Here’s 10 Ways to Know if You Are Being Taken for Granted in an Affair

What are ten ways your affair partner is taking you for granted?

When every conversations starts with them saying, “I’m sorry I’ve been busy…” When you feel like you are an inconvenience. “What did you say, again?” they ask after you’ve just rambled on about something deeply personal. When they no longer show any interest in you. See above. When they don’t care how much their emotional and physical distance affects you. “It’s not that big a deal, c’mon…” When you write a text and it’s left unread without an explanation. Nothing worse than being ignored. “I didn’t see it,” they reply when pressed. When you fully know that it was blown off for a reason. You’re too much trouble. When they promise you something and you already know they will do the opposite. “I will make time for us, I promise.” When they won’t put any effort into being with you physically. “I just don’t feel like it, I’m so stressed out.” When they won’t try to comfort you. Not even a “you’re strong and can handle this” response. When they don’t take EVERY opportunity to see you. Time is a limited commodity in affair land so every “meeting” counts. When they expect you to be there after they’ve brushed you aside again and again.

Don’t get to #10. Pul-eeze.

Bow out at number five. Don’t let it progress. “If they wanted to, they would,” is my motto. Men, women, aardvarks, whatever. It applies to all in life. People make time for who and what they value.

Don’t sit by the phone.

Don’t accept a pathetic emoji as a response. You are better than that. When you’re more embarrassed and hurt than happy and ecstatic, then you need to move on. It’s the time your self-esteem should kick it into overdrive.

“I’m better than this shit!”

“I can’t be with you.”

“I need more.”

You aren’t “overreacting,” I promise. You are defending yourself.

Of course, there is a certain amount of being taken for granted in a comfortable long-term relationship. It means there is trust and security present.

“Babe, I have your back. No need to explain,” is what your lover might say when something is amiss in a good affair. There is enough substantial conversation to stave off any feelings of neglect.

Affairs are delicate tricky balances.

One person always wants more than the other. Very rarely is the equilibrium in check. When the pendulum sways too far in one direction, then there will be inevitable consequences.

Listen to your gut. Hips lie — they just want carbs. And chocolate. Guts don’t. They just want to be regular, haha.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Don’t send heartfelt messages to someone who is taking you for granted. Don’t plead. Don’t beg. Don’t get spiteful. You are above that.

Lesson learned.

Time to cut your losses and get out.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Possessed Photography on Unsplash