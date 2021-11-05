Hey! Wait, You Have To Read This İnformation!

Nowadays, people describe crying as a weakness. In fact, because we live in a patriarchal society, this has been the case throughout history. Consider, for example, the commander who lost his soldiers in a conflict, who will probably try to give courage and strength to everyone with his solemn posture. But why wouldn’t a person cry in such a situation? I gave the answer above: because it is known as weakness. Well, is it really so? Does crying make you weak?

In fact, all these questions have been asked since the first day of history. Not exactly clear answers have been given, but some issues are now clear.

According to a study, it turned out that crying has a relaxing and healing effect on a person. You may have noticed this as well. When a painful condition occurs, our body screams or sheds tears in response. Then you will feel yourself relaxed. Because in fact, crying is a reaction of the human body to the outside, just like laughing. So it’s as normal as laughing. This means that stopping your crying is the same as trying to stop your laughing or trying to stop your allergy triggered by something. Our body actually creates a protective shield by crying. To realize this, think about your next state of mind. Do you remember the feeling of comfort and renewal? That’s the biggest proof that crying is renewal.

Crying is a common human action and can be triggered by many different emotions.

But why does a person cry?

Researchers have found that crying can benefit both your body and your mind, and these benefits begin with the baby’s first cry at birth.

Continue reading to see what more benefits crying has…

Detoxifies your body

Dull pain

Helps soothe yourself

Improves mood

Ralli support

Helps you get rid of grief

Restores emotional balance

Helps baby breathe

Helps baby to sleep

When should I get help?

It is normal and healthy to cry in response to something that makes you happy or sad. If you feel the need for release, do not hesitate to shed a tear. However, excessive crying is something that you should talk to your doctor about. If crying starts to interfere with your daily activities, this may be a sign of depression.

Other symptoms of depression include:

Feeling sad or hopeless

Feeling irritability or frustration

Changes in appetite or weight loss or gain

Lack of energy

Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much

Unexplained aches or pains

Thoughts of death or suicide

How much to cry?

Researchers at Tilburg University have investigated crying. For example, women in China cry only 1.4 times every month. It is reported that men in Bulgaria cry only 0.3 times a month.

Finally;

If you want to cry, cry and feel free from it. Crying is a way to express emotions and is a healthy response of the body.

