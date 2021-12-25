Heroes for the LGBTQ+ Community: 10 Years of HRCF’s Municipal Equality Index [Video]

.

For the 10th anniversary of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Municipal Equality Index, HRCF looked back at 10 towns that became heroes for their LGBTQ+ communities.

The MEI rates how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. For more go to HRC.org/MEI

00:28 when i saw the score of 55

00:32 um

00:34 i think i just wanted to hide underneath

00:36 my desk um

00:53 it was my second day in office the news

00:55 had come out that racine had a very low

00:58 score in terms of being a

01:00 welcoming community for the lgbtq

01:02 community

01:07 we had never heard of the human rights

01:10 campaign i have to admit an email came

01:13 through the city manager’s office and

01:15 the mayor’s office

01:16 they were unsure of exactly what that

01:19 was or what it meant

01:25 when i first got that score it showed

01:27 that we weren’t where we wanted to be i

01:30 know that our residents

01:32 are welcoming and accepting the people

01:34 of all sexual orientations and gender

01:36 identities and i want to make sure that

01:38 our policies reflects that when you have

01:41 a headline that the report reveals that

01:45 we have a failing grade with our lgbtq

01:48 equality it did get attention and so the

01:51 directive was we need to change the

01:53 score

01:58 when you look at lgbtq rights you might

02:00 have a lot of these lofty goals and

02:02 you’re not sure where to start

02:04 and the municipal quality index it’s a

02:06 guidebook

02:10 it really helps me to see sort of like

02:13 what are the standards of what inclusion

02:15 should look like for municipal policies

02:22 hrc and the entire mei team provide

02:25 technical assistance and resources to

02:27 make sure that cities can move lgbtq

02:30 equality forward and it also holds

02:32 cities

02:34 accountable of the great gifts of the

02:37 mei was giving municipal leaders a

02:40 checklist really basic but where are we

02:45 and what do we need to do and how do we

02:46 work with our community members to make

02:48 the biggest impact

02:54 every point that we’ve gotten has felt

02:57 like a home run for the team that has

02:59 has worked on it i actually have other

03:02 cities call me to say we’re starting to

03:05 work on this and we see that you’ve

03:07 jumped a big amount in just a short

03:09 amount of time

03:10 it makes me realize we are a leader in

03:13 the country on this and

03:15 i can tell you growing up here i never

03:18 would have thought that it felt really

03:20 good i mean the year we went from 41 to

03:22 86 it was one of the biggest leaps in

03:25 the country it really felt like the work

03:26 that we’d done to commit to equity in

03:29 our community was showing up in

03:30 measurable ways the city of worcester is

03:32 celebrating another perfect score from

03:34 the human rights campaign a result of

03:36 being reviewed by the human rights

03:38 campaign and the mei the city of

03:41 worcester has reviewed extensively our

03:43 ordinances we’ve created new policies

03:46 that have addressed employment

03:48 benefits

03:50 so creating spaces where folks of color

03:53 uh can speak up working towards making

03:56 sure the trans the trans community is

03:59 centered in everything that we do

04:02 all of that really helps to build a kind

04:04 of environment that creates a community

04:07 that everyone can thrive

04:11 you know we always want to work with the

04:12 folks on the ground who are dealing with

04:14 their struggles we hear about how

04:16 young people are particularly adversely

04:18 impacted

04:19 and and that groundwork then led to a

04:22 city-wide ban on conversion therapy the

04:24 mei has had such a major impact on the

04:27 city of atlanta for over a decade now

04:29 even in recent years helping us ban the

04:32 bullying of lgbtq youth in all city

04:35 facilities helping us

04:37 allocate resources to trans people

04:43 local leaders at the municipal level

04:45 were able to step up because they had

04:47 tools like the mei available to give

04:49 them a path to say

04:50 the state government may not be willing

04:52 to act but you as mayors as city council

04:54 members

04:55 as township trustees you can get out

04:57 there and do things at the local level

04:59 that will make a real difference in

05:00 people’s lives and hopefully will also

05:02 light a fire underneath the folks at the

05:04 state capitol

05:08 it’s great to be a part of a city that

05:10 is as inclusive as phoenix has become is

05:13 not only the city take that lead but

05:16 corporations around the city do the same

05:22 when we got the score of 100 i was

05:25 ecstatic

05:30 i always

05:31 cried when i saw the first time that

05:33 we’d reached 100. the mei continues to

05:35 change year after year so we can’t just

05:38 sit on our hands and be like oh we’re

05:40 good we have to continue to make

05:42 improvements i want lgbtq people to know

05:44 that we are welcoming an inclusive city

05:47 we are open to all no matter who you are

05:49 or who you love

05:52 this is a place where we welcome

05:54 everybody

05:55 that we

05:56 that we want you to be

05:58 the

05:59 the best and and most loved version of

06:02 yourself

06:07 it isn’t always easy to achieve progress

06:10 in a conservative state but it is

06:12 possible when people come together uh

06:15 when advocates fight hard

06:17 and also when a political figures are

06:20 coming forward and saying it is

06:22 unacceptable to be homophobic and

06:24 transphobic in this community

06:47 you

