Health Tips for Overseas Travels in the COVID-19 Era

Are you thinking about travelling overseas any time soon or after more international borders open? So am I. But, before you buy your tickets or hop on that plane, you need to bear essential travel health advice in mind.

These are simple measures to take. To make all your trips safer.

I have always enjoyed the allure of international travel. The expectation of engaging activities to enjoy in my destination keeps me excited. Together with my close friend, I had booked a cruise holiday to China for 2020. And then COVID happened, causing the closure of most international borders. I can’t wait for things to normalise.

Travel is a good corrective for mental nearsightedness — if the traveller will cast aside his prejudices.

Paul Harris

***

Health tips before your trip

First, check official government websites for advice and warnings about travellers’ safety. For instance, the Smartraveller allows Australian travellers to register their trips. Also, the CDC website provides updates on emerging geographical diseases.

Arrange a consultation with your GP/ Family Doctor. The doctor will consider your specific medical history and travel itinerary. Also, provide a list of your medications, drug allergies, and vaccination history. Such information is necessary to provide you with tailored travel advice.

What country are you travelling to, and where are you stopping over? When will you embark on your journey, and how long is your intended stay? Do you plan to stay in urban or rural locations? What activities will you undertake at your destination? How likely are you to come in contact with mosquitoes and wild animals?

If you intend to travel while pregnant, bear the following in mind. Most international airlines refuse trips after 36 weeks of gestation for single pregnancies. Also, twin pregnancies are not allowed to fly after 32 weeks. Most airlines decline flights in the first two days after natural childbirth.

Buy comprehensive travel insurance. The insurance companies usually consider any pre-existing medical conditions. Also, your travel destinations and the activities you intend to undertake there. Besides, good travel insurance includes a medical evacuation home for treatment if required.

Buy a First aid kit containing the relevant products for use in the event of an injury or medical emergency.

You will receive travel vaccinations depending on your travel destinations and health conditions. Besides, most countries now request evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate serves this purpose.

Again, most governments and international airlines need evidence of negative COVID-19 tests done within 48 hours before travelling and 48 hours after returning. A 7-day quarantine period may also be required.

Print out a copy of your health summary and a list of medications. Also, have an emergency contact list and medical alert bracelets. These bracelets show chronic health conditions and severe allergies.

Malarial prevention is essential for those travelling to specific regions. For example, Africa, Asia, Central and South America, and Oceania have a high malaria incidence. However, you should take most malarial drugs from a day before travel till one to four weeks after your return.

***

Measures to undertake during the trip

Safety in flight: are measures to lower the risk of leg clots. These include drinking enough water, reducing alcohol intake, and moving when you can.

Drinking bottled water and avoiding raw vegetables and food will reduce water-borne diseases like hepatitis A, cholera, and typhoid fever.

Use of seat belts and helmets when operating vehicles is excellent, to abide by national laws. It also reduces personal injuries and deaths from vehicular motor accidents.

Avoid animal bites to lower the likelihood of rabies and tetanus infections. Also, do not bathe in still water, increasing the risk of schistosomiasis.

Mosquito avoidance measures reduce the dangers of malaria, Ross Virus, and dengue fever. Malarial avoidance strategies include sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets and wearing long-sleeved clothing. Also, it would be best to avoid perfumes and aftershave as they attract mosquitoes. Avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

Practice safe sex through the use of condoms and vaginal dams. Doing this will lower the risks of sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies.

***

What to do after your return

Upon your return, you should book another appointment with your General Practitioner. Doing so is very important if you develop a post-travel fever. Your doctor will review your trip, including if you complied with antimalarial prevention. You will then undergo the necessary blood tests and receive treatment.

***

To recap

As more international borders open, more people will head overseas. So, it will be essential to have health travel advice in place. Such advice includes specific measures to take before, during and after your trips.

How has the current COVID19 Pandemic affected your travel plans?

Will you consider undertaking any of the health travel advice listed above?

Thanks for your time.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock