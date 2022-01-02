MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in medical technology with a primary focus on improving women’s health, announced on Giving Tuesday that it will expand its philanthropic efforts with $5 million in donations to nonprofit organizations located near its major facilities over the coming year.

Hologic Pledges to Donate $5 Million to Improve Women’s Health, STEM Education and Social Justice

The increased giving will benefit causes that Hologic has long championed:

Women’s health and other healthcare fields in which the Company operates.

Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs, especially those for underprivileged students.

Social and racial equality initiatives, particularly those in healthcare.

“Hologic’s philanthropy reflects the purpose that unites our employees around the world: to enable healthier lives everywhere, every day,” says Hologic Chairman, President and CEO Steve MacMillan. “We thank our purpose-driven team members and nonprofit partners for making a positive difference in the communities where they live and work.”

Hologic will contribute the $5 million mainly to charities serving areas where its facilities are located. The Company expects to donate:

$1 million around Marlborough, Massachusetts, where Hologic is headquartered and employees work on cytology, breast and skeletal health, and gynecologic surgical products.

$1 million around San Diego, California, the Company’s largest facility, where teams create molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19, cervical cancer and other major health conditions.

$1 million near its other major U.S. sites.

$1 million near Hologic’s international sites.

$1 million to support its internal “Partners in Giving” program, which supplements U.S. employees’ donations to their chosen charities.

The grants will be administered primarily through Hologic’s donor-advised fund at The San Diego Foundation. To learn about Hologic’s grant-making process, visit the Company’s philanthropy website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Hologic chose to announce its $5 million pledge on Giving Tuesday because that movement’s mission aligns with Hologic’s guiding purpose. Established in 2012 as a one-day annual celebration of community-based generosity, Giving Tuesday has become a global phenomenon that encourages people to do good year-round.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about Hologic’s future philanthropic donations. There can be no assurance that these donations will be completed, or that they will have any impact on the Company’s share price. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Darryl Ryan

858.410.7989 (direct)

619.507.9387 (mobile)

[email protected]

Investor Contacts:

Michael Watts (direct)

858.410.8588

[email protected]

Ryan Simon (direct)

858.410.8514

[email protected]

Previously Published on businesswire

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Photo credit: iStock