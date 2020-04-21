Hey, Government, Parkland is Everywhere!

I would surmise the majority of individuals living in the United States know the tragic story of Parkland; I would venture a guess; perhaps the world knows the tragic story. I didn’t watch the Parkland Documentary – I watched lives shattered, torn, shredded, burn, and buried beneath a massive pile of “No Not Again!”

Yes, it is a fact those students, families, communities are now immeasurable closer through resilience and love, but like one parent said over and over, “This is about school safety.” He mentioned the armed security guard in the elevator of the Department of Education, and it may have floated off like an aged dandelion blown away after a childish wish.

Parkland prompts asking – what if questions-. What if the politicians in villages, towns, cities, states, and the federal government were the targets? What if the myriad of shootings which range in the thousands only took place in government buildings inhabited by mayors, councilmen, councilwomen, senators, congressmen, and congresswomen? What if there were no shootings in schools from elementary through college? What if we didn’t have wild random shootings in cities like Chicago, resulting in death tolls rivaling countries ruled by despots?

Enacting laws to protect government buildings populated with mayors, councilmen, councilwomen, senators, congressmen, and congresswomen, (and I stress prominently dominated by men of means) would pass protective-restrictive laws with Usain Bolt-like speed. Elected or appointed, government officials would stop the killing of their colleagues and contemporaries. Elected officials would stand up to lobbyist influence and say, “Enough is enough!” They would no longer genuflect for bloodshed currency that has enabled the Angel of Death to be unleashed on babies!

Parklands organically generated student and parent movement goes beyond the borders of solely banning specific weapons. It is about removing the fear of inconsolable senseless deaths. It is about removing the ever-present threat to human life; it is about returning a carefree innocence like in the movie clueless; it is about restoring hope; it is about returning a future of promise to young people in the United States.

The day shots ring out, the promise of all students, faculty, administration, custodial personnel, cafeteria workers, school security offices, can vanish in an instant. When bullets zoom through the air piercing flesh – destroying vital organs – and blood rushes out as if it were liquid metal attracted to a high powered magnet – legislative I’m sorry for your loss echoes of nothing done. When I was a younger person, I was given an unwritten rule of humanity – parents should never bury their children. Scan the United States how many parents are suffering because this essential rule is repeatedly violated not by nature but by a person (a child) with a weapon? These acts are nearly exclusively committed by a child often the same age as lives they extinguish like rouge mosquitoes hanging on way beyond summers end.

The school shooters are akin to highly contagious viruses that are acting with indecent haste (and the power of politicians eschewing the current affairs). They spread swiftly in communities, states, and our nation. This is an epidemic infecting an unreasonably sum of individuals who constitute a particular community or area. In the traditional sense, doctors would team with the scientist to find a vaccine to inoculate those most at risk. The suffering in communities from the infectious outbreak cannot go unchecked by those with the power of legislative-vaccination.

Parkland is in every county of every state across the nation. I empathize with the pain of the Parkland students losing friends to gun violence. I can identify with the sorrow of the parents; I have one child, and to lose him would rip a canyon through my heart. We often speak of courage in athletics but find a person in this country with more pure courage than those students who, two weeks after leaving a battlefield, returned to be educated and to support friends remaining and friends taken away.

The young women and young men of Parkland and their families were not just standing up for Parkland’s tragedy; they were standing up for all of us. America, crying for a moment, saying no more, arming Florida teachers will not stop the shooters. Government, you are just as culpable if you do not act to save the lives of children in America’s Parklands.

The message of the students and parents is simple; we cannot bring back Parkland’s lost souls no matter how much we hurt. We cannot prevent Parkland from happening somewhere in America without strong government leadership, protecting its most vulnerable people. I suppose it will all work itself out – things have a way of doing that, yet I don’t think this will. My grandmother says, “Who feels it knows,” remember legislators your kids are in schools too; I guess you don’t care if Parkland-Virus enters their buildings.

***

