Heart of Sports: Hell, No. We Won’t ‘Just Stick to Sports.’ If We Are Demanding Change Together, We Can’t

“In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”

— Angela Y. Davis

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. ”

— Martin Luther King, Jr.

♦◊♦

“I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”

— Elie Wiesel

We have spoken often in this space (I’m looking at you Muffet McGraw, Megan Rapinoe, Race Imboden, and – well – Megan Rapinoe again) and on this website (‘The Sports Revolution Is Being Televised’ (2014)) about the importance of athletes and those in the sports world using their massive platform and using their voices to speak out and lead on social issues.

Here we are again. Last week’s in-broad-daylight videotaped killing of George Floyd, a hand-cuffed, unarmed black man, by Minneapolis police has become a flashpoint for our country and set off waves of protests across our cities and towns.

We have been here before and over and over and over again:

Michael Brown. Eric Garner. Trayvon Martin.

The list goes on and on. What we need to do is everything we can – every single one of us – to ensure that we will not be there again.

♦◊♦

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

— Martin Luther King, Jr.

Black athletes – like Colin Kaepernick, like Tim Anderson, like LeBron James, like Muhammed Ali – have been using their platform to speak about injustice for decades.

Many times they have been met with the “stick to sports” mantra. We still see this hurled around online today. This response is, of course, designed to shut down their speech, because it was making people uncomfortable, which…is the entire point. We should be uncomfortable in the face of injustice. We’d better be.

Too often, their white counterparts and colleagues have remained silent. Silence is not an option is we want change. As Bishop Desmond Tuto famously said “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

Today we are highlighting some of the high profile folks in the sports world who ARE speaking out loudly against racism:

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

For those @Twitter users, like me, losing followers because you care, post and share thoughts, videos, reports of what is going on in our country right now, instead of just sticking to sports, don’t worry about it. As my mother used to say “Their Loss”. Keep being you. ❤️ — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) June 1, 2020

This is why he is Pop. As he once told me- 'life is short- you either stand for something or you don't.' He has always firmly stood for justice and equality, and given the rest of us the courage to do so too. https://t.co/IPHCyQa1B4
— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 1, 2020

GMP Sports stands with @TimAnderson7 and every other athlete that is using their platform to speak out and refusing to “stick to sports” #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/7LYYNhdtJi — The Good Men Project (@GoodMenProject) June 2, 2020

—

Photo Credit: Instagram/@TimAnderson7 (Screen Capture)