The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Heart of Sports: Hell, No. We Won't 'Just Stick to Sports.' If We Are Demanding Change Together, We Can't

Heart of Sports: Hell, No. We Won’t ‘Just Stick to Sports.’ If We Are Demanding Change Together, We Can’t

Anti-racism allies are using their platform to speak out on #BlackLivesMatter and the murder of George Floyd and to demand change

by Leave a Comment

“In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.”

— Angela Y. Davis

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. ”

Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

  • The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.
  • The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.
  • The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.
  • The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.
  • The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

♦◊♦

“I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”

 Elie Wiesel

We have spoken often in this space (I’m looking at you Muffet McGraw, Megan Rapinoe, Race Imboden, and – well – Megan Rapinoe again) and on this website (‘The Sports Revolution Is Being Televised’ (2014)) about the importance of athletes and those in the sports world using their massive platform and using their voices to speak out and lead on social issues.

Here we are again. Last week’s in-broad-daylight videotaped killing of George Floyd, a hand-cuffed, unarmed black man, by Minneapolis police has become a flashpoint for our country and set off waves of protests across our cities and towns.

We have been here before and over and over and over again:

Michael Brown. Eric Garner. Trayvon Martin.

The list goes on and on. What we need to do is everything we can – every single one of us – to ensure that we will not be there again.

♦◊♦

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

— Martin Luther King, Jr.

Black athletes – like Colin Kaepernick, like Tim Anderson, like LeBron James, like Muhammed Ali – have been using their platform to speak about injustice for decades.

Many times they have been met with the “stick to sports” mantra. We still see this hurled around online today. This response is, of course, designed to shut down their speech, because it was making people uncomfortable, which…is the entire point. We should be uncomfortable in the face of injustice. We’d better be.

Too often, their white counterparts and colleagues have remained silent. Silence is not an option is we want change. As Bishop Desmond Tuto famously said “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

Today we are highlighting some of the high profile folks in the sports world who ARE speaking out loudly against racism:

 

 

 

 

 

Photo Credit: Instagram/@TimAnderson7 (Screen Capture)

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

