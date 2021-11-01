Healing of the Soul One Day at a Time

Healing of the soul can’t be undone. Once your soul is healed, it is healed forever. I’d like to think that I managed to heal at least part of mine. I know there is more, there is always more but for now I am beyond grateful that the person I used to be is dead, D-E-A-D.

Most don’t know my real story and I re-tell the version that others repeat when I am asked to tell it. I haven’t yet admitted the real version to myself and it’s been 17 years. The truth is that I can only handle the new me, one healing day at a time.

Is it important to tell my story ? I am learning to be vulnerable but I am always thinking about others will say ? How will my children feel ? My parents?

I still get the look of pity from people I know, I can feel their thoughts of “that poor girl has been through so much, how did she survive”? But I also get the look of admiration from those that are inspired by my strength, determination and success.

I married 3 times; at age 22, 24 and 41. I just kept trying, I truly thought I had no worth without a husband and the thought of disappointing my parents and being a single woman was devastating and crushing to me.

During my second marriage my husband and the father to my 3 older children was abusive. It took me 4 years to leave with guidance and help from a social worker and an organization for battered women. It took me 4 YEARS to put my paralyzing fear aside and leave. That was the beginning of a long road to inner peace.

My ex-husband abducted my children to another country and for 3 long and grueling years I fought in court in another country to grant me custody of my children.

Those years were filled with panic attacks, 7 rounds of shingles, bottles galore of Xanax, lonely nights at home trying to relive the moments when the house was noisy and filled with rowdy boys. And there was a lot of shame, wine, tears and really bad choices. I no longer hide who I am.

I didn’t want to stay in an abusive marriage for the sake of how it would look from the outside in. I feared for myself and my children, but mostly I remember thinking THIS MAN IS AN ANIMAL and if I stay with him I will be responsible for creating and raising an additional three men just like him. The thought scared and scarred me.

I left and I was punished for leaving. My children were taken away from me to another country and many judged me and whispered “she must have done something terrible for him to do that, he wasn’t so bad.”

In almost every abduction case before mine the parent that is guilty of abduction usually wins the case. Judges rule on behalf of the children and most argue that leaving their current school, friends, and life in a new country with a different culture and language would be too damaging and traumatic.

I am convinced that my heartfelt gut wrenching prayers to GD every single day reached the heavens and after three long years I won the case in Supreme Court and within 2 months I had my three boys home with me.

The learning and healing didn’t begin until after husband number three.

It took me years to internalize why I married these men. It seems so obvious now. What took me so long? I guess it doesn’t matter. I am grateful for who I am today, an authentic and completely aware woman with 4 amazing sons.

I am certain that GD chose me to birth a new generation of men that are nothing like the misogynistic ancestors before them. It is beyond satisfying to see the lives and manners of the men I have thus far raised; I have one more to go who is an adolescent!

DNA carries a lot more than family health issues and good skin, it carries pain, joy, trauma and patterns. I have a whole load of patterns to undo.

I am a warrior, I am strong, I am bold and I am happy 🙂 The old me is dead and the new authentic me has emerged and is blossoming everyday !

No one can take away from me what I have danced. NO ONE. I am who I am because of what I have danced ! *Quien me quita lo bailado ? *Idiom in Spanish.

