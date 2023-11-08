Her Boyfriend Thinks She Is Fat, But She Is Not — Embracing Body Positivity

Recently while going through Reddit, I came across a post that stopped me in my tracks. She is a female who has been in a relationship for over ten years and she pleads for advice.

Her struggle? He, but, considers that she is “a tiny bit fat,” although she is quite the opposite. Honestly, such an internet drama does not usually hook me up. But the story of this one hit the nail on the head about body issues and self-worth which are universal.

A woman, who is fit, has muscles, and weighs 114 lbs which is healthy for her height. Yet, here’s the kicker: I cannot help but notice the irony in it all.

After all, her boyfriend finds her too bulky. As a matter of fact, we are living in a world where fitness is considered a matter of fashion. The world looks up to people who are fit. This is especially true for women.

This is worrying because her boyfriend has always told her he does not like the way her body looks. since they started going out. Furthermore, it is the cause of her eating disorders which is a serious problem. Eating disorders are no laughing matter. they are very complicated health concerns with serious consequences. And they’re far too common.

Studies state that millions of people are faced with them. And loved ones’ influence may have a large effect on their emergence and sustenance.

I am forced to think of the cultural background in whereby this personal drama takes place. Over the years, a particular notion of femininity has been prescribed by society. And one that has traditionally conflicted with muscularity. It’s an era where women ought to be tough, but not too much. Fit, but not “too fit” to undermine the status quo.

This contradiction puts women in a tightrope. It looks like they need to balance their well-being and happiness with what society expects of them.

But, let’s discuss health for a while. But not health as we see from the outside, but real health. Muscular strength is important from a medical student perspective where I often look up for insights. It is associated with a lot of advantages, such as improved insulin sensitivity, metabolic health, and even cognitive function. Muscle mass is equally a protection for osteoporosis, which is very important for women.

The Reddit user seems to have peace and happiness through weightlifting. which is an empowering physical and mental activity. She has a higher muscle-to-fat ratio. which shows how dedicated and disciplined she really is.

Indeed, she has demonstrated her resilience, especially given her history of eating disorders. But, her boyfriend’s inability to ignore his prejudices could be a repeating challenge to her health.

Then how is a girl supposed to react? So, I think we should be ready with our metaphorical muscles to flex it. That’s a good beginning since she has made her concerns known. But, that conversation must continue, with a focus on the destructive nature of comments related to weight and body shape.

Her partner should understand that attraction should not be superficial. He should also provide her with support to help maintain the health she fought for.

It could also be helpful to understand why her boyfriend feels that way. Is this a representation of his own insecurities? A product of social conditioning? This deadlock could possibly be ended by understanding the basis of his view.

On the subject of the suggestion to purposefully get super bulky? So, that’s a double-sided sword. To some extent, it can be interpreted as reclaiming control over her own body, an act of defiance in response to the pressures he is exerting on her. It could aggravate the situation if it’s not undertaken from that standpoint of genuine self-love and self-growth.

While writing about this, as a male writer. I feel obliged to understand the position of men in either contributing to these bad stereotypes or breaking them.

Let’s see. it’s time for men to take responsibility. Like how we talk and appreciate bodies of all sorts of forms, recognizing the strength it costs to defy norms, and the courage it takes to be vulnerable.

And for anyone in a similar situation as the woman from Reddit, remember this: your body is your lifelong companion your stronghold your testimony of your past sufferings. Such a partner will give that respect, not by words, but by his or her acts and by unyielding support.

This story ultimately proves to be more than just a Reddit post. Many go through this story in real life.

It’s about acceptance of oneself, about changing antiquated standards, as well as finding love that elevates instead of limiting you.

After that, let’s continue to discuss, instruct, encourage, and commemorate the diverse fabric of human bodies and the inner power that each one possesses.

True enough, muscle over myths. Rather, let us honor the force of diversity and the beauty of strength. Cheers to gaining strength and shattering physical barriers, lifting weights, and elevating each other’s spirits. Because when we do so, we all grow together.

Photo credit: JD Mason on Unsplash