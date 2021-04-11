Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / History Slam Episode 175: The Burden Of Gravity

History Slam Episode 175: The Burden Of Gravity

We talk about Shannon’s background in writing, researching the story, and why poetry is an effective storytelling technique for historians.

By Sean Graham

In the 9 years we’ve being doing the History Slam, I’ve constantly been amazed by the variety of ways in which public historians tell the stories of the past. There are so many unique and powerful storytelling techniques that make great use of historical research. One such example is the new book The Burden of Gravity by Shannon McConnell. The book tells the story of the students at New Westminster’s Woodlands School in the 1960s and 1970s. The school originally opened in 1876 as a ‘lunatic asylum’, but later became a custodial school for children with disabilities. During this time, there were reports of neglect and abuse that went unaddressed. Based on archival research, McConnell uses poetry to share the students’ stories. As poetry of witness, the book employs a first person perspective without using I and takes readers through the students’ emotions while also challenging the audience to consider how institutions like the Woodlands School are remembered.

In this episode of the History Slam, I talk with Shannon McConnell about the book. We talk about Shannon’s background in writing, researching the story, and why poetry is an effective storytelling technique for historians. We also talk about the history of the Woodlands School, how the students were treated, and the challenges of writing from the students’ perspectives.

Sean Graham is a historian with Parks Canada, an Adjunct Professor at Carleton University, and a contributing editor with Activehistory.ca

Previously published on activehistory with Creative Commons License

About Active History

ActiveHistory.ca is a website that connects the work of historians with the wider public and the importance of the past to current events. It developed from the conference “Active History: History for the Future” at Glendon College in September 2008. We define active history variously as history that listens and is responsive; history that will make a tangible difference in people’s lives; history that makes an intervention and is transformative to both practitioners and communities. We seek a practice of history that emphasizes collegiality, builds community among active historians and other members of communities, and recognizes the public responsibilities of the historian.

