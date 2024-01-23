Here’s a Golden Rule Jeff Bezos Seems to Have Forgotten: Never Let Your Ego Get in the Way of Doing Business

In April 2022, Amazon announced the launch of its Kuiper Systems telecommunications subsidiary, having obtained a license to launch 3,236 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. To put those satellites into space, the company said it had contracted 83 rocket launches with three suppliers — United Launch Alliance, Arianespace and its own company, Blue Origin — leaving out Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the most advanced, cutting-edge and, above all, cost-competitive supplier, a company that has been able to apply economies of scale, revolutionizing the aerospace industry.

Basically, Amazon decided to hire everyone but SpaceX. As I wrote at the time, that was a stupid decision: given the low launch frequency of the competitors it had hired, it jeopardized the goal committed to the FCC of launching at least half of the satellites by 2026.

Now, a pension fund that has Amazon stock in its portfolio has just sued the company, its founder and then CEO, Jeff Bezos, along with its board of directors for breaching their fiduciary duty by not using the more competitive option. The lawsuit appears well-founded: collaboration with SpaceX and its then already well-proven Falcon 9 was the only way to ensure that the company could meet its commitments.

Moreover, the plaintiffs attribute the refusal to contract SpaceX to a fundamental factor: the enmity between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, prompting the former to reject his rival and in addition to two technologically inferior companies, use a subsidiary of his own company, which enriched him personally.

It is one thing to launch a rocket and send a few millionaires who paid $28 million each for the privilege into space, and quite another to achieve a sustainable operation that allows you to make continuous launches at a reasonable cost to establish a network of satellites, which requires being systematically competitive by working on the principle of economies of scale. Bezos has a long way to go if he thinks he can beat Musk at his own game.

Amazon’s refusal to even consider SpaceX and the fact that the board of directors did not challenge the decision highlights the extent to which Bezos’ personal rivalry influenced Amazon’s acquisition process, hurting its shareholders in the process. Amazon’s response: “the allegations in this lawsuit are completely without merit and we expect to prove it through the legal process”. Meanwhile, in the real world, few would disagree that the pension fund has ample grounds for bringing its lawsuit.

We always knew that there were some huge egos in Big Tech, but this is getting ridiculous: maybe the solution is to put them all in a cage and let them fight it out… oh, wait!

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com