Heart of Sports: The Red Rifle Loads Up, With An Assist From His Kids

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.

The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.

The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.

The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.

The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

♦◊♦

These days, with the baseball season – and life as we know it – suspended, the heart of sports has relocated to our homes and backyards.

But really, hasn’t that always been where its been? Generations of fathers playing catch with their kids or hitting balls? These past weeks, we’ve seen some memorable backyard father-son stuff, including Atlanta Brave’s All-Start first baseman Freddy Freeman crushing his son’s offering with the Fat Bat.

The NFL dads are out back with the families too, staying in shape and having fun. This week, we bring you some backyard family action from Bengals QB, Andy Dalton, along with sons, Nash and Noah:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The boys putting me through drills today… pic.twitter.com/kaQN5x9bKt — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) April 14, 2020

What can we say? The guy’s got a great crew:



—

Photo Credit: Twitter/@AndyDalton14 (Screen Capture)