(Feature Impact) Throughout the holiday season, drivers may encounter heavier congestion, unfamiliar roads, unpredictable weather and the added distractions that come with busy schedules.

While holiday road trips offer opportunities to reconnect with family and friends, they can also create situations that demand greater attention behind the wheel. Whether traveling across town or across state lines, the experts at Mercury Insurance recommend a little preparation and a few adjustments to everyday driving habits that can help motorists reduce their risk of an accident.

“Holiday travel brings together a lot of factors that can make driving more challenging, from heavier traffic and longer trips to distractions and fatigue,” said Justin Yoshizawa, director of product management at Mercury Insurance. “The best thing drivers can do is prepare ahead of time, stay focused on the road and give themselves enough time to reach their destination safely.”

Give Your Vehicle a Pre-Holiday Checkup

Before heading out on a long drive, make sure their vehicles are ready for the journey. Even routine maintenance issues can become significant problems when drivers are far from home or traveling through unfamiliar areas.

Check tire pressure and tread depth, inspect windshield wipers, verify headlights and brake lights are functioning properly and make sure essential fluids are at recommended levels. Drivers should also consider having their brakes and battery inspected, particularly before traveling into colder climates.

Build Extra Time Into Your Travel Plans

Holiday traffic can turn an otherwise routine trip into a lengthy journey. Congested highways, construction zones, collisions and unexpected weather conditions may add significant delays.

Drivers should check traffic and weather forecasts before departing, consider alternative routes and avoid tightly scheduling arrivals as delays could create pressure to speed or make aggressive driving decisions.

Stay Alert and Eliminate Distractions

Holiday travel often involves coordinating arrival times, managing navigation systems, entertaining passengers and responding to messages from family members. Each distraction can take attention away from the road.

Program navigation systems before departing, silence unnecessary phone notifications and let passengers handle calls, messages and other tasks.

Long-distance drivers should also recognize the warning signs of fatigue, including frequent yawning, difficulty concentrating, drifting between lanes or struggling to remember the last few miles traveled.

Plan regular breaks, share driving responsibilities and stop somewhere safe to rest if drowsiness develops. Caffeine and opening a window are not reliable substitutes for adequate sleep.

Adjust Driving to Changing Road Conditions

Holiday travel can take motorists through a wide range of weather conditions, sometimes within the same trip. Rain, snow, ice, fog and reduced daylight can affect visibility, traction and stopping distances.

Drivers should reduce speed when conditions deteriorate, increase following distances and avoid sudden braking or steering movements. Headlights should be used when visibility is reduced, and cruise control should generally be avoided on slippery roads.

Plan Ahead for Holiday Celebrations

Seasonal celebrations can involve alcohol, making responsible transportation planning especially important.

Anyone planning to drink should arrange for a designated driver, rideshare or other safe transportation before celebrations begin. Drivers should also remember certain prescription and over-the-counter medications can cause drowsiness or impair reaction time.

Be Prepared for Unexpected Delays

Traffic incidents, road closures and vehicle problems can occur even with careful planning. Keeping a basic emergency kit in the vehicle can help drivers manage unexpected situations.

Recommended supplies include a flashlight, phone charger, first-aid kit, drinking water, nonperishable snacks, jumper cables or a portable jump starter and warm clothing or blankets.

Before leaving, motorists should also confirm their roadside assistance information is readily accessible and review their auto insurance policy to understand what assistance or coverage may be available.

“Getting there safely is always more important than getting there quickly,” Yoshizawa said. “A little patience, a little preparation and a commitment to staying attentive behind the wheel can make a meaningful difference throughout the holiday season.”

For information about safe driving, visit MercuryInsurance.com/Resources.





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Previously Published on editors.familyfeatures.com

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