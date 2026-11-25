By Shakiba Barghi, Public Health Watch

On a beautiful beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, you can visit the final resting place of Dobby, the house-elf.

It’s actually the location in the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows where Dobby died in protagonist Harry Potter’s arms and was then “properly buried, without magic” by Harry.

On December 25 this year, a whole new generation of Harry Potter fans will experience these stories through the new HBO series, which has just announced that actor Lenny Rush will play the elf.

But this new series is not the only Harry Potter story to make headlines.

A destination for fans

Earlier this year, Simon Ludlam, founder of Etchea Energy, revealed that after his company announced the location of a new power cable between the UK and Ireland, Harry Potter fans called to complain that the project “would go straight through Dobby’s grave”.

Speaking on the “The Energy Revolution” podcast, Ludlam revealed he was initially unaware who Dobby was.

When a colleague told him, Ludlam responded: “He’s a fictitious character in a fictitious book. The whole thing is fictitious”.

After realising fans were serious, he then “got back with the planners and discussed exactly how to reroute the cable so they wouldn’t go anywhere near Dobby’s grave”.

Dobby, of course, isn’t real, but the place that fans have made for Dobby is very real. In fact, the power cable now passes near Bronze Age human remains, instead of a house elf’s.

More than a decade after the scene was filmed, Freshwater West beach remains a destination for Harry Potter fans.

They leave stones, write messages, and used to leave socks for Dobby (but the National Trust now asks them not to). They take pictures or film videos. Fans know what it means to visit this place.

This shared meaning is what makes Freshwater West Beach more than just a place for those who know.

Understanding each other

In my PhD research on Harry Potter fan communities on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, I see this process happening in less headline-worthy ways every day.

Harry Potter fans, or Potterheads, identify themselves through Hogwarts Houses, create Harry Potter-inspired bedrooms, film “going to potions class” videos, and display their collection of wands, Hogwarts scarves and special editions of Harry Potter books.

One of the most common themes I noticed across social media in this fandom was one particular phrase: “Hogwarts is home”.

A Potterhead can instantly recognise a fellow Potterhead because they understand the same reference, feeling or aesthetic.

Grey misty weather reminds Potterheads of Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban and they share this insider knowledge by creating TikTok and Instagram videos showing stormy weather outside while they’re watching the film or reading the book.

On one of the videos, there is text that reads: “When the weather feels like a prisoner escaped Azkaban”.

This shared attachment becomes social when they encounter others who understand and reinforce this attachment.

For Harry Potter fans, a sock, completely banal for an outsider, represents the moment Dobby was freed from slavery.

These aren’t just people who happen to like the same book; their participation creates a sense of “these are my people” because they understand what the misty weather and the sock mean.

These are the same people who believe that the wizarding school of Hogwarts “is home”.

Dobby the elf makes the process visible.

One person crying when Dobby dies is an individual response. People repeatedly returning to that death in the film, the book or their minds, travelling to the location and attaching meaning to the same objects turn that response into shared memory and practice.

A shared attachment

Potterheads don’t (need to) believe Dobby was buried there. They only need to agree that the place has an emotional significance.

For them, that is a place for cherishing loyalty and friendship, and a place for mourning.

And as we’ve seen, those who share this feeling about Dobby’s grave can transform it into a tangible action.

Fandoms can seem intangible because we might see them as random obsessions or simple attachments.

But when people share that attachment, hundreds of fans act because the place means more than a filming location.

When being a fan – in this case, a Potterhead – becomes part of who people are together, it can also become something they feel responsible for protecting.

And when fans take action, planners respond, the route changes, and Dobby’s (fictional) grave is saved.

Many people reacted with disbelief that a fictional character’s memorial had become influential enough to affect the route of a major infrastructure project.

The story of a fictional house-elf appearing to have defeated a gigantic infrastructure project seemed bewildering when it broke out.

But if we look at it through our fannish lens, there is nothing particularly irrational about what happened.

Of course, Dobby is not real. Nor is the Harry Potter universe, and we can all agree that no real person has received their Hogwarts letter.

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But the relationships people have formed through this story are very real.

The memories are real, the community is real, and as the now-rerouted cable shows, sometimes the consequences are real too.

This article was first published 16 October 2026 on Pursuit. Read the original article.

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Previously Published on pursuit.unimelb.edu.au with Creative Commons License

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