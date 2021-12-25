Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Heroes for the LGBTQ+ Community: 10 Years of HRCF’s Municipal Equality Index [Video]

Heroes for the LGBTQ+ Community: 10 Years of HRCF’s Municipal Equality Index [Video]

The MEI rates how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ+ people who live and work there.

.

.

For the 10th anniversary of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Municipal Equality Index, HRCF looked back at 10 towns that became heroes for their LGBTQ+ communities.

The MEI rates how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. For more go to HRC.org/MEI

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:28
when i saw the score of 55
00:32
um
00:34
i think i just wanted to hide underneath
00:36
my desk um
00:53
it was my second day in office the news
00:55
had come out that racine had a very low
00:58
score in terms of being a
01:00
welcoming community for the lgbtq
01:02
community
01:07
we had never heard of the human rights
01:10
campaign i have to admit an email came
01:13
through the city manager’s office and
01:15
the mayor’s office
01:16
they were unsure of exactly what that
01:19
was or what it meant
01:21
[Music]
01:25
when i first got that score it showed
01:27
that we weren’t where we wanted to be i
01:30
know that our residents
01:32
are welcoming and accepting the people
01:34
of all sexual orientations and gender
01:36
identities and i want to make sure that
01:38
our policies reflects that when you have
01:41
a headline that the report reveals that
01:45
we have a failing grade with our lgbtq
01:48
equality it did get attention and so the
01:51
directive was we need to change the
01:53
score
01:58
when you look at lgbtq rights you might
02:00
have a lot of these lofty goals and
02:02
you’re not sure where to start
02:04
and the municipal quality index it’s a
02:06
guidebook
02:08
[Music]
02:10
it really helps me to see sort of like
02:13
what are the standards of what inclusion
02:15
should look like for municipal policies
02:20
[Music]
02:22
hrc and the entire mei team provide
02:25
technical assistance and resources to
02:27
make sure that cities can move lgbtq
02:30
equality forward and it also holds
02:32
cities
02:34
accountable of the great gifts of the
02:37
mei was giving municipal leaders a
02:40
checklist really basic but where are we
02:45
and what do we need to do and how do we
02:46
work with our community members to make
02:48
the biggest impact
02:50
[Music]
02:54
every point that we’ve gotten has felt
02:57
like a home run for the team that has
02:59
has worked on it i actually have other
03:02
cities call me to say we’re starting to
03:05
work on this and we see that you’ve
03:07
jumped a big amount in just a short
03:09
amount of time
03:10
it makes me realize we are a leader in
03:13
the country on this and
03:15
i can tell you growing up here i never
03:18
would have thought that it felt really
03:20
good i mean the year we went from 41 to
03:22
86 it was one of the biggest leaps in
03:25
the country it really felt like the work
03:26
that we’d done to commit to equity in
03:29
our community was showing up in
03:30
measurable ways the city of worcester is
03:32
celebrating another perfect score from
03:34
the human rights campaign a result of
03:36
being reviewed by the human rights
03:38
campaign and the mei the city of
03:41
worcester has reviewed extensively our
03:43
ordinances we’ve created new policies
03:46
that have addressed employment
03:48
benefits
03:50
so creating spaces where folks of color
03:53
uh can speak up working towards making
03:56
sure the trans the trans community is
03:59
centered in everything that we do
04:02
all of that really helps to build a kind
04:04
of environment that creates a community
04:07
that everyone can thrive
04:11
you know we always want to work with the
04:12
folks on the ground who are dealing with
04:14
their struggles we hear about how
04:16
young people are particularly adversely
04:18
impacted
04:19
and and that groundwork then led to a
04:22
city-wide ban on conversion therapy the
04:24
mei has had such a major impact on the
04:27
city of atlanta for over a decade now
04:29
even in recent years helping us ban the
04:32
bullying of lgbtq youth in all city
04:35
facilities helping us
04:37
allocate resources to trans people
04:43
local leaders at the municipal level
04:45
were able to step up because they had
04:47
tools like the mei available to give
04:49
them a path to say
04:50
the state government may not be willing
04:52
to act but you as mayors as city council
04:54
members
04:55
as township trustees you can get out
04:57
there and do things at the local level
04:59
that will make a real difference in
05:00
people’s lives and hopefully will also
05:02
light a fire underneath the folks at the
05:04
state capitol
05:08
it’s great to be a part of a city that
05:10
is as inclusive as phoenix has become is
05:13
not only the city take that lead but
05:16
corporations around the city do the same
05:22
when we got the score of 100 i was
05:25
ecstatic
05:30
i always
05:31
cried when i saw the first time that
05:33
we’d reached 100. the mei continues to
05:35
change year after year so we can’t just
05:38
sit on our hands and be like oh we’re
05:40
good we have to continue to make
05:42
improvements i want lgbtq people to know
05:44
that we are welcoming an inclusive city
05:47
we are open to all no matter who you are
05:49
or who you love
05:52
this is a place where we welcome
05:54
everybody
05:55
that we
05:56
that we want you to be
05:58
the
05:59
the best and and most loved version of
06:02
yourself
06:04
[Music]
06:07
it isn’t always easy to achieve progress
06:10
in a conservative state but it is
06:12
possible when people come together uh
06:15
when advocates fight hard
06:17
and also when a political figures are
06:20
coming forward and saying it is
06:22
unacceptable to be homophobic and
06:24
transphobic in this community
06:30
[Music]
06:47
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

