partner, once you divorce and get another partner… and another …. and another… How is that going to look like?

This can become a motivation to work on yourself in any way that feels aligned with you. It is a very simple yet intensely powerful exploration that you can do right now on your own.

In the realm of Tantra, pain is welcomed as part of the journey. By acknowledging it, understanding it, and integrating its lessons, the pain transforms into a source of strength. Embracing pain as part of the human experience leads to a profound and authentic connection with oneself and others. It creates healthier individuals and systems. It is the recognition of truth instead of denial.

Men’s pain is valid, the sooner we acknowledge it and decide which is the relationship we want to create with it the sooner men will be able to heal it, stop feeling it and projecting it into their partner’s and the easier it will be for everyone to create the healthy loving relationships that we deserve.

For Women:

If your partner is projecting his pain onto you:

1. **Be Understanding**: Try to understand that he might be dealing with pain too.

2. **Talk Openly**: Create a safe space to talk openly and honestly with him.

3. **Take Care of Yourself**: Remember to take care of yourself and set boundaries if needed. Do not enable abuse.

4. **Listen Without Judgment**: Listen to him without judging him.

5. **Grow Together**: If you’re both willing, you can explore ways to heal and grow together.

6. **Choose Love**: Approach the situation with love and compassion, both for him and yourself.

