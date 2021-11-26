Here’s Why Happy and Satisfied Couples Need Therapy Too Because Love Evolves in Seasons

Do you recall a time when we associated therapy with folks who were messed up? We sat on our high horses and thought we could never be one of those people. We could never be caught dead, spilling our guts to someone who sat there and analyzed our lives with pen and paper.

I mean, we hadn’t done drugs, gone through sexual abuse, or survived severe trauma. We’d had a decent upbringing. Other than the occasional bump on the road, our lives had evolved pretty much as we’d anticipated.

We didn’t know at the time that therapy is the best way of dealing with our emotions and discovering why we make the same mistakes repeatedly. Yet, only 41% of us seek therapy.

That although we were “okay,” we’d continue to grow, which meant we would inevitably stumble upon new personal and relationship challenges, and we would have to find new ways of working through them. Because chances are, the old ways would no longer hold.

Why do happy couples need therapy?

Isn’t it supposed to be all rainbows and unicorns? To understand this, we first need to know how love evolves. We need to see how the dots connect and what happens when there’s a crack in the chain.

How it all starts:

If you’ve ever been in love, you know this feeling very well:

You think you’ll be in love with your person forever. Everything is bliss. It’s springtime. Everything feels perfect, easy, and possible as if the world is spinning on your thumb. You and your partner dance harmoniously in a romance that feels eternal.

Until you discover they aren’t that perfect after all. Oops!

Flaws you hadn’t noticed start to seep through the cracks like a blade of grass through a wall. Frustration and disappointment creep in. Suddenly, you realize you’ve got to work on your relationship, and alas, it’s far from easy.

You’re not always happy, which means giving love is no longer easy. On the other hand, your lover is not able to provide you with the love you need. The passion you felt initially begins to fizzle out.

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the summer of relationships. Everything happens here. Couples blame each other, become resentful, set unrealistic expectations, and in the end, become disillusioned and throw in the towel. Shame.

If you’re not determined to deal with the scorching heat of summer, well, everything can pretty much go up in flames. Fortunately, it doesn’t always end this way.

Some couples choose a different route, fighting tooth and nail for the love they believe in. They find out what their partner needs and give it even and simultaneously ask for what they need themselves. Unrelentless, they reclaim their passion.

This is the fall season of relationships — the time to harvest the toil of the scorching summer sun. If you’ve been here, you know the relief you get for having overcome relationship turmoil. You feel grateful for getting your fingers dirty.

You feel a soft breeze of relief because you now understand your lover better. You’ve made peace with their imperfections, and you know how to get what you need from your relationship. Essentially, you’ve found the sweet spot and can sit back and savor every minute.

Until…the tide starts to shift. Again.

On the surface, your relationship is solid, solid, and mature, having weathered the troubles. Deep down, though? A stirring arises. You start to feel unsettled but can’t quite put your finger on the cause.

If you’re a man, you hibernate into a cave, withdrawing from everyone because you feel the urge to reflect. If you’re a lady, you sink to the base of your well in search of renewal.

Hello, winter.

What you don’t realize is that your own unresolved pain causes the stirring — dormant things from your past start to float to the surface requiring your attention. You start to feel depressed, anxious, or bored with everything.

Here’s the million-dollar question: Why does this happen exactly when it’s going so well with the relationship? When you’re satisfied with your relationship?

Well, when you’re in love, you feel so safe with your partners that you let your guard down and become vulnerable. This vulnerability and emotional nakedness trigger repressed feelings like fear or shame. And like with all repressed emotions, the way to process them is to talk them out with a trusted person.

Here’s the paradox, though: Although your partner is your most trusted person (we hope), there’s a certain kind of fear that blocks you from opening up to them. Instead, it causes you to project your feelings on them.

It’s a sticky situation that often throws couples, off course, just when they think they’ve ironed out all the rough edges in their union. I’ve seen lovers get stuck here.

This is why even the happiest couples need therapy.

Because as much our partners love us, if we’re projecting our feelings on them, it’s impossible for them to help us. Nothing is more liberating than talking out issues with someone with whom you’re not emotionally connected.

There’s a freedom that comes from knowing you’re free to spill your guts out because you’re not vulnerable to their judgment.

A summary of how love evolves:

We need to understand that love isn’t constant. It ebbs and flows, and every season brings with it something new: a new challenge, a new perspective, and a new model of nurturing our spouses.

Falling in love is rosy and magical just like spring. Summer sets in soon after, and you realize your partner isn’t as perfect as you thought. Surprise surprise. If you’re a tough cookie and believe love is worth fighting for, you stick with it and fight till you cross over to the other side when you can start to feel the heartbeat in your relationship again.

Welcome to fall. The season of peace and love and passion. Except for this time, love is mature, has depth, and is more substantial. But, after a while, the season changes.

Your shadow self crashes the party, dragging repressed feelings from your past. This is the time to get help from a therapist because, sadly, your lover can’t help you in this cold, chilly winter season as much as they’d like to.

The good news?

When you get past the winter season, congrats! Tap yourself on the shoulder because your love has come full circle!

