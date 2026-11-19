November 19, 2026 – Women marched through Belfast on November 14, ahead of International Men’s Day, to support male victims of domestic abuse. (1)(2) On November 20 in Berlin, German Federal Minister Karin Prien is scheduled to open her ministry’s international conference on boys and men. (3)

Both are among more than 240 observances counted this November, Men’s Equality Month, by the International Council for Men and Boys (ICMB). (4)(5) The count spans six continents and is up from 147 in all of 2025. (4)(6) These observances mark breakthroughs for a men’s movement expanding around the world.

That expansion reaches senior levels of government:

• Canada: The government released findings from a national conversation with nearly 6,000 participants. (7) They will help build Canada’s first federal strategy on men’s and boys’ health. (7)

• Australia: South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas is special guest at Adelaide’s International Men’s Day Dinner. (8)

• Norway: A State Secretary is scheduled to outline a government white paper on boys’ and men’s equality challenges in Oslo on November 21. (9)

Outside government, jurists, citizens’ groups and media are leading observances:

• India: Former Supreme Court Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel is chief guest at the Ekam Nyaay Conference in New Delhi on November 22, with two former High Court judges. (10)

• United States: The National Council for Equal Shared Parenting held three days of events in Washington, D.C., including a briefing for Congressional offices. (11)

• England: ICMB lists more than 90 observances, 77 of them reported by International Men’s Day UK. (4)

• Mexico: A celebration is scheduled for November 22 at Futurama Cultural Center, themed “Healthy Men, Strong Families.” (4)

• Nigeria: The Life After Abuse Foundation has scheduled a November 21 online panel themed “Women at the Heart of Solutions.” (4)

• Media: Evie Magazine’s International Men’s Day essay urges women to advocate for boys and men. (12)

ICMB will report the month’s final count in December. Until then, ICMB asks:

· Organizations: Send ICMB a summary of your observance by December 7.

· Journalists: Cover the observances in your country.

· Lawmakers: Issue a proclamation for International Men’s Day and send a copy to [email protected].

· United Nations missions: Support recognition of International Men’s Day as an official observance.

The International Council for Men and Boys consists of over 100 organizations around the world that are working to end the 12 sex disparities that affect men and boys worldwide. https://www.menandboys.net/

Donate to ICMB: go to: https://www.menandboys.net/ donate/

Links:

1. https://x.com/newsoncool/ status/2121647441006977128

2. https://www.newsletter.co.uk/ news/crime/murder-victims- daughter-in-plea-for-help-for- men-suffering-domestic- violence-9351087

3. https://www.bundesforum- maenner.de/veranstaltung/ internationale-jungen-und- maennerkonferenz-2026/

4. https://www.menandboys.net/ mem/2026-2/

5. https://unformentoo.org/ observances.html

6. https://www.menandboys.net/ mem/2025-2/

7. https://www.canada.ca/en/ health-canada/news/2026/10/ government-of-canada-releases- findings-from-the-national- conversation-on-men-and-boys- health.html

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8. https://www.eventbrite.com.au/ e/international-mens-day- dinner-tickets-1993989060958

9. https://mannsforum.no/nyheter/ mannsdagskonferansen-2026- likestillingens-neste-steg-et- nordisk-perspektiv/

10. https://ekamnyaay.org/enc2026/

11. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ ticketing/dc-conference-nov- 16-18–2026

12. https://www.eviemagazine.com/ post/the-future-is-everyone

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This post was previously published on Menandboys.net.