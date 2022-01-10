Here Is What Compromise Looks Like in a Healthy Relationship

31% of adults in the U.S. experience feelings of loneliness, while 29% of straight and 47% of gay, lesbian, and bisexual adults are single. Singleness does not necessarily mean loneliness, and vice versa, but a considerable number of those who suffer from those ugly feelings have a history of wanting a partner, finding one, refusing to adapt to the new dynamic, and ending up alone and lonely, time after time.

Craving for a partner but resisting change when finding one is an antithesis that’s not serving us well. It is more often than we realize that single people with a strong desire to partner up, do not want to confront the complexity of a partnered life. They reach a point where they have to compromise some of their precious self, but they don’t.

If you see yourself in this, consider taking the time to sharpen your skills in compromise. Learn how to give up a piece of you for the benefit of both of you. It might be your ticket to a long and fulfilling journey.

Love doesn’t just sit there, like a stone; it has to be made, like bread, remade all the time, made new.

Ursula K. Le Guin

…

A new definition of love and compromise

I met my boyfriend 4,5 years ago on a blind sex date. The usual. The kind that rarely lasts more than an hour, maybe two if there is enough heat, or even a night if you are both extra.

It escalated fast. Soon I found myself in love.

69% of millennial gay and bisexual men in 2017 were single largely because of the hookup culture. But we did not want to continue the hook-up lifestyle forever so we both invested in making our little situation work. 4,5 years later, he is still here and I am sick of him, but I plan to keep investing in us because he is funny and sexy and that’s a rare find in the wild.

During the transition from a single life to a life shared, I had to redefine my outlook on relationships. I now see love as in being open to adapting the ways I’ve always done things because I want to experience life in new ways with someone else.

That’s a refreshing way to approach compromise, don’t you think?

An alliance between two people who understand that their relationship means a certain responsibility.

What often stands in the way of people to act on that responsibility is a magnified sense of self. A misleading ideology in which the self is not only central but unshakable, stubborn, uncompromising.

‘’I, me, myself, is who needs to be served.’’

Millennials, the generation that likes to break patterns and be busy, largely perceive a committed relationship as a hindrance to their freedom.

This is an extremely layered topic, but from where I look at things, I see people suffer from feelings of loneliness often because, on our way to becoming free, we have lost our ability to prioritize others, or one other, when that’s what we must do.

We have lost the ability to compromise for the greater good; the sense of community where compromise is not a threat to freedom but a symbiotic requirement.

This is challenged by a universe of opportunities, new and enticing, where our next adventure is always around the corner.

This is not meant to be a glorification of the past. I am not someone who looks in the past for insights on how to do things. In my world, history is full of lessons on how to not do things.

I tend to see life through a more progressive lens, when I’m focusing on what needs to change, but others through a conservative lens, when I’m focusing on what needs to be preserved.

I do not feel nostalgic, for example, for the times when patriarchy left my grandma without a choice. She ended up losing herself in a life with a despotic partner. In no way do I recommend anyone to stay in a one-way relationship for the sake of not being alone. But I wholeheartedly believe that there is a healthy amount of compromise without which no relationship has any chance of becoming a partnership.

Finding and keeping a suitable partner requires we are open to the idea of giving up some of our liberties.

For that, we have to first give up on the idea of perfection.

Perfection is illusion

I know people — we all know them — who want, need, wish, and try to be always in love. They are stuck in the sugar phase. I don’t judge. This is a life to live. Being in love is a wonderful and addictive state of mind.

During the sugar phase, we project what we want to see onto our partner; both sides happily and effortlessly do their best to satisfy each other’s desires, needs, and wishes. Love is indeed blind.

Soon, when this eruptive phase fades out, we are left with a person who is somehow less impressive than before. Disillusionment sets in.

And that’s okay.

Learn to be prepared for it. If you get through that, there’s a relationship.

Do not expect to wake up one morning feeling out of love, but at some point, maybe six months in, or two years in if you are a lucky bastard, things are not going to be as rosy.

If these words find you in these complicated crossroads, I feel you; there is less magic, less sex, and more complexity, but also more intimacy, more friendship, more devotion.

You have to decide now if you love each other enough to put in the work. The work that will put mileages on your story. Think about work as in working on one’s self. Each on their own. Both sides have to agree on how are things going to look like from now on.

Don’t think of it as a contractual agreement. Most of it should come organically and that’s the beauty of a successful symbiosis. It is natural to want to see your loved ones be well next to you.

There are some aspects though, in every relationship, that need an extra bit of meaningful communication. Those aspects are where ego resides and it is bound to be conflict. Embrace it. You are about to compromise some of you for the best of both of you.

Start with the realization that you don’t need to win in every situation. If this doesn’t excite you, be happy, you are free to win in life in other ways. But if you wish to grow old together with one partner, for life, learn to view compromise as a handy life skill that will get you there.

Invest in your partner’s good traits and work your way around the annoying ones. As long as the good parts outweigh the “bad” ones, it makes sense to try.

—

