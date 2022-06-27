Higher Gas Prices Could Drive a Greener Economy — And World Ethic

I take back my wish

A while back, I wished for higher gas prices.

The idea was to spark innovation, collaboration, technology and human ambition and connection to green our world.

It was not a wish for more public exploration or drilling, and obscene profits, but we must be careful what we wish for. It was not a wish for political division and Biden blaming, but again, when you state your wish you have to be extremely explicit.

There is a real risk in getting what you wish for, inflation is the monkey’s paw we really need to unclench. That is, pry that monkey’s paw from my cold, dead hand, you damn dirty ape.

Or something.

Let’s wish, instead, for one new rule

Speaking of guns and the Ten Commandments — use the google tubes if you are lost — I think we need to get down to just one commandment:

Thou shalt not take more than thy share.

Adding this one new rule would change our entire ethos from a consumption society to a connected one.

Think of what valuing the honor of being unselfish would do for humankind and the biosphere.

You could:

Find a job close to where you live, or move closer to where you work. Don’t use disposable anything. Don’t carry assault weapons into school unless you have a truly good reason. Don’t waste people’s time on political polarization. Don’t waste your time on Earth hating your potential ally. Don’t use up all the water, or buy it in bottles that are not glass. Realize that cheating on your spouse, is wasting trust. As is stealing thy neighbor’s quiet peaceful afternoon, so you can mow your lawn, which wastes time, money, living beings, and pollinators.

Don’t waste. It’s really a pretty easy rule.

Eating the trash at the drive through is stealing someone else’s clean air, forested landscapes, and wasted packaging. You are also wasting gas. There may also be a wasted hen or cow involved, or your own future disease, how is that fair? Hidden costs are very costly, and they violate and waste your trust.

Don’t support scary clowns or politicians who would throw you away faster than an empty chicken bucket. Don’t support the clever ones either, until you know what they are really after. Hint: it’s usually wanting to take away your power and money so they can waste stuff.

Don’t be a billionaire who wastes the lives of others by having them toil to support you being wasteful. Don’t live in space until we solve Earth. Don’t be a racist or a sexist because that is a waste of a sacred duty to love all living beings. Don’t repeat baseless memes and anti-science rants because that’s a waste of every brilliant idea our ancestors ever had. Don’t waste their sacred memory, be glad you don’t have polio or small pox, don’t waste victory.

When you have less stuff and more relationships, you cannot waste the creation or dishonor the Creator. That’s a waste of a perfectly good savior, right there.

Getting real

Realistically, we are too slow at being unselfish, but that doesn’t mean we should not aspire to it. It’s sort of like democracy, or the idea of celebrating diversity. We will eventually get there as there is no other survivable choice.

Once upon a time most people were serfs and/or slaves. The system stayed in place for millennia, largely due to a belief in a chain of being. We vanquished, or at least found disfavor, in tyrannical systems of power.

Today science and truth reveal a basis for believing we are not ranked, but linked. The truth always unfolds in the long run.

We just have to work faster and pay attention to the smoke on the wind and the diseases in the flooding water.

It is not easy being green, but if you think about it you may realize that not taking from others has been the basis for most faith all along.

—

