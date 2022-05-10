Here’s What Conservative Republicans Are Afraid Children Will Learn From Books They Want to Ban

Why does a Republican Texas lawmaker want to keep kids from learning their rights as American citizens?

There’s plenty more he, his supporters, and right-wing Republicans don’t want students to learn, but if they start with that, then maybe kids won’t rebel and go find the books on their own that Republicans want banned. If they don’t learn their rights as American citizens in school, maybe they’ll become good little non-voting citizens of the future who can be controlled.

Danika Ellis points this out in Book Riot as she lists books being “investigated” by the Texas lawmaker:

“These are titles like The Legal Atlas of the United States, Teen Legal Rights, Gender Equality and Identity Rights (Foundations of Democracy), Equal Rights, We the Students: Supreme Court Cases for and About Students, and Peaceful Rights for Equal Rights.”

Once information about students’ rights is squelched, the book banners move on to any and every book that gives students of color information about their ancestors as well as recent events and their importance to the American Experiment.

. . .

Ruby Goes To School: My True Story, by Ruby Bridges is historically important. Her story isn’t just history to those of us who were young when Ruby Bridges integrated an all white elementary school in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1960, it’s life. It is history for those in school now who need to learn about real life heroes. The book is written in simple text for young readers, and celebrates the courage of one little girl who endured harsh racism to accomplish a first.

Tennessee is challenging this book citing “Critical Race Theory.”

What are they afraid for students to learn by reading Ruby Bridge’s story? According to those trying to ban books, they don’t want anyone to “feel bad.” The Texas list includes, in their opinion, all books that “might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex.”

While I was living during segregation of schools, and then while integration was finally in process, I welcomed feeling “discomfort” over how other humans were and had been treated. Awareness and discomfort made me an anti-racist at an early age.

It seems clear that Republicans don’t want White children to become anti-racist. They also don’t want any girls to know how one extremely brave little six-year-old girl integrated a school a few blocks from her home, after first being forced to pass a test, then to run a gauntlet of vicious protestors every day she attended school that year.

To make absolutely sure no child gets to make the choice to become anti-racist, they want to also ban all books on anti-racism.

This Book is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, Do the Work by Tiffany Jewell, author and Aurelia Durand, illustrator, was seen on a teacher’s desk in a school district in Texas. The teacher was reprimanded and ordered to remove the book from her classroom. It’s now on the Texas lawmaker’s list. Here’s how the book is described on the Indie Bound website.

This book is written for EVERYONE who lives in this racialized society — including the young person who doesn’t know how to speak up to the racist adults in their life, the kid who has lost themself at times trying to fit into the dominant culture, the children who have been harmed (physically and emotionally) because no one stood up for them or they couldn’t stand up for themselves, and also for their families, teachers, and administrators.

Republican book banners don’t want children to learn how, when and why to stand up for themselves. They don’t want them to be able to stand up for others being harmed. They don’t want them to learn how to confront racism.

. . .

They also don’t want kids to know about sex and their bodies. Not only queer sex — they don’t want them to know about any kind of sex.

100 Questions You’d Never Ask Your Parents by Elizabeth Henderson is on the infamous list. The “dangerous radical” who wrote this is a former middle-school teacher who, along with her other classes, taught Sex Education. The 100 questions are, in fact, the questions kids asked her, often after class due to their embarrassment of asking in front of their peers. Some were asked by her own children and their friends. The summary on Amazon includes this from her.

Henderson is also a mother, who wants young readers to have the answers to make “safe, informed, educated decisions about life experiences they will inevitably grow into.”

Another book on the Right’s hit list has been in publication and wide use in over twenty-one countries for twenty-five years.

It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, Gender and Sexual Health by Robie H. Harris has been the go-to book for a quarter of a century for parents and teens needing information on how to navigate puberty, stay healthy, understand their sexuality, and how to make good decisions. A new edition was published in 2021, expanding information on LBGTQ topics.

As a former school counselor myself, and the single mother of a son, I assure you children learn about sex far earlier than you know. They learn it at age 6 when another child asks them if they’ll do a specific sexual act “when they grow up.” They learn about it at age 10 when misinformation is whispered on the playground. Where most children don’t learn about sex is from parents who are either too embarrassed, shame-filled, or naive to give children all the answers they need to make good decisions, and to understand what their peers are saying.

Apparently those “investigating” books don’t want children and teens to learn about safe sex, hygiene, birth control, masturbation — which they’ll discover on their own and feel ashamed thinking they’re the only ones doing it — and their own bodies. Spoiler: they’ll learn anyway, but the information may not be accurate.

. . .

For older students, there is a Holocaust history book on this list: Life, Death and Sacrifice: Women and Family in the Holocaust by Esther Hertzog. Hertzog is the daughter of Holocaust survivors who never spoke of their experiences. She wanted to tell the stories of the women who were separated from families, tortured, and murdered, or who survived.

Is this book being questioned and potentially banned because it tells part of the history of the Holocaust? Or is it because its focus is women?

Either way, people questioning this book don’t want older students to read about the horrors of the Holocaust, or the treatment of women during this darkest time in history. Apparently, it would cause too much discomfort.

. . .

Republicans who are working to ban books don’t want children and teens to learn about any part of America’s history that may make them feel any guilt or discomfort. Guilt and discomfort might lead them to want to make societal changes to end racism or sexism.

They don’t want them to learn about their own bodies and how they function sexually and healthily. They don’t want them to find out from scholarly works that some people identify differently in gender and sexual preference.

They don’t want them to learn about mistreatment of others in history or currently. They don’t want them to learn healthy ways to stand up for themselves.

More than anything, they don’t want children and teens to know that they have rights, nor what those rights are.

. . .

In case you have any doubts about the fact that these types of books are being targeted, or why, here is a quote from an organization on the Right which is actively involved in attempting to ban books, not only in schools but even in public libraries.

From “No Left Turn” website:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

These are the books that are used to spread radical and racist ideologies to students. They demean our nation and its heroes, revise our history, and divide us as a people for the purpose of indoctrinating kids to a dangerous ideology.

—

