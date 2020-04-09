Heartache in the Time of Corona

We sure picked one hell of a time to separate, didn’t we?

I’ve read all the tips and how-to’s of recovering from heartbreak. And they are all exponentially more difficult in our time of social distancing.

Get out of the house and be around people. The best I can do is go for a walk, or drive and take a walk somewhere else. Also it’s very cold and windy and nasty out today so I’d prefer not to go outside.

And being around people is exactly what we’re not supposed to do. For my physical safety, I am supposed to stay home, alone, avoid all contact.

For my mental and emotional state, I am supposed to surround myself with others, friends or strangers. Health and public safety win out, of course.

But recovering from a break-up with forced loneliness and isolation is becoming a burden that grows more difficult to carry by the day.

Getting used to being alone is never easy. But becoming single while simultaneously sheltering in place indefinitely feels like a punishment, as if I’ve been a castaway, set aside for my sins of failing as a partner, friend and lover.

In the last week I didn’t just break up with a lover. I, like the rest of the world, broke up with normalcy.

Rely on your friends. We can text and call, FaceTime and Zoom, and that helps. But what do you do when you really need a hug, and you’re not supposed to be within six feet of another person?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Try new things. I bought some exercise equipment for home, downloaded a new fitness app that I actually like, am eyeing that guitar sitting unused in the corner. But how does one expand their horizons without being able to leave the house?

I can listen to a new podcast, or try a new TV series on Netflix, can try new recipes. But these are the same activities, just broadened. And when done alone, they aren’t as fun.

Don’t get caught up in thinking of the past. With my phone in my hand even more than usual, it’s too easy to look at our old photos. In my moments of sadness and longing, all I can do is think about the good times. Think about her. Us.

The forced isolation makes each moment not spent together that much more poignant, real, alive. And so much further away.

There is one thing, though, that is strong enough to distract me, to take my attention and mental space away from the loss of love.

And that is how soon I or someone I know will get sick, and whether or not they’ll get better, or whether or not I’ll be able to see them, or whether or not my asthma will be a problem, or that in a best case scenario none of those will happen and instead I’ll just be alone in my apartment until summer’s over. Hopefully summer 2020, not 2021.

And suddenly I find myself reliving the last time we saw each other, an ugly disaster of a fight that escalated like a rocket, and led me to leaving her house for the last time, and as much as that sucked, I miss it. Because at least I was with her. At least I was with someone.

Breathe. See above concerns and paranoia about asthma. Every time I feel tightness in my chest, every time I think my breathing isn’t as deep as it should be, I get scared. I’ve found myself, without reason, rationing use of my inhaler, as if I’m stockpiling it like eggs or beans. Breathing is far more stressful for me than it should be.

Don’t jump into a new relationship right away. I suppose this will be easy.

Casual sex might be nice in the moment, but won’t fill the void. I’d take anything right now that would be nice in the moment. Expectations of satisfaction, fulfillment and joy from daily existence have been lowered considerably.

Anything fun seems attractive. With social distancing, anything fun seems impossible.

Have faith it will get better. Sure. Millions could die. We could be stuck in our homes for 18 months. I have no idea when I’ll get to do again the things I love: going to concerts, traveling to visit friends and family, trying a new restaurant.

Right now I’m just trying not to break into tears every hour and making sure the refrigerator is full. That’s about as far into the future as I can look.

The future. We had a trip planned for Hawaii. It provides little solace that this trip would likely have to be postponed anyway. I could handle a postponement.

What’s more difficult is cancelling. Canceling the future that I wanted.

I haven’t gotten texts from her this week, as we are distancing in a different kind of way. Instead, I’m getting concerned texts from other friends, from my family, even from my ex-wife, who works in the healthcare industry.

Her news is frightening and scary. It’s kept me afraid to leave the house, afraid to think of anything else besides the pandemic.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The truth is I’ve been too unnerved by COVID-19 to truly feel anything else going on around me. I’ve been too scared to cry.

But I will.

It will get better, I’ll tell myself. Both the heartache and the virus threat. But the mountain standing in front of me between now and then is unlike any I’ve ever seen. I don’t know how I can climb it, or get around it, or how long either will take.

Distancing. Yes, that’s what this is about now. How distant can we become?

At nights, in the mornings, I miss her body. Thanks to this distancing, I also miss everybody.

When my heartbreak heals, how will I know? One day, the advice goes, you’ll wake up and feel like your normal self again.

Perhaps. But what does normal mean now?

In the last few weeks, I didn’t just break up with a lover. I, like the rest of the world, broke up with normalcy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We are all in purgatory now, suspended, waiting for what comes next.

We are all together, I suppose, in being alone. But that’s a band-aid, not a vaccine.

There’s no vaccine for a broken heart, of course, other than time.

Waking up again, distant, both from the woman I love and everyone else I know, it feels like there’s nothing else but time.

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock