Holiday Travel with Caution, A Growing Danger on the Highway

As millions of Americans plan to hit the roads during the holiday travel season, they need to be aware of a growing danger they will all undoubtedly see in front of them, in their rear-view and from the passing lane.

For the past seven consecutive years, fatal crashes with tractor-trailers have increased year after year. While the Department of Transportation has yet to release 2018 statistics, safety advocates are convinced that the fatality rate will jump yet again. Already, nearly five thousand people die every year.

My wife Susan was one of the 3,686 people killed in large truck crashes in 2010. A trucker admitted to falling asleep at the wheel, crushing my young family underneath the back of another tractor-trailer stopped for construction along the Ohio Turnpike.

I wasn’t in the car that day, as my wife and two sons were heading home to Baltimore from a family reunion I could not attend. The fiery, violent wreck not only killed my wife, a popular professor at a Baltimore area university, it critically injured my two boys, one who remains severely disabled from a traumatic brain injury.

I never was able to properly mourn Susan. Matthew, my youngest, required every morsel of strength this widower could muster as his only parent. He needed around the clock care and therapy. Still, nine years later, he will always be tethered to a wheelchair, can hardly speak, and I can never again hear the infectious, boisterous laugh he got from his mother.

We do what we can to heal. For me, that meant becoming an advocate for safer roads and I work closely with the Truck Safety Coalition and have attended hearings and lobbied the halls of Congress. So when I saw the recent headline that the Department of Transportation was poised to “relax” the limit on the hours trucker can drive…I shuddered because even without that proposed deregulation by the Trump Administration, we are in the middle of a surging trend; an epidemic.

The driver that killed Susan was just within the current 11-hour limit. Still, it was near the end of his shift, in which he was paid by the mile to complete. He was tired. He explained to the state trooper while still at the crash scene that he “dozed off.” When he opened his eyes he said he saw brake lights and he stood on his brakes as hard as he could. He would later tell me that he remembers striking my wife’s car and crushing it up underneath the truck in front of him. We don’t know, but we hope she died instantly. I simply cannot bear to think she physically suffered and, in return, I have grievously shouldered all the pain since.

Since the crash in 2010, large truck fatalities on American roadways have surged by thirty percent. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, in 2017, nearly 1100 more lives were lost than in the year Susan was killed. Those are stark numbers; emergent. Imagine if the airline industry had 4,700 fatalities a year. Would Congress not act?

While fatigue cannot be blamed for all of those fatal crashes, it is a known cause and a constant, feared threat. Relaxing the limits on hours truckers can drive will only bring with it the pressure to log more miles for more pay. We will be flirting with an even worse epidemic if we don’t heed the numbers we’ve been seeing in just the last 7 years of available data.

I am an economist by trade. I understand the cost of moving goods across this country, but right now, I’m the one paying it with the incalculable, crushing grief over my wife’s death and the lost innocence of my children…and at last count, nearly 5,000 more Americans each year are doing the same.

It is a tragic and cautionary tale, but I am here to tell you that as you travel this holiday season, be mindful and always aware. My intent is not to scare you. Our crowded roads jam-packed with holiday drivers and big-rigs can ill-afford a timid driver, but know the cost I paid could now more easily be yours.

Ed Slattery is an advocate for the Truck Safety Coalition; his personal story is featured in the the Behler Publications release, The Long Blink, a narrative nonfiction book by award-winning investigative journalist Brian Kuebler.

